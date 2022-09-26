Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
The New York Mets should be going with Mark Vientos over Darin Ruf
Eight games are left to play, and the New York Mets have a one-game division lead. With everything at stake, the Mets have one lineup decision that should be clear. Mark Vientos should be in the order over Darin Ruf. The Mets are home the next two days for a...
Yardbarker
MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022
The Miami Marlins and New York Mets will square off in the first of a two-game series with a Tuesday night matchup at Citi Field in Queens. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Marlins-Mets prediction and pick, laid out below.
Amazin' Avenue
A Pod of Their Own, Episode 142: Playoffs?!
Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, a show by the women of Amazin’ Avenue where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space. This week, we begin by discussing the state of the Mets heading into...
numberfire.com
Oswald Peraza sitting for Yankees Monday
The New York Yankees did not include Oswald Peraza in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peraza will sit out Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays while Isiah Kiner-Falefa starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Peraza is hitting .296 with a .814 OPS in his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Braves Reportedly Denied Schedule Request From Mets
The Atlanta Braves are scheduled to host the New York Mets for a three-game series starting on Friday. The aftereffects of Hurricane Ian are expected to hit Atlanta on Saturday. In order to get all three game of the series in, the Mets suggested the start date move up to Thursday.
numberfire.com
Marlins' Nick Fortes sitting versus Mets Tuesday
The Miami Marlins did not list Nick Fortes in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Fortes will take the evening off while Jacob Stallings handles catching duties and bats seventh against the Mets. Fortes is projected to make 13 more plate appearances this season, with 2...
Comments / 0