msn.com

Scientists Successfully Sent A Particle Back in Time, Is Human Time Travel Next?

Slide 1 of 11: What is time? Well, that's a good question that may be impossible to answer because time may not even exist. It's mostly an illusion or a concept we've come up with to make sense of the world around us. Science keeps trying to make sense of the universe and experiment with how much control we have over it. Every new discovery defies the laws of physics that we have relied upon so far. Most recently, the arrow of time that we assumed we experienced may be put into question. Scientists have just proven that time travel is theoretically possible. Here's what that means for the world as we know it. Click HERE to learn what Numerology says about your life using only your Birth Date.
SHAPE

Deadlifts vs. Squats: Which Is Better for Lower-Body Strength?

When you want to strengthen your lower-body muscles, you've probably got questions about whether the squat or deadlift is best. Without a doubt, both compound exercises can effectively and efficiently work your leg muscles. However, the squat and deadlift target your lower body muscles to a different degree, and therefore which one you use should depend on your specific health and fitness goals.
boxrox.com

Why Should You Do Stiff-Legged Deadlift; Benefits and Muscles Worked

Deadlifts are crucial exercises athletes of all levels should be doing, but have you ever tried a slight variation called the stiff-legged deadlift? You should!. The stiff-legged deadlift is very similar to the conventional deadlift, although a minor tweak in the technique also shifts the focus of the exercise from one muscle group to a different one.
Health Digest

What Happens To Our Muscles As We Age?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends adults over 65 devote at least two days a week to strength training. That's because our muscles lose both size and strength over the years, according to Better Health. The muscle fibers themselves get smaller and we have less of them. It takes longer for us to replace muscle tissue, and it's often replaced with tougher tissue. Our nervous system also changes with age, which means that we lose muscle tone and the muscles themselves can't contract as well. This can put us in a vicious cycle where our muscles get weak, we're too tired to exercise, then we don't want to exercise (via Healthline).
shefinds

3 Life-Changing Exercise Tricks Trainers Swear By To Burn More Calories

When it comes to working out, personal trainers stress that it’s most important to practice what works for you and your body, and finding this out through trial and experimentation can be fun! With that said, we reached out to personal trainers and health experts for three quick and easy ways to burn even more calories while exercising, and finding out more about your strength along the way. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Macy Sarbacker, certified personal trainer, wellness expert and Executive Editor of the Macy Michelle Blog.
