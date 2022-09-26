ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another RTX 3080-powered gaming PC spotted for under $2,000

By Katie Wickens
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f8zyi_0iAtfx6G00

ABS Gladiator | Nvidia RTX 3080 | Intel Core i7 12700F | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,099.99 $1,999.99 at Newegg (save $100)
Not only are you getting a killer current-gen CPU/GPU combo here, you're also getting a decent chunk of speedy storage, and enough RAM for most gaming situations. Plus, two free games and some in game content never goes amiss. View Deal

You look away for two seconds, and suddenly there are $2,000 gaming PCs popping up all over. This one comes packing an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card and 12th Gen Intel core i7 12700F. A tasty combo, one that's rarely seen at this price.

Right now, this one's looking at a $100 discount, plus a free Intel Call of Duty Plus Bundle worth $150. The COD bundle includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 , as well as Total War: Warhammer 3 , and even Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt .

Technically that means you get $2,250 worth of gaming goodness for a cent under $2,000 . Not bad at all. And considering the kind of components backing up that power couple CPU/GPU combo, you'll want for nothing when it comes to framerates.

This config not only consists of the best graphics card in gaming right now, but it also comes with a high-end, current-gen 8 P-Core, 4 E-Core, 20 Thread CPU to top it off. Together they'll keep your games running at 4K, on ultra graphics settings, with no issues.

It may not come with DDR5 memory, but 16GB DDR4 RAM at 3200MHz is more than enough for gaming. You even get a 1TB NVMe SSD to keep all your games on. If that doesn't sound like quite enough considering the size of games today , you might consider grabbing one of the best NVMe SSDs to jam in the motherboards extra M.2 slot with the money you've saved.

ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

