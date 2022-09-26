Read full article on original website
Related
Sundance Liked Her Documentary on Terrorism, Until Muslim Critics Didn’t
Meg Smaker, filmmaker of "Jihad Rehab," in Oakland, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022. (Tai Power Seeff/The New York Times) Meg Smaker felt exhilarated last November. After 16 months filming inside a Saudi rehabilitation center for accused terrorists, she learned that her documentary “Jihad Rehab” was invited to the 2022 Sundance Festival, one of the most prestigious showcases in the world.
Lemon squeezed! CNN host is stunned into silence when royal commentator says African kings - not British royals - should pay reparations for slavery because 'THEY rounded up their own people and had them waiting in cages on the beaches'
CNN anchor Don Lemon was at a loss for words after a royal commentator told him slavery reparations are necessary - but said they should be paid by the descendants of 'African kings' who sold their own people into slavery. Lemon interviewed Hilary Fordwich on September 13, following Queen Elizabeth...
‘When You Come to America You Want to Avoid Anyone Black’: Author Talks About New Book ‘America Made Me a Black Man’ and Being Black in America
In America, a painful reality exists that there is no manual for surviving the reality of what it means to be Black—like there’s no manual that tells you how to drive while Black. In Boyah J. Farah’s new memoir, America Made Me a Black Man, he examines racism...
'The Woman King' tells the story of the Agojie. But in real life, the fierce women warriors played a controversial role in the translatlantic slave trade.
The Agojie were fierce women warriors in the ancient Kingdom of Dahomey in West Africa. They were national heroes and symbols of female power, but also helped the rise of the 18th century slave trade. Their complicated legacy has been the subject of debate around the film "The Woman King."
RELATED PEOPLE
Ken Burns: ‘We’re in perhaps the most difficult crisis in the history of America’
In a new docuseries, the film-maker looks back to the Holocaust and US apathy to make links toward where we are right now
Anthony Bourdain Texts Published In New Biography Reveal Grim Final Days: “I Hate My Fans…I Hate Being Famous…I Hate My Job” – Report
A new unauthorized biography of Anthony Bourdain, which includes for the first time the celebrity chef’s text messages from the days leading up to his death by suicide in 2018, reveals Bourdain’s anguish over his career, his estranged marriage and his troubled romantic relationship with actor Asia Argento. Selections from the book Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain, written by journalist Charles Leerhsen, were published in today’s The New York Times. The Simon & Schuster book will be released on Oct. 11. “I hate my fans, too. I hate being famous. I hate my job,” Bourdain wrote to...
NFL・
The Nation That Never Was review: a new American origin story, from the ashes of the old
Kermit Roosevelt III, descendant of Theodore, sees lessons for today’s divided nation in Reconstruction and the civil rights era
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The U.S. And The Holocaust’ On PBS, A Ken Burns Docuseries About The U.S. Government’s Policies During The Reign Of Hitler
The U.S. And The Holocaust is a 3-part series directed by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein, that traces how U.S. policies with regards to immigration and other matters left many European Jews with nowhere to go as Hitler rose to power in Germany and started targeting the Jewish population for elimination. Even after World War II started, the country still had issues with accepting refugees who managed to escape Germany and other European countries that the Nazis annexed. THE U.S. AND THE HOLOCAUST: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A black and white home video of Frankfurt in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anthony Bourdain Bio Reveals Agony Over Apparent Split From Asia Argento: ‘You Were Reckless With My Heart’
A new biography about Anthony Bourdain includes the late chef’s text messages from the days leading up to his suicide in June 2018. Parts of the book Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain, written by journalist Charles Leerhsen, were published by The New York Times on September 27. The article includes some text messages between Anthony and actress Asia Argento, 47, when they argued about each being with different partners amidst trouble in their romance.
First Look: Obama Photographer Reveals Quirky Scenes, Emotional Moments and Fun Secrets of White House Life
A few of our favorite photos from longtime White House photographer Pete Souza's new book, "The West Wing and Beyond" Longtime White House photographer Pete Souza captured countless behind-the-scenes images during the Reagan and Obama administrations. In a new photo book chronicling his time working under President Barack Obama, Souza offers a glimpse at everyday life in the White House — and allows readers to get to know the tireless (and funny) staff who worked hand in hand with the 44th U.S. president. PEOPLE got a first look at The West Wing...
Rebecca Black Was "Scammed" By A Distant Relative At 14 And Ended Up In Mexico Endorsing A Presidential Candidate
"They take us to some big fancy house, and then they usher us into a room full of men in suits."
Review: 'Smile' turns twisted grin into bland horror flick
Parker Finn's directorial debut, "Smile," adapts his own 11-minute short into a jump scare-rich thriller about a hospital emergency ward therapist whose visit with a newly admitted patient rapidly turns gruesome
MLB・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Digital Artist Used AI To Show Us What Celebrities Who Died Young Would Look Like Today, And It's Surprisingly Emotional
I wasn't prepared to see Kurt Cobain as a middle aged man.
lootpress.com
American family marked in myth but not in reality
The myth of the ideal family is firmly etched in the American psyche. This image—dating back to the TV programs of the 1950s—consists of the original mom and dad and two clean, polite, well behaved, even if somewhat mischievous children. The portrait was idealized in shows like “Leave...
psychologytoday.com
Magical Thinking, Grief, and Climate Change
Magical thinking can involve hoping and dreaming that if something else was reality it could undo actual loss. Grief applies to human as well as ecological losses; even if stories about ecological healing aren't completely true, we can wish that they were. To effectively respond to climate change, we must...
The father of television grew to hate his own invention — until one miraculous day
The year was 1957, the game show was called "I've Got A Secret" and the guest had a most mysterious and ominous name: Dr. X. Since the premise of "I've Got A Secret" was that contestants had to guess an unknown fact about the show's guests (Dr. X was joined that night by a popular comedian, Buster Keaton), the contestants immediately probed Dr. X for details. When one of them asked if he invented a machine that is painful when used, the soft-spoken Dr. X cracked up the audience by replying, "Yes, sometimes it's most painful."
"A White Woman's Documentary About Muslim Extremists Is Being Canceled. Guess Why"
An interesting article here at Reason by Robby Soave; I don't know anything else about the controversy, so I can't vouch for it, but I've generally liked Soave's work, and thought it was worth pointing to. I'd be glad to point to thoughtful contrary views, if our readers recommend them. Here are the opening paragraphs (which also link to a New York Times article on the subject), slightly reordered:
Comments / 0