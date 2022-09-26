Read full article on original website
Save almost $500 on this powerful HP Omen 16-inch Laptop at Best Buy
Whether you need it for gaming, programming, or a bit of both, this powerful HP Omen laptop is cheaper than we’ve seen it before.
The best graphics cards deals in September 2022
Buying a new graphics card can be tough, so we're going to help you make the best possible purchase decision.
TechRadar
Nvidia GPU prices tumble with RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti falling fast
Nvidia’s graphics cards have tumbled in price over the last week, and AMD’s GPUs have too (in many cases, anyway). Yes, the great easing of graphics card price tags continues for RTX 3000 and RX 6000 products, and it’s not surprising that Nvidia’s GPUs in particular are dropping, given that the RTX 4000 range was revealed earlier this week. And also, the Ethereum merge happened recently, decreasing demand for graphics cards on the crypto front to boot.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops are all on sale today — save hundreds!
A powerful and reliable laptop is a necessity these days for both professionals and students. If you need one, look no further than these Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17. These machines don’t usually come cheap because they offer top-of-the-line performance, in addition to stylish designs, but they’re currently available with discounts that place them within the reach of more shoppers.
reviewed.com
Dell’s Inspiron 27 desktop is a stylish, all-in-one fit for any living room
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Dell’s Inspiron 27 All-in-One is an excellent choice if you want a simple, attractive, versatile desktop for basic tasks. About the Dell Inspiron 27 7710. Here are the specs of...
notebookcheck.net
Ryzen 9 7950X hailed by AMD as a Cinebench record-breaker on LN2
AMD Benchmark Gaming Desktop Ryzen (Zen) Zen 4 Raptor Lake. The Ryzen 9 7950X has been dogged by leaks pointing to potentially class-leading scores on benchmarks such as Cinebench long before its official announcement. Now, AMD has effectively validated these claims by releasing its own in-house results for the new top-end processor using LN2.
CNET
Save $800 on This Asus ROG Gaming Desktop
If having a serious gaming desktop was a game in itself, you'd be ahead of your competition with this Asus ROG Gaming desktop, now on sale at Best Buy. You can get $800 off this $2,100 desktop, making it just $1,300. This deal only lasts for today, so hurry and grab it while you can.
techunwrapped.com
This is why you should never upload your photos to Google Photos
One of the greatest uses of the Internet is the fact that it allows us to store large amounts of information. One of the most obvious is the photos taken with mobile phones and professional cameras. The problem? With the capture capabilities of many cameras we find that a simple user can store images with HDR quality and composed of tens of millions of pixels at the same time. Companies like Google offer space to store such photos on their servers, but are increasingly looking for methodologies to save space, including compression and reconstruction algorithms.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X overclocked to 7.2 GHz on a single core; multi-core clocks equally impressive at 6.5 GHz
Although AMD still holds world for the record for the maximum clock speed achievable by a processor, Intel could soon catch up with it thanks to Raptor Lake-based Core i9-13900K breezing past the 8 GHz barrier. Team Red won't be left behind this generation, though, because the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X just showed off some serious overclocking chops.
pocketnow.com
Get your gaming on with crazy savings on the MSI GE76 Raider Gaming Laptop and more.
We start today’s deals over at Amazon.com, where you will find several gaming laptops on sale. First up, and one of the most compelling options comes as the 2021 version of the MSI GE76 Raider Gaming Laptop, which sells for $1,385 after receiving a $185 discount. This model features a massive 17.3-inch FHD display with 144H refresh rates, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage space, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU. It comes with Windows 10 64bit out of the box, but don’t worry; you can easily bump it up to Windows 11 without added cost.
techunwrapped.com
ASRock Mars ADL is a compact computer with Intel processor
The ASRock Mars ADL It is a compact computer (mini-PC) with an Intel processor that measures approximately 19.3 x 15 x 2.54 centimeters approximately and that aims to offer power and versatility at the same time, although it is not a computer made to play unless they run on he titles old and/or undemanding.
techunwrapped.com
GeForce RTX 40, when the hardware pushes the software
A week has passed since the presentation of the GeForce RTX 40, the new generation of NVIDIA graphics cards q, of which we have since told you in detail about this evolutionary leap, as well as the particularities of AD102, the GPU responsible of that performance beast called GeForce RTX 4090. A lot of interesting information that, however, still needs more data that goes beyond specifications, so that we can fully assess what this evolutionary leap means in what is referred to to performance.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Ryzen 7 6800U-powered GEEK & AYANEO 2 handheld gaming consoles by AYANEO to ship starting in December
Just as expected, the new AYANEO handheld PC gaming consoles are launching via a crowdfunding campaign. Those who hurry to place their orders can take advantage of Super Early Bird and Early Bird deals, with shipments scheduled to kick off in December. While both the AYANEO GEEK and AYANEO 2...
techunwrapped.com
Intel again breaks the market with its processors
Although what interests us from the outset is performance and it should be noted that the company co-founded by Gordon Moore has not talked this time about performance improvements through the IPC, but rather has focused on other areas of the processor with such power to boot. a 15% more single-threaded and 41% multi-threaded performance over the previous generation. In a comparison it is understood that it is model by model.
techunwrapped.com
GIGABYTE AORUS Z790 All Ready for Raptor Lake-S
Intel just introduced Raptor Lake-S, the thirteenth generation of Intel Core, a generation that represents the consolidation of hybrid architecture and paves the way for Meteor Lake, which promises to be revolutionary again. As we have already told you, Raptor Lake offers us performance and reliability, a proposal that is not negligible. and that will surely convince many users, part of which will have to adapt the rest of its components to make the leap.
notebookcheck.net
Star Labs unveils AMD/Intel-powered StarFighter Linux laptop
Star Labs has just unveiled that the company's upcoming StarFighter laptop will come with a generous set of hardware choices, the highlight being the ability to choose between AMD and Intel processors. The 16-inch machine will start at roughly US$900 and, depending on the configuration, can go all the way up to US$3,000.
techunwrapped.com
get it at its minimum price
When playing on PC, unlike on a console, users have two options: keyboard and mouse or controller. If we start talking about gaming keyboards and mice, we can spend all day and not finish due to the high number of options available on the market. But, if we talk about command, the options are reduced to two: Xbox either PlayStation.
First AMD Drivers for Ryzen 7000's Super Slow iGPU
AMD has released its first Adrenalin GPU driver supporting the Ryzen 7000's new integrated graphics chips.
notebookcheck.net
AMD's RX 6800 XT could match an Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti thanks to new Hydra Radeon Monster Profile GPU OC tool
RMP is developed by 1usmus, the creator of the Clock Tuner for Ryzen and more recently the upgraded Hydra OC tool. Through a unique combination of GDDR undervolting and core overclocking, RMP promises consistent performance gains that would see an RX 6800 XT match Nvidia's RTX 3090 Ti, but a hefty non-reference cooling solution is also needed.
laptopmag.com
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 12th gen Intel laptop drops to $549 at Staples
Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 12th gen Intel laptop is one of the best personal computers to buy. Today, Staples offers this capable Windows 11 notebook for a stellar price. As part of the sale, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is just $549 (opens in new tab). That's $150 off its normal price of $699 and the lowest price ever for this Lenovo laptop.
