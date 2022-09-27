ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton, CT

Shelton moves to No. 1 in The Day’s H.S. football coaches poll after wild weekend

By Ned Griffen
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago

Connecticut high school football was going to be shaken up after the weekend because of the number of games involving teams ranked in The Day’s Top 10 state coaches’ poll.

Week 3 still found a way to over-deliver, though.

Five teams received first-place votes after a chaotic weekend, including Shelton, which moved up a spot to No. 1 in The Day’s poll after narrowly escaping perennial power Windsor with a 22-21 win last Friday.

Shelton received five of 13 first-place votes. Southington received four first-place votes and is second, followed by New Canaan (one), defending Class L champion Maloney (one) and St. Joseph (two). All five teams are 3-0.

All of the weekend’s upheaval happened in non-league games scheduled by the Connecticut High School Football Alliance. Three of those Alliance games involved Top 10 teams in which the winner trailed by at least 14 points in the second half.

Shelton was involved in the first of those three games as it needed to shake off a poor start against Windsor. The Gaels were outplayed through most of the three quarters by Windsor, turning the ball over four times in the first half (three in the first quarter alone).

They It trailed 21-7 to start the fourth before David Dojlidko scored on runs of 29 and 11 yards, the latter with 6 minutes, 22 seconds left, put the Gaels ahead to stay.

Southington had the weekend’s most impactful win. It rallied from a 21-point first-quarter deficit at then top-ranked Greenwich and won, 29-28, spoiling the Cardinals’ Homecoming Weekend.

Greenwich scored on its first three drives to go ahead 21-0. The Blue Knights trailed by 14 to start the fourth quarter but, with 3 minutes, 48 seconds remaining, receiver Evan Anderson took a direct snap and threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to one, 28-27.

Southington head coach Mike Drury sent out the kicking team to go for the extra point, but called timeout and put the offense back on the field. Anderson ran in the go-ahead two-point conversion and the Blue Knights’ defense held on the Cardinals’ last offensive possession.

Killingly also had a memorable comeback win as it overcame a 15-point third quarter deficit and beat Bloomfield 28-22, which was broadcast at theday.com.

Thomas Dreibholz threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Noah Colangelo, the last of which was for 41 yards with 2:19 remaining to put Killingly ahead to stay.

Killingly (3-0) fell two spots to No. 6 this week, but it likely had nothing to do with anything it did and more about Maloney and Southington moving from seventh and eighth, respectively, into the top four. St. Joseph also earned extra points, including a second No. 1 vote.

Maloney moved up to fifth after going on the road last Friday and knocking off defending LL champion Darien 21-9. The Spartans were the first team to beat Darien on its home field by someone other than Thanksgiving rival New Canaan since Staples did so, 63-28, on Oct. 27, 2012.

Speaking of New Canaan, it held at No. 3 after scraping past then-No. 9 Fairfield Prep 14-7. The Rams prevailed despite having fewer offensive yardage (155-93) and just six first downs.

West Haven (3-0) dropped one spot to seventh, followed by Greenwich (2-1), debuting Trumbull (3-0) and Ansonia (3-0).

n.griffen@theday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Bloomfield mourns loss of Coach Kevin Moses

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Often times in sports there are both times of laughter and tears. The town of Bloomfield is mourning the loss of a beloved high school coach, who lost his battle with cancer Monday. Bloomfield Public Schools confirmed that Bloomfield’s prized boy’s varsity basketball coach, Kevin Moses, died Monday night. “Kevin Moses […]
BLOOMFIELD, CT
i95 ROCK

You Can Buy Your Own Connecticut Island for $4M

Connecticut produces over 200,000 bushels of oysters, and they are considered to be among some of the world's finest. Do you go to both the Milford and Norwalk Oyster Festivals? Have you legally changed your name to Blue Point? Got $4,000,000? You can buy an island in Branford and live among 78 acres of oyster beds.
BRANFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

'Candlewood' is a haunting film about a family that moved to New Milford

We are talking to an Andover resident who was person in the world to ever swim across the English Channel from England to Belgium. Bobby Flay is talking about his brand-new culinary competition ‘Bobby's Triple Threat.’. Fighting Sickle Cell Disease. Updated: 19 hours ago. Melissa Cole got a first-hand...
NEW MILFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trumbull, CT
Shelton, CT
Sports
City
Ansonia, CT
City
New Canaan, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
Shelton, CT
Education
State
Connecticut State
City
Darien, CT
Local
Connecticut Football
Shelton, CT
Football
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Southington, CT
City
Shelton, CT
City
Killingly, CT
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns in Connecticut

While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Plainville man dies in Southington motorcycle crash

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Plainville died in a Southington crash on Tuesday, according to police. The Southington Police Department responded to 279 Queen St. around 6:23 p.m. for a report of a car versus motorcycle crash. Police said an investigation revealed that 39-year-old David Sanabria of Plainville was driving a 2016 Guzzi […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Haven Independent

Quinnipiac Pitches Campus Rezoning

Quinnipiac University made its first official pitch of a ​“master” redevelopment plan to Hamden zoners — and, in turn, filed the town’s first-ever ask for a multi-property rezoning makeover. That took place Tuesday evening at a meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission, during a...
HAMDEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Coaches Poll#Wild Weekend#Rams#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports
New Britain Herald

Sheet left by 'Neo Nazi Extremist Group' found at Southington High School

SOUTHINGTON – A sheet, which Superintendent of Schools Steve Madancy said was left by a "Neo Nazi Extremist Group," was found at Southington High School Monday. The sheet was found hung from the fence within the school’s softball field. It had the words "Reject Degeneracy" written on it and it was tagged with "NSC 131."
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

On this day 37 years ago, Hurricane Gloria slammed into Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Sept. 27, 1985, Connecticut endured a direct hit from a category 1 hurricane. Hurricane Gloria swept through through the state 37 years ago. Former Channel 3 reporter Brian Garnett reported from Pequot Avenue in New London. “At probably the height of Gloria’s fury, this is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NBC Connecticut

CT Drivers Being Advised to Watch Out for Moose After Recent Sightings

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is telling Connecticut drivers to be on the lookout for moose after recent sightings across the state. Officials said there have been recent moose sightings in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown and New Fairfield. Though it's believed to be the same moose, people are being reminded to be aware of increased moose activity near roadways.
WOODBURY, CT
WTNH

Floridians fleeing to Connecticut to escape Hurricane Ian

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Travelers are eager to get out of Hurricane Ian’s path as the storm strengthened to a category 2 hurricane Monday. “We couldn’t wait to get out, and we did it just in the nick of time, but I feel bad for the people left behind,” said Kathy Bruciati, who was at […]
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Connecticut

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Queen St. in Southington

A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Queen Street in Southington on Tuesday night. Police were called to Queen Street around 6:20 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle with injuries. According to investigators, 39-year-old David Sanabria, of Plainville, was driving a...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
4K+
Followers
349
Post
812K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy