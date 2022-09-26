Grounded 1.0 has been a long time coming, but it's finally leaving early access after two years of updates, and it's looking pretty good . The miniaturised co-op survival game has received a lot of new content since 2020, including Hot & Hazy, Shroom & Doom, and The Koi Pond updates, each of which has added its own deadly flora and fauna, as well as new armor sets and weapons.

The backyard is now crammed full of regions to explore and secrets to uncover, all while trying to avoid getting eaten by terrifying insects. With the full release of Grounded, you'll be able to play the main story campaign in full, and there are a few extra additions to sweeten the deal. Here's when Grounded 1.0 releases in your timezone.

When does Grounded 1.0 come out?

(Image credit: Obsidian)

After two years in early access, Grounded 1.0 releases in full on September 27 for most regions. Here's the exact breakdown of release times:

UK: 6 pm BST

6 pm BST Europe: 7 pm CEST

7 pm CEST US East Coast: 1 pm ET

1 pm ET US West Coast: 10 am PT

If you didn't find yours here, you can check the image above, or the official Grounded 1.0 release post . For some regions such as Japan and Australia, Grounded will be released early in the morning of September 28. Grounded will be available for purchase on Steam, but it's also on PC Games Pass, so you can play it for free if you already have a subscription. You can also find its system requirements at the bottom of the Steam page.

Besides the main story campaign, Grounded 1.0 features a whole new region of the world to explore. The Upper Yard includes new recipes for armor and weapons, some hidden secrets, and a Praying Mantis that appears as a new boss.