Researchers Say It'll Be Impossible to Control a Super-Intelligent AI
The idea of artificial intelligence overthrowing humankind has been talked about for decades, and in 2021, scientists delivered their verdict on whether we'd be able to control a high-level computer super-intelligence. The answer? Almost definitely not. The catch is that controlling a super-intelligence far beyond human comprehension would require a...
CoinDesk
Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: Fudan University
Located in Shanghai, Fudan University is dedicated to university-industry research collaboration in blockchain. This integration of multiple fields and collaborations with industry helped land Fudan on the No. 28 spot on our list. Read the Full List: Best Universities for Blockchain 2022. The Shanghai Blockchain Engineering Technology Research Center, led...
Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Secures $12.5M Series A Funding to Revolutionize Human Mobility
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- CIONIC, the innovative bionic clothing company behind the breakthrough Cionic Neural Sleeve, today announced a $12.5M Series A financing. The round was led by BlueRun Ventures, with participation from Caffeinated Capital, EPIC Ventures, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, and LDV Capital. This funding follows the Cionic Neural Sleeve’s FDA clearance earlier this year and fuels the manufacturing and delivery of their revolutionary mobility technology to the millions of people living with multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other mobility impairments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005270/en/ Cionic Neural Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
‘Revolutionary’ artificial intelligence makes quantum physics 99.99% simpler
Scientists have reduced a vastly complex quantum physics problem requiring 100,000 equations to just four equations using artificial intelligence.The team hope that the “dimensionality reduction” method could “revolutionise” scientific investigation into quantum problems, leading to breakthroughs in ultra-efficient materal design.Potential outcomes could include new materials that have useful properties, like superconductivity, or have applications in fields ranging from neuroscience to renewable energy.“We start with this huge object of all these coupled-together differential equations; then we’re using machine learning to turn it into something so small you can count it on your fingers,” said Domenico Di Sante, an assistant professor at...
elearningindustry.com
Pursuing Professional Purpose: Why Should Passion For Work Be At The Forefront Of Your Company?
How Passion For Work Can Transform The Performance Of Your Company. As an emotion, passion brings out the best in people. When accompanied by this feeling, any action you take becomes memorable. Moreover, it is a contagious emotion that can do wonders in a team as well. An employee with a passion for work can spread this positive boost to the rest of the team as well make a tremendous impact on overall performance.
elearningindustry.com
How To Select An Education App Development Company That's Right For You
Millions of students who are currently unable to visit schools, colleges, and universities are now attending online classes, maintaining the restriction of physical and social distancing. Although a few countries have opened their schools, the recurrence of COVID-19 infections have forced them to think of re-closures. This is how the education industry has come up with a permanent solution of eLearning for the students, and for the educational institutions that have been struggling with the crisis of teaching and learning.
CoinDesk
Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: Karlsruhe Institute of Technology
The Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, or KIT, is a public research university located in Germany’s third-largest city. KIT is one of 18 research universities that are part of the Helmholtz Association of German Research, the largest scientific organization in the country. Read the Full List: Best Universities for Blockchain...
TechCrunch
AmazeVR wants to scale its virtual concert platform with $17M funding
Like other industries, the entertainment sector was affected by the coronavirus lockdown. Many music artists had to cancel or push back their live events during the pandemic. Some artists and music agencies have shifted to virtual or online concerts to compensate for those canceled events. AmazeVR is betting that virtual shows, which have become popular among artists and fans since the pandemic, are going to take over the entertainment industry.
techaiapp.com
Physical training is the next hurdle for artificial intelligence, researcher says
Let a million monkeys clack on a million typewriters for a million years and, the adage goes, they’ll reproduce the works of Shakespeare. Give infinite monkeys infinite time, and they still will not appreciate the bard’s poetic turn-of-phrase, even if they can type out the words. The same holds true for artificial intelligence (AI), according to Michael Woolridge, professor of computer science at the University of Oxford. The issue, he said, is not the processing power, but rather a lack of experience.
constructiondive.com
ConTech Conversations: DPR robotics lead on leveraging tech to solve problems
ConTech Conversations presents a discussion with a leader in the construction technology field each month. Click here for past discussions. Henning Roedel, DPR’s robotics lead, is an advocate for the use of tech on construction sites. Through his studies at Stanford University, Roedel got involved with Scandinavian general contractor...
todaynftnews.com
China’s University launches first metaverse major and renames its department on the metaverse
The rapidly advancing metaverse and its growing popularity have pushed the world’s attention to this futuristic technology. Observing the high demands and the tremendous growth of metaverse, China’s University in the Jiangsu province has introduced metaverse as a major along with other subjects. The School of Artificial Intelligence...
rigzone.com
Penspen Supports Development Of Next-Gen Engineers
Penspen is demonstrating its continuing commitment to the UAE with a tailored scheme to develop the next generation of engineers. — Global energy services company Penspen is demonstrating its continuing commitment to the United Arab Emirates with a tailored scheme to develop the next generation of engineers. Penspen’s proven...
zycrypto.com
Disruptive DeFi & Compliance Technology from Securrency to be Integrated by XDC Network
XDC Network, a cutting-edge blockchain with a developed ecosystem and a focus on real-world applications in international trade and finance, will host Securrency’s proprietary Digital Asset Composer, according to a company announcement. Securrency is a leading provider of blockchain-based financial markets infrastructure and products. The innovative no-code platform known...
marktechpost.com
Meet ‘AskEdith’: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered English-To-SQL Translator That Lets You Work With Databases And Spreadsheets
Have you ever wished to “simply get the answer” when looking at an Excel sheet? Or that you could view your database structure without having to “Select from”? In the contemporary economy, making effective and efficient use of data is essential. In many instances, our otherwise efficient lives are slowed by the friction of the data tools we use. Data literacy has recently become indispensable for the great majority of office jobs, and it has significantly influenced the use of personal computers. So what do you do? Automate in a nutshell. The most significant impact on cost reduction and expanding accessibility has been automation. This is evident in various manufactured commodities, including apparel, electronics, and agriculture. It has helped hundreds of millions escape poverty and is arguably the most remarkable creation of capitalism.
How AI service startup Aisera is helping companies embrace machine learning to automate tasks
Aisera, which uses machine learning and natural language processing, enabled employees at companies like Chegg and Zoom to focus on complex tasks.
ZDNet
Meta's AI guru LeCun: Most of today's AI approaches will never lead to true intelligence
(Article is updated with a rebuttal by Gary Marcus in context.) Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist of Meta Properties, owner of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is likely to tick off a lot of people in his field. With the posting in June of a think piece on the Open Review...
‘Father of quantum computing’ wins $3m physics prize
A theoretical physicist who has never had a regular job has won the most lucrative prize in science for his pioneering contributions to the mind-bending field of quantum computing. David Deutsch, who is affiliated with the University of Oxford, shares the $3m (about £2.65m) Breakthrough prize in fundamental physics with...
MedicalXpress
Wearable tech offers up-close look at infant development
It's not a riddle, but a list of attributes envisioned by Nancy McElwain, a professor of human development and family studies at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, as she searched for a data collection tool compatible with her youngest research participants. McElwain's research focuses on attachment processes, or the relationships...
The Circularity Revolution Will Be Digitized. Here’s How to Take Part.
Karla Magruder, founder and president of Accelerating Circularity, is tired of hearing people describe the challenge of closing the fashion loop as akin to building a plane while flying it. “I don’t like it because it’s not something that’s been done before,” Magruder, whose nonprofit shares its mission with its name, told Sourcing Journal. An apter analogy, she insisted, is one relating to giving birth. “You have to birth something all at once, right?” Magruder said. “You can’t birth a leg or an arm and then hope to come back later and get the head on right. I know that’s a bit...
hospitalitytech.com
Optii Announces Connectivity to Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform
Optii Solutions, a cloud-based hotel operations software, announced an integration with the Opera Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP). The new integration will make it easier, faster, and more cost-effective for hoteliers to manage their integration between Optii and Oracle Cloud PMS. When implementing a modern technology solution like Optii, that is...
