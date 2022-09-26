ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

Nvidia GPU prices tumble with RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti falling fast

Nvidia’s graphics cards have tumbled in price over the last week, and AMD’s GPUs have too (in many cases, anyway). Yes, the great easing of graphics card price tags continues for RTX 3000 and RX 6000 products, and it’s not surprising that Nvidia’s GPUs in particular are dropping, given that the RTX 4000 range was revealed earlier this week. And also, the Ethereum merge happened recently, decreasing demand for graphics cards on the crypto front to boot.
Digital Trends

Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops are all on sale today — save hundreds!

A powerful and reliable laptop is a necessity these days for both professionals and students. If you need one, look no further than these Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17. These machines don’t usually come cheap because they offer top-of-the-line performance, in addition to stylish designs, but they’re currently available with discounts that place them within the reach of more shoppers.
reviewed.com

Dell’s Inspiron 27 desktop is a stylish, all-in-one fit for any living room

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Dell’s Inspiron 27 All-in-One is an excellent choice if you want a simple, attractive, versatile desktop for basic tasks. About the Dell Inspiron 27 7710. Here are the specs of...
notebookcheck.net

Ryzen 9 7950X hailed by AMD as a Cinebench record-breaker on LN2

AMD Benchmark Gaming Desktop Ryzen (Zen) Zen 4 Raptor Lake. The Ryzen 9 7950X has been dogged by leaks pointing to potentially class-leading scores on benchmarks such as Cinebench long before its official announcement. Now, AMD has effectively validated these claims by releasing its own in-house results for the new top-end processor using LN2.
CNET

Save $800 on This Asus ROG Gaming Desktop

If having a serious gaming desktop was a game in itself, you'd be ahead of your competition with this Asus ROG Gaming desktop, now on sale at Best Buy. You can get $800 off this $2,100 desktop, making it just $1,300. This deal only lasts for today, so hurry and grab it while you can.
techunwrapped.com

This is why you should never upload your photos to Google Photos

One of the greatest uses of the Internet is the fact that it allows us to store large amounts of information. One of the most obvious is the photos taken with mobile phones and professional cameras. The problem? With the capture capabilities of many cameras we find that a simple user can store images with HDR quality and composed of tens of millions of pixels at the same time. Companies like Google offer space to store such photos on their servers, but are increasingly looking for methodologies to save space, including compression and reconstruction algorithms.
notebookcheck.net

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X overclocked to 7.2 GHz on a single core; multi-core clocks equally impressive at 6.5 GHz

Although AMD still holds world for the record for the maximum clock speed achievable by a processor, Intel could soon catch up with it thanks to Raptor Lake-based Core i9-13900K breezing past the 8 GHz barrier. Team Red won't be left behind this generation, though, because the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X just showed off some serious overclocking chops.
pocketnow.com

Get your gaming on with crazy savings on the MSI GE76 Raider Gaming Laptop and more.

We start today’s deals over at Amazon.com, where you will find several gaming laptops on sale. First up, and one of the most compelling options comes as the 2021 version of the MSI GE76 Raider Gaming Laptop, which sells for $1,385 after receiving a $185 discount. This model features a massive 17.3-inch FHD display with 144H refresh rates, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage space, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU. It comes with Windows 10 64bit out of the box, but don’t worry; you can easily bump it up to Windows 11 without added cost.
techunwrapped.com

ASRock Mars ADL is a compact computer with Intel processor

The ASRock Mars ADL It is a compact computer (mini-PC) with an Intel processor that measures approximately 19.3 x 15 x 2.54 centimeters approximately and that aims to offer power and versatility at the same time, although it is not a computer made to play unless they run on he titles old and/or undemanding.
techunwrapped.com

GeForce RTX 40, when the hardware pushes the software

A week has passed since the presentation of the GeForce RTX 40, the new generation of NVIDIA graphics cards q, of which we have since told you in detail about this evolutionary leap, as well as the particularities of AD102, the GPU responsible of that performance beast called GeForce RTX 4090. A lot of interesting information that, however, still needs more data that goes beyond specifications, so that we can fully assess what this evolutionary leap means in what is referred to to performance.
techunwrapped.com

Intel again breaks the market with its processors

Although what interests us from the outset is performance and it should be noted that the company co-founded by Gordon Moore has not talked this time about performance improvements through the IPC, but rather has focused on other areas of the processor with such power to boot. a 15% more single-threaded and 41% multi-threaded performance over the previous generation. In a comparison it is understood that it is model by model.
techunwrapped.com

GIGABYTE AORUS Z790 All Ready for Raptor Lake-S

Intel just introduced Raptor Lake-S, the thirteenth generation of Intel Core, a generation that represents the consolidation of hybrid architecture and paves the way for Meteor Lake, which promises to be revolutionary again. As we have already told you, Raptor Lake offers us performance and reliability, a proposal that is not negligible. and that will surely convince many users, part of which will have to adapt the rest of its components to make the leap.
notebookcheck.net

Star Labs unveils AMD/Intel-powered StarFighter Linux laptop

Star Labs has just unveiled that the company's upcoming StarFighter laptop will come with a generous set of hardware choices, the highlight being the ability to choose between AMD and Intel processors. The 16-inch machine will start at roughly US$900 and, depending on the configuration, can go all the way up to US$3,000.
techunwrapped.com

get it at its minimum price

When playing on PC, unlike on a console, users have two options: keyboard and mouse or controller. If we start talking about gaming keyboards and mice, we can spend all day and not finish due to the high number of options available on the market. But, if we talk about command, the options are reduced to two: Xbox either PlayStation.
notebookcheck.net

AMD's RX 6800 XT could match an Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti thanks to new Hydra Radeon Monster Profile GPU OC tool

RMP is developed by 1usmus, the creator of the Clock Tuner for Ryzen and more recently the upgraded Hydra OC tool. Through a unique combination of GDDR undervolting and core overclocking, RMP promises consistent performance gains that would see an RX 6800 XT match Nvidia's RTX 3090 Ti, but a hefty non-reference cooling solution is also needed.
laptopmag.com

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 12th gen Intel laptop drops to $549 at Staples

Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 12th gen Intel laptop is one of the best personal computers to buy. Today, Staples offers this capable Windows 11 notebook for a stellar price. As part of the sale, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is just $549 (opens in new tab). That's $150 off its normal price of $699 and the lowest price ever for this Lenovo laptop.
