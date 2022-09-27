Shelton moves to No. 1 in The Day’s H.S. football coaches poll after wild weekend

Connecticut high school football was going to be shaken up after the weekend because of the number of games involving teams ranked in The Day’s Top 10 state coaches’ poll.

Week 3 still found a way to over-deliver, though.

Five teams received first-place votes after a chaotic weekend, including Shelton, which moved up a spot to No. 1 in The Day’s poll after narrowly escaping perennial power Windsor with a 22-21 win last Friday.

Shelton received five of 13 first-place votes. Southington received four first-place votes and is second, followed by New Canaan (one), defending Class L champion Maloney (one) and St. Joseph (two). All five teams are 3-0.

All of the weekend’s upheaval happened in non-league games scheduled by the Connecticut High School Football Alliance. Three of those Alliance games involved Top 10 teams in which the winner trailed by at least 14 points in the second half.

Shelton was involved in the first of those three games as it needed to shake off a poor start against Windsor. The Gaels were outplayed through most of the three quarters by Windsor, turning the ball over four times in the first half (three in the first quarter alone).

They It trailed 21-7 to start the fourth before David Dojlidko scored on runs of 29 and 11 yards, the latter with 6 minutes, 22 seconds left, put the Gaels ahead to stay.

Southington had the weekend’s most impactful win. It rallied from a 21-point first-quarter deficit at then top-ranked Greenwich and won, 29-28, spoiling the Cardinals’ Homecoming Weekend.

Greenwich scored on its first three drives to go ahead 21-0. The Blue Knights trailed by 14 to start the fourth quarter but, with 3 minutes, 48 seconds remaining, receiver Evan Anderson took a direct snap and threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to one, 28-27.

Southington head coach Mike Drury sent out the kicking team to go for the extra point, but called timeout and put the offense back on the field. Anderson ran in the go-ahead two-point conversion and the Blue Knights’ defense held on the Cardinals’ last offensive possession.

Killingly also had a memorable comeback win as it overcame a 15-point third quarter deficit and beat Bloomfield 28-22, which was broadcast at theday.com.

Thomas Dreibholz threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Noah Colangelo, the last of which was for 41 yards with 2:19 remaining to put Killingly ahead to stay.

Killingly (3-0) fell two spots to No. 6 this week, but it likely had nothing to do with anything it did and more about Maloney and Southington moving from seventh and eighth, respectively, into the top four. St. Joseph also earned extra points, including a second No. 1 vote.

Maloney moved up to fifth after going on the road last Friday and knocking off defending LL champion Darien 21-9. The Spartans were the first team to beat Darien on its home field by someone other than Thanksgiving rival New Canaan since Staples did so, 63-28, on Oct. 27, 2012.

Speaking of New Canaan, it held at No. 3 after scraping past then-No. 9 Fairfield Prep 14-7. The Rams prevailed despite having fewer offensive yardage (155-93) and just six first downs.

West Haven (3-0) dropped one spot to seventh, followed by Greenwich (2-1), debuting Trumbull (3-0) and Ansonia (3-0).

n.griffen@theday.com