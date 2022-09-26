Children’s Museum of Atlanta is Treating Visitors All October with Halloween Programming

Children's Museum of Atlanta Children's Museum of Atlanta

Families are in for a fab-boo-lous time as Children’s Museum of Atlanta celebrates Halloween with a month of education and imagination to ensure little monsters have a skele-ton of fun! Kids and gourd-ians will have plenty of activities like pumpkin bowling, a not-so-spooky skeleton puzzle, haunted house creations and more! PAW Patrol: Adventure Play, an interactive exhibit based on the hit preschool series PAW Patrol, will continue to give guests an opportunity to run rescue missions and work as a team to overcome challenges in a fun and immersive environment.



Halloween Programming

Saturday, Oct. 1 – Monday, Oct. 31 (Excluding Oct. 2, 16 and 23)

Children’s Museum of Atlanta is celebrating Halloween all month long with spooky storytelling and certifying the Museum Ghostbusters to allow guests to exercise their science and math skills in a festive manner. Fang-tastic activities include a Halloween Dance Party, Storytime and a Ghoul Drop!

CMA On Stage

Storytime: “The Little Old Lady Who Wasn’t Afraid of Anything” by Linda Williams + Halloween Dance Party

Session A: 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon / Session B: 2 p.m., 3p.m. and 4 p.m.

Science Bar

Ghostbusters will explore air molecules and density to learn how they work together to create the effect of ghosts haunting the Science Bar. Adding to the skele-fun and learning about the human body, kids can challenge their minds with the Skeleton Puzzle as part of the newly launched Building Blocks Early Learning Program during session A on weekdays only.

Session A: 9:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. / Session B: 1:45 p.m. - 4:15 p.m.

Art Studio

Young designers can make their own paper haunted houses at the Art Studio, adorned with all their favorite spooky Halloween decorations to express their inner artists.

Session A: 9:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. / Session B: 1:45 p.m. - 4:15 p.m.



Jane’s Innovation Station

Kiddos can design ghoul-dropping contraptions to learn about distance, weight, length, time and height. Also, during session A only as part of the Building Blocks Early Learning Program, Young learners will have a ball knocking over pumpkins during Pumpkin Bowling!

Session A: 9:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. / Session B: 1:45 p.m. - 4:15 p.m.