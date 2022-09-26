Read full article on original website
Related
‘Tornado’ Appears to Form Over Disney World Park: Photos and Video
Not even "The Most Magical Place on Earth" is immune from scary weather conditions. Guests at Walt Disney World's EPCOT were shocked Thursday (Sept. 15) when they saw what appeared to be a tornado nearly touch down at the theme park. "Tornado forming over Disney World's Epcot today," one guest...
I worked at Disney World for 2 years. Here are 10 fall things I always do at the parks.
From Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party to eating around the world at the Food and Wine Festival, here are the best autumn experiences at Disney.
NBC Miami
Walt Disney World, Universal Studios Orlando to Close Parks as Hurricane Ian Approaches Florida
Disney's Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Epcot and Magic Kingdom will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Disney has moved guests lodging at its exterior resort locations, such as the campground at Fort Wilderness and treehouse villas at Saratoga Springs, to interior rooms at its other hotels. Universal Studios Orlando will also...
disneytips.com
Storefront Falls Off, Causing Closure at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Monday, September 26, 2022, were in for a Disney vacation surprise as they noticed a part of a Hollywood Boulevard storefront crumbled on the ground. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is one of the busiest Walt Disney World Resort Parks, as Guests can’t seem to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
disneytips.com
SOLD OUT! Walt Disney World’s Popular Seasonal Event Is Officially Out of Tickets
Fall at Walt Disney World is packed with special events all around each of the Parks and Resorts. The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is underway (followed by the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays) and Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining runs through October 2, 2022. One of the...
Woman Caught Sneaking Child Into Disney Using Her Pram Splits Views
A video of Disney theme park guests who allegedly hid a child in a baby buggy to avoid paying an admission fee for the kid has gone viral on TikTok, where it received eight millions views at the time of this writing. The video, shared from the TikTok account Disney...
disneytips.com
Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World
If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDW News Today
Disney Admonishes Lawsuit Over Deadly Fall Allegedly at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
Disney is defending itself against a lawsuit stemming from a lethal fall that allegedly happened at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, according to Florida Politics‘ Gabrielle Russon. The lawsuit, currently in Orange Circuit Court, was filed by the family of Jessica Straub, a travel agent who died on December...
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Tropical Storm Ian Still Slated to Impact Walt Disney World
According to an update from the National Hurricane Center on Sunday, there still remains uncertainty around the track and intensity of Tropical Storm Ian when it makes US landfall later this week. Ian is slated to be a major hurricane when it passes over western Cuba and into the Gulf...
Motley Fool
Disney World Braces for Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian's shifting trajectory is making it more likely to disrupt central Florida's theme parks this week. Disney and SeaWorld Entertainment's Tampa attractions have already announced some closures ahead of the storm's projected arrival. Disney World had big plans for this week, with a foodie festival, Halloween parties, and Epcot...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Multi-Day Tickets Impacted by Hurricane Ian Extended, Disney Transportation to Halt Tonight, and More Updates Released
Walt Disney World Resort has provided more updates on operations impacted by Hurricane Ian at the parks, including information for multi-day ticket holders along with further updates for Resort Hotel guests and further experience changes. Theme Parks. Walt Disney World will temporarily close our theme parks on Wednesday, Sept. 28...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
disneydining.com
Are Deluxe Disney Resorts Worth the Price?
One of the most important decisions that a Guest needs to make when planning a vacation at the Walt Disney World Resort is where to stay. There’s no doubt that staying on property has some amazing perks including being close to the magic, complimentary Disney transportation, wonderful dining options, shopping locations, immersive theming, fun pools, and more.
disneydining.com
MagicBand+ Coming to Another Disney Resort in Just Weeks!
Earlier this summer, MagicBand+ launched at Walt Disney World Resort. MagicBand+ gave Guests all the traditional aspects of a MagicBand — including holding your Park tickets and reservations, along with being able to open your hotel — with some incredible upgrades. First, and probably the most exciting, is that the new MagicBand+ is rechargeable. That’s right! You can buy MagicBand+ and not have to worry about the batteries dying in just a couple of years.
disneydining.com
UPDATE: More Information About Disney’s Hurricane Ian Closure
Earlier today we reported that Walt Disney World would be closing for two days due to Hurricane Ian. Now we have more details on the closure. This evening more information was released on what the closure will look like throughout the storm. While storms like this are unpredictable, all evidence currently points to the threat being severe, and as such, Disney is acting in an abundance of caution to protect Cast Members and Guests.
WDW News Today
Batuu Bounty Hunters Symbol Added Throughout Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park
A symbol for the Bounty Hunters’ Guild has popped up on doors throughout Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park. These yellow stamps indicate where guests will be able to collect their bounties during the Batuu Bounty Hunters game available via MagicBand+. MagicBand+ and the game will debut...
disneydining.com
Disney Announces 2022 Candlelight Processional Narrators and a ‘Frozen’ Star Is On The List!
In just a couple of months, Walt Disney World Resort will begin celebrating the holiday season, and one of the biggest events that will happen at The Most Magical Place on Earth is EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays. EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays features a number of food booths set up around the World Showcase Lagoon and allows Guests to celebrate the season by tasting their way around the world.
How Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Handle Hurricanes
When a hurricane, snowstorm, or any other sort of bad weather hits on land, there's very little hotels, theme parks, and other travel destinations can do other than batten down the hatches. Walt Disney (DIS) can't move Disney World simply because bad weather is on the way nor can any of its rivals.
disneydining.com
Head To Amazon For This New and Adorable Carousel of Progress Merch!
There are some attractions at Walt Disney World Resort that do not have the biggest crowds and the longest waits, but they are iconic. Magic Kingdom rides that fall into that category include attractions like “it’s a small world”, the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, and Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress. All of these rides have been at the Magic Kingdom for decades, and are one that you could not imagine as not being a part of Disney World.
disneydining.com
Fall Checklist of Things to Do in Walt Disney World
Fall is an amazing time to visit the Walt Disney World Resort thanks to milder temperatures, a break from the intense summer crowds, and a plethora of special events and entertainment that only happen during select months. During the fall, the Walt Disney World Resort celebrates all things autumn, spooky, and delicious, with a combination of ticketed events, festivals, and special culinary offerings that cannot be enjoyed any other time of the year.
Comments / 0