ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Here's when Grounded 1.0 releases in your timezone

By Sean Martin
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago

Grounded 1.0 has been a long time coming, but it's finally leaving early access after two years of updates, and it's looking pretty good . The miniaturised co-op survival game has received a lot of new content since 2020, including Hot & Hazy, Shroom & Doom, and The Koi Pond updates, each of which has added its own deadly flora and fauna, as well as new armor sets and weapons.

The backyard is now crammed full of regions to explore and secrets to uncover, all while trying to avoid getting eaten by terrifying insects. With the full release of Grounded, you'll be able to play the main story campaign in full, and there are a few extra additions to sweeten the deal. Here's when Grounded 1.0 releases in your timezone.

When does Grounded 1.0 come out?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qu1it_0iAtfyyz00

(Image credit: Obsidian)

After two years in early access, Grounded 1.0 releases in full on September 27 for most regions. Here's the exact breakdown of release times:

  • UK: 6 pm BST
  • Europe: 7 pm CEST
  • US East Coast: 1 pm ET
  • US West Coast: 10 am PT

If you didn't find yours here, you can check the image above, or the official Grounded 1.0 release post . For some regions such as Japan and Australia, Grounded will be released early in the morning of September 28. Grounded will be available for purchase on Steam, but it's also on PC Games Pass, so you can play it for free if you already have a subscription. You can also find its system requirements at the bottom of the Steam page.

Besides the main story campaign, Grounded 1.0 features a whole new region of the world to explore. The Upper Yard includes new recipes for armor and weapons, some hidden secrets, and a Praying Mantis that appears as a new boss.

Comments / 0

Related
maritime-executive.com

China Delivers First VLCC Equipped with Four Rigid Sails

China Merchants took delivery today on the first second-generation eco-friendly VLCC. The supertanker is the first to be fitted with four rigid sails as well as other energy improvements. Built by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC), the vessel which is named New Aden is also the 100 crude oil tanker...
INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

Watch world's first flying electric boat concept complete its test flight

Although wing-in-ground effect (WIG) aircraft like the Soviet-era Ekranoplan had previously shown promise, they haven't quite taken off as a standard mode of transportation. As long as they keep within their wingspan of the surface below, the air cushion between the wings and the surface gives these low-flying birds a significant lift and efficiency gain over ordinary planes flying higher in the air.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timezone#Us West#Video Game#Hot Hazy#Obsidian
ComicBook

PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch

PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' Just Got Even More Free DLC

It’s been a busy month for Assassin’s Creed fans who received far more news than they were perhaps expecting. Ubisoft has officially unveiled Assassin’s Creed Mirage which, as I’m sure you now know, features Valhalla’s Basim and is set in ninth century Baghdad. The surprise though was the unveiling of Assassin’s Creed Codename Red and Assassin’s Creed Hexe, plus it was announced that Valhalla will receive The Last Chapter DLC in the coming months. If you need something to tide you over though, I have just the thing.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

If you have a Netflix subscription, don’t sleep on the service’s games

When Netflix first announced it was pushing into video games, the news was met with some healthy skepticism. By that point, we’d seen a few non-gaming companies like Google and Amazon try to elbow into the space with services that struggled to deliver strong, consistent content. Netflix seemed doomed to go down the same path when it launched its first batch of games, an unimpressive list that included mobile games. That slow start may have put the steamer on the wrong foot as only 1% of subscribers were reportedly engaging with its gaming offerings earlier this year.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
ComicBook

OG Xbox 360 Fans Get Disappointing News From Microsoft

Longtime fans of Microsoft's Xbox 360 console might find themselves disappointed by a new update from the company. When the Xbox 360 first launched way back in 2005, it came with an early version of the Xbox dashboard that fans dubbed the "Blades". The Xbox 360 and subsequent Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles went on to feature numerous different dashboard iterations, it's this Blades setup that has continued to resonate with fans well over a decade later. And while fans have been hoping that the Blades would one day come back in a new form, sadly, those at Microsoft have made it clear that this won't be happening.
VIDEO GAMES
msn.com

The Two Failed Games That Led To Hollow Knight

"Hollow Knight" became a revelation to 2D platforming fans when it surfaced as a part of a Kickstarter campaign in 2014. Promising a charming yet grim art style, memorable NPCs, and tough-as-nails boss battles (pun intended), the project easily hit its funding goal and several of its stretch goals in its active month. The popularity of Team Cherry's hit Metroidvania continued to grow following release, with several fans even creating an uproar over a perceived "Hollow Knight" clone featuring a similar art style and mechanics. But Team Cherry did not plant the seeds for "Hollow Knight" with ideas it generated specifically for its Kickstarter campaign. The story of the little knight began a few years earlier.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Nintendo's 'Splatoon 3' widgets put stats and stages on your phone screen

The Switch Online app just became more useful for multiplayer gamers. Nintendo's approach to online gaming has sometimes been awkward (having to use your phone just to chat, for example), but it just took an important step forward. The Verge reports Nintendo has updated the Switch Online apps for Android and iOS with Splatoon 3 home screen widgets. You can quickly review your recent game stats, gaze at your screenshot album and check the stage schedule to see when a favorite game mode will come into the rotation.
VIDEO GAMES
msn.com

Scientists Successfully Sent A Particle Back in Time, Is Human Time Travel Next?

Slide 1 of 11: What is time? Well, that's a good question that may be impossible to answer because time may not even exist. It's mostly an illusion or a concept we've come up with to make sense of the world around us. Science keeps trying to make sense of the universe and experiment with how much control we have over it. Every new discovery defies the laws of physics that we have relied upon so far. Most recently, the arrow of time that we assumed we experienced may be put into question. Scientists have just proven that time travel is theoretically possible. Here's what that means for the world as we know it. Click HERE to learn what Numerology says about your life using only your Birth Date.
TRAVEL
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy