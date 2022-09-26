ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Whiskey Riff

Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf

And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
Vox

How a 100-year-old miscalculation drained the Colorado River

The river’s flow is down by about 20 percent, compared to the 1900s, and the two largest reservoirs it feeds are less than a third full. The water in Lake Mead, the nation’s biggest reservoir, has dropped more than 150 feet in the last two decades, leaving little water for the more than 40 million people who depend on the river.
MedicalXpress

Reducing H. pylori in Navajo Nation tribal members through testing and education

How can you eliminate a pervasive, yet undiscussed, bacterial infection from the Navajo Nation? For a collaborative group of researchers, it requires dedication, hours of travel and unfailing commitment to present information in a respectful, culturally relevant way. Helicobacter pylori, known as H. pylori, is one of the most common...
Phys.org

Report: More than 1,000 wild horses sent to slaughter

The American Wild Horse Campaign released a report Friday documenting that 1,020 federally-protected wild horses and burros have been sold at slaughter auctions in the last 22 months. The campaign, dedicated to preserving the American wild horses and burros in free-roaming herds, cited records it accumulated through an investigation into...
eenews.net

California water pipeline hits legal setback

A controversial Southern California water pipeline project has hit another snag, with a federal judge’s ruling that allows the Bureau of Land Management to withdraw key approvals granted during the Trump administration. In the latest turn of a long-running and politically sensitive dispute, U.S. District Judge George Wu ruled...
Outdoor Life

New Report Provides a Roadmap for Sagebrush Conservation in the West

A report published last week offers a new approach for conserving and restoring sagebrush habitat in the American West. The Sagebrush Conservation Design provides a roadmap that land managers and decision makers can follow to proactively address the ecological threats facing the West’s disappearing sagebrush ecosystem. The biggest threats, according to the report, are wildfires and the encroachment of invasive, annual grasses across the landscape.
newsy.com

Low Water Levels At Hoover Dam, Glen Canyon Dam Threaten Power Supply

America's two largest reservoirs are in trouble. The Colorado River feeds Lake Powell and Lake Mead and both are at near-record lows, which is threatening the water and power supply for tens of millions of Americans. "Between 2 and 4 million acre-feet of additional conservation is needed just to protect...
