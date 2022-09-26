15 of our favourite bunk beds for style, practicality and fun

Whether you're fed up with stepping on LEGO every two minutes or sick of the constant squabbles about space, you need to buy a bunk bed if you have two kids sharing one bedroom. You'll thank yourself a bunch, and you'll thank us even more thanks to this guide. We've been shopping in our favourite stores and below you'll find a list of the top 15 bunk beds to buy. All of these have been chosen because of their customer rating and their design, whilst considering how practical they really are. They'll be enjoying all of that extra floor space (and you'll be enjoying the peace and quiet) in no time.

A bunk bed is a simple yet smart way to free up floor space without having to get rid of any furniture or toys. Some bunk beds can actually double as more furniture such as a wardrobe or extra clothes drawers. Yes, we've found a bunch of storage-savvy and smart bunk beds below, to keep their bedroom looking cute. What else? We found a triple sleeper, too, as well as a bunk bed that looks like a VW campervan. Because why not ?

Changing the kids' beds doesn't need to be as difficult as finding a new bed for yourself (we've also got adult bed frames we can recommend!). In fact, this should be a fun and hassle-free experience for everyone involved. So much so that we've been sure to feature a few bunk beds that can be used as two singles should your living situation change any time soon. Handy! And once you're done, why not check out our favourite children's duvet covers , as tried and tested by the little members of the Real Homes team. Browse our top bunk beds from everywhere including Noa & Nani, Happy Beds, Argos and more...

The best bunk beds for kids' rooms

Bunk beds with storage

These are our favourite bunk beds with built-in storage, to save even more space. Whether that's drawers or shelves, you decide...

1. Habitat Detachable Bunk Bed

Material: Wood

Ladder side: Either

Size: L196cm x W102cm x H145cm

+ Transforms to 2 singles

+ Storage drawers

+ 2 colours

This Habitat bunk bed isn't only detachable, so each bed can be used as a single if and when you need to, but it even has under bed storage for bedding and toys. Choose from a panelled effect or a smooth effect, and from either grey or white to match their bedroom decor. You can even position the ladder at either end of the bed. It's a bargain!

2. Viv + Rae Gretta Solid Wood Bunk Bed

Material: Wood

Ladder side: Left

Size: L198cm x W98cm x156cm

+ Transforms to 2 singles

+ Storage drawers

+ 2 colours

One for contemporary homes, this bunk bed offers everything you need inside one neat package. Plus it comes in grey or graphite! It has two under bed storage drawers, and there's a guard rail on the bottom bunk. You can even use them separately, as two singles, if you like.

3. LTGB Solid Wood Bunk Bed with Slide & Stairs

Material: Wood

Ladder: Left

Size: L‎223cm x W223cm x H125 cm

+ Fun design

+ Storage in steps

- Bottom bunk on floor

If you're in search of something fun for their bedroom, then this bunk bed from Amazon ought to keep them entertained all day long. Better yet? It's practical, too, with its stairs doubling up as storage drawers. It's great for kids who you don't think will be able to climb down every time as it has a slide, though it only comes in white.

4. Kids Avenue Barca Bunk Bed

Material: Wood

Ladder side: Middle

Size: L295cm x W110cm x H150cm

+ 3 colours

+ Heaps of storage

+ Reversible

This bunk bed truly is the best buy out there if you are tight on floor space. Not only is it a double, but it features a shelving unit for books and toys, two under-bed drawers for bedding or clothes, as well as a wardrobe for their school uniform. It has a built-in ladder in the middle, while the lower bunk can be placed to the left or the right.

5. Habitat Ultimate Bunk Bed

Material: Wood

Ladder side: Right

Size: L131.5cm x W196.6cm x H160cm

+ Storage shelves

+ Oak finish

+ Rounded sides

Practicality meets style and affordability with this bunk bed from Argos. It comes in a gorgeous oak effect finish and boasts rounded corners for a softer look. Each bunk features hidden storage, so that they have somewhere to keep their cup of water, their bedtime story, their alarm clock and their favourite teddy.

6. Happy Beds Tam Tam Bunk Bed

Material: Wood

Ladder side: Left

Size: L209cm x W132cm x H165cm

+ 2 colours

+ Heaps of storage

- Both beds are EU singles

How clever is this bunk bed? With integrated storage for their bedtime stories, soft toys and even a night light to sit, it's super space-savvy. There's a ladder on the left to reach the top bunk and space under the bed for more storage, and it comes in two colourways.

Bunk beds without built-in storage

These bunk beds don't have any built-in storage such as drawers or shelves, but in the case of the bottom bunk not being on the floor, they do have some under bed storage area that you can use.

7. Argos Home Mason Metal Bunk Bed

Material: Metal

Ladder side: Right

Size: L198cm x W97cm x H160cm

+ Space for storage

+ Affordable

- A bit plain

A metal bunk bed is very durable, therefore a practical purchase – especially within this price range. With fixed metal railings on the top bunk to keep them safe, this bunk bed even has under bed storage space for their clothes and more. One of the best bunk beds if you are on a budget and tight on space.

8. Harriet Bee Elma Single Bunk Bed

Material: Wood

Ladder side: Either

Size: L202cm x W98cm x H155cm

+ Blank canvas

- Bottom bunk on floor

- No storage

This fuss-free wooden bunk bed arrives ready for you to paint or stain – so it's one for those who like to DIY. It's made of solid wood and it comes with a ladder that can be used on the left or right of the bed. Both beds –top and bottom – are single sizes, while in total, the bed can take up to 40 stone in weight. Impressive.

9. Cuckooland Oscar Metal Bunk Bed

Material: Metal

Ladder side: Left

Size: L205cm x W104cm x H166cm

+ 2 colours

+ Minimalist look

+ Space for storage

If you're going for a minimalist look in their bedroom, then this is the bunk bed to buy. It boasts clean lines, rounded (safe) edges and it looks very neat pushed into a corner. Underneath the bed is heaps of space, plus it's super sturdy and made from metal.

10. Happy Beds Snowdon Triple Sleeper Bunk Bed

Material: Wood

Ladder side: Both

Size: L203cm x W108cm x H198cm

+ 2 ladders

+ 2 colours

- No under bed storage

- Bottom bunk on the floor

If you have three little ones that you need to squeeze into one bedroom, it's definitely possible. This bunk bed is modern while being ultra-practical at the same time, with two separate ladders to stop the arguments. Just think of all of the floor space you're saving.

11. Noa & Nani Sofie Bunk Bed House Cabin

Material: Pine wood

Ladder side: Middle

Size: L200cm x W95cm x H239.5cm

+ Unique shape

- Bottom bunk on the floor

- No under bed storage

How cute is this bunk bed? We kinda want it in our room! Though make sure you have a high ceiling or it may not fit. With a ladder in the middle, this cabin bunk bed is ideal for any kids room – big or small, L-shaped or narrow. It's made of solid pine wood and finished with white paint, and it definitely has the power to transform an ordinary kids' bedroom.

12. Happy Beds Campervan Bunk Bed

Material: Wooden

Ladder side: Right

Size: L212 cm x W104cm x H136cm

+ Very fun and unique

- Bulky design

- No storage

Well... this is fun! And unique. Designed to look like a VW camper van, this bunk bed even has windows, doors and a steering wheel. There's a discreet ladder on the right-hand side of the bed, while the entire thing is white and blue to add a pop of colour to their bedroom.

13. Happy Beds Saturn Fabric Bunk Bed

Material: Upholstered

Ladder side: Right

Size: L205cm x W106cm x H135 cm

+ Upholstered finish

+ Luxury look

- No under bed storage

An upholstered bunk bed? We're all ears. Wrapped in a soft-touch oatmeal fabric to add some cosiness to their bedroom, this bunk bed even features button detailing to make their room look smart. When it comes to practicality, it has an easy to climb (and grip onto) metal ladder and a low bottom bunk to make it easier to climb into bed.

14. Noa & Nani Kent Triple Bunk Bed

Material: Wood

Ladder side: Left

Size: L196cm x W146cm x H150cm

+ 1 double bunk

+ Space for storage

+ Affordable

If you have an older child sharing with a younger child then the design of this bed can certainly warm them to the idea of sharing. This bunk bed proves that you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to furnish your home – and it comes in a finished pine colour. Versatile, neutral, simple.

15. Happy Beds Solar Bunk Bed

Material: Wood

Ladder side: Right

Size: L207.5cm x W97cm x H120.5cm

+ 2 colours

+ Compact

- No storage

This white wooden bunk bed is ideal for contemporary or minimalist homes, as it comes in white or grey. Its pod-like shape would also make it a great addition to a space-themed bedroom. With rounded edges and a lacquer coating for a long-lasting finish, it's even nice and compact for smaller bedrooms.

4 things to consider when buying a bunk bed

1. Height

If you're planning on buying a bunk bed for younger children, be careful about the height: too tall and you might find that your little one will be fearful of climbing the ladder. Also, you'll need to ensure that your child can comfortably climb into and sit up straight in the bed, without fear of hitting their head on the ceiling.

2. Guard rails

If your child is a restless sleeper, a sturdy guard rail is a must-have – especially if they are younger. Some bunk beds come with a rail on the bottom bunk, too. It's all down to what you feel comfortable with.

3. Adaptability

Can the bunks be split down into two twin beds once your children move into their own rooms? If you're buying for one child, is there an option for a desk beneath the bunk, or a fold-out chair to create a sleepover space for guests? If you are catering for a guest rather than an extra child, you could get away with having a sofa bed in their bedroom, instead.

4. Access

The ladder is usually fixed, but how easy is it to climb? If it isn't fixed, just be sure to check that it can sit in the right place in their bedroom. Somewhere easy to reach! Otherwise, wider steps tend to be easier for kids to climb.

What age is OK for bunk beds?

The majority of retailers, when selling a bunk bed, say that they are appropriate from six years. We say that you can make this judgement yourself, based on your child and how comfortable you feel about it as all kids are all different. It's always a smart option to put your oldest on the top bunk and ensure that this child is older than six, however.

Where to buy a bunk bed?

Still not found the bunk bed of your (kids) dreams? We've listed lots of places you can buy a new bunk bed from online. See them below and click through to shop their range.