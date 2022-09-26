ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
disneytips.com

Storefront Falls Off, Causing Closure at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Monday, September 26, 2022, were in for a Disney vacation surprise as they noticed a part of a Hollywood Boulevard storefront crumbled on the ground. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is one of the busiest Walt Disney World Resort Parks, as Guests can’t seem to...
Walt Disney
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
disneytips.com

Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World

If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Tropical Storm Ian Still Slated to Impact Walt Disney World

According to an update from the National Hurricane Center on Sunday, there still remains uncertainty around the track and intensity of Tropical Storm Ian when it makes US landfall later this week. Ian is slated to be a major hurricane when it passes over western Cuba and into the Gulf...
Motley Fool

Disney World Braces for Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian's shifting trajectory is making it more likely to disrupt central Florida's theme parks this week. Disney and SeaWorld Entertainment's Tampa attractions have already announced some closures ahead of the storm's projected arrival. Disney World had big plans for this week, with a foodie festival, Halloween parties, and Epcot...
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Multi-Day Tickets Impacted by Hurricane Ian Extended, Disney Transportation to Halt Tonight, and More Updates Released

Walt Disney World Resort has provided more updates on operations impacted by Hurricane Ian at the parks, including information for multi-day ticket holders along with further updates for Resort Hotel guests and further experience changes. Theme Parks. Walt Disney World will temporarily close our theme parks on Wednesday, Sept. 28...
disneydining.com

Are Deluxe Disney Resorts Worth the Price?

One of the most important decisions that a Guest needs to make when planning a vacation at the Walt Disney World Resort is where to stay. There’s no doubt that staying on property has some amazing perks including being close to the magic, complimentary Disney transportation, wonderful dining options, shopping locations, immersive theming, fun pools, and more.
disneydining.com

MagicBand+ Coming to Another Disney Resort in Just Weeks!

Earlier this summer, MagicBand+ launched at Walt Disney World Resort. MagicBand+ gave Guests all the traditional aspects of a MagicBand — including holding your Park tickets and reservations, along with being able to open your hotel — with some incredible upgrades. First, and probably the most exciting, is that the new MagicBand+ is rechargeable. That’s right! You can buy MagicBand+ and not have to worry about the batteries dying in just a couple of years.
disneydining.com

UPDATE: More Information About Disney’s Hurricane Ian Closure

Earlier today we reported that Walt Disney World would be closing for two days due to Hurricane Ian. Now we have more details on the closure. This evening more information was released on what the closure will look like throughout the storm. While storms like this are unpredictable, all evidence currently points to the threat being severe, and as such, Disney is acting in an abundance of caution to protect Cast Members and Guests.
disneydining.com

Disney Announces 2022 Candlelight Processional Narrators and a ‘Frozen’ Star Is On The List!

In just a couple of months, Walt Disney World Resort will begin celebrating the holiday season, and one of the biggest events that will happen at The Most Magical Place on Earth is EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays. EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays features a number of food booths set up around the World Showcase Lagoon and allows Guests to celebrate the season by tasting their way around the world.
TheStreet

How Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Handle Hurricanes

When a hurricane, snowstorm, or any other sort of bad weather hits on land, there's very little hotels, theme parks, and other travel destinations can do other than batten down the hatches. Walt Disney (DIS) can't move Disney World simply because bad weather is on the way nor can any of its rivals.
disneydining.com

Head To Amazon For This New and Adorable Carousel of Progress Merch!

There are some attractions at Walt Disney World Resort that do not have the biggest crowds and the longest waits, but they are iconic. Magic Kingdom rides that fall into that category include attractions like “it’s a small world”, the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, and Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress. All of these rides have been at the Magic Kingdom for decades, and are one that you could not imagine as not being a part of Disney World.
disneydining.com

Fall Checklist of Things to Do in Walt Disney World

Fall is an amazing time to visit the Walt Disney World Resort thanks to milder temperatures, a break from the intense summer crowds, and a plethora of special events and entertainment that only happen during select months. During the fall, the Walt Disney World Resort celebrates all things autumn, spooky, and delicious, with a combination of ticketed events, festivals, and special culinary offerings that cannot be enjoyed any other time of the year.
