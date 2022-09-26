ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

British runner wins legendary Alps race – and sets new course record

By Fiona Russell
Advnture
Advnture
 2 days ago

The female winner of this year’s notoriously tough Tor Des Géants (TDG) race smashed the record by more than five hours. British ultra runner Sabrina Verjee finished the 330km mountain race in 80 hours 19 minutes.

She was the first woman to record a time of under 85 hours in the legendary  race in the Italian Alps. Sabrina also took fifth place overall with only four men reaching the finish line in Courmayeur ahead of her after more than 24,000m of total ascent.

On winning, Sabrina, 41, said: “I think it was my best performance to date. I am very happy with how it went. Above all, I feel contentment on completing the race journey.”

Jonas Russi, of Switzerland, was the race winner in 70:36. Italian runners Simone Corsini and Andrea Macchi came home second and third in 75;27 and 76:46 respectively in the race which took place earlier this month.

In second place in the women’s race was Silvia Trigueros Garrote, of Spain, who had previously been a three-times winner. Her time of 84:58 was a personal best and some 25 minutes better than her previous course record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZyosF_0iAtWtFD00

Sabrina during the later stages of the 330km mountain race (Image credit: Riccardo Cabella / Zzam Agency )

What is the Tor Des Géants?

The Tor Des Géants is one of the world’s toughest mountain races. It challenges runners to a non-stop race over more than 25 mountain passes of between 2,000m and 3,000m altitude.

Competitors can choose where they rest or sleep throughout the days and nights, although there is a cut-off time of 150 hours in total.

The route of 330km follows the Alte Vie trails of the Aosta Valley in the Italian Alps. TDG starts and finishes in Courmayeur below the mountain of Mont-Blanc and the total ascent is almost three times that of Mt Everest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G0MOE_0iAtWtFD00

The high altitude affected Sabrina's appetite (Image credit: Stefano Coletta / Zzam Agency)

Sabrina Verjee: top British ultra runner

Sabrina went into the Tor Des Géants with a string of ultra distance successes to her name. Some of her greatest achievements include a new Wainwrights Round record in the UK’s Lake District set last year. She was also the female winner of the Spine Race in 2020 .

For the first stage of the TDG, Sabrina ensured she remained within her comfort zone although by 50km, she had moved into second place in the women’s race.

Silvia, the more experienced on the course, remained at the front until some 260km into the challenge.

Sabrina revealed afterwards: “I had my own race plan and I wasn’t paying attention to what was happening at the front of the race over the first couple of days. Even when I went into the lead, I made sure I stuck to my own plan.

“These long races are not only about pace but also about being able to manage your nutrition, sleep and play to your own strengths.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HTbzG_0iAtWtFD00

The British ultra runner needed to dig deep during the endurance race (Image credit: Stefano Coletta / Zzam Agency)

Altitude and appetite issues

Altitude was an issue for Sabrina, who is a veterinary surgeon living in England’s Lake District. She said: “I did some acclimatising in the two weeks before the race but it’s hard to prepare for all the huge ups and downs on the mountain passes.

“You are constantly going up or down and sometimes from 300m to 3,000m. I knew on my recce runs that the altitude might affect my appetite. I was pleased when I was able to eat well for the first eight hours of the race but then I found I almost totally lost my appetite.”

For some 36 hours of the Tor Des Géants, Sabrina found it very difficult to fuel herself. She said: “I had to spend a lot more time at different support and rest places, trying to force myself to eat. I was able to manage my favourite race nutrition , Mountain Fuel jellies, but it was a constant struggle to eat anything else.

“But I still kept trying because I know from experience that if you overlook proper nutrition, I would end up in a hole and feeling sick and unable to go on.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G5DtX_0iAtWtFD00

A joyful Sabrina on winning the women's race (Image credit: Zzam Agency)

A strong endurance race for Sabrina

As the race continued and despite the lack of fuelling, Sabrina continued to overtake other runners although she said that she was surprised this was possible at times.

She said: “I am usually slower going uphill, especially on steep climbs, and faster on the descents but I felt very fatigued and slow at many stages. I could see that others were weary too and they seemed to be slower than me so I guess we were all just going a bit slower.”

Sabrina enjoyed the company of other competitors for different stages of the race. She especially enjoyed running with Marco Gubert, from Italy, through one of the nights. Sabrina survived on less than 30 minutes of sleep in total, taken in short naps, and she aimed to keep going for as long as possible whether day or night.

At the half-way point on the TDG at Rif. Coda, she described a stunningly bright night. She said: “It was the second night by now and the setting was so peaceful and beautiful. There was a bright moon and the sun was just setting. It felt like an amazing place to be during a race.”

Sabrina took a 10-minute sleep and then decided to continue alongside Marco. She said: “It was great to have someone to chat to through the night. He was slightly faster than me on the ups and I was slightly faster on the downs but we had good banter.”

During the following 20km, Sabrina caught another few runners, and also enjoyed a companionable cat-and-mouse run with Marco until they reached Gressoney Palazzetto.

Leaving the base – this was the fourth of six lifebases – Sabrina felt sleepy and in the end she had a five-minute nap at the next Rif. Alpenzu. By this point, she had started to be able to eat again.

Sabrina said: “Thankfully, by the third day of the race my appetite started to return.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eTrYx_0iAtWtFD00

There were many ups and downs during the Tor Des Géants (Image credit: Riccardo Cabella / Zzam Agency )

Sabrina: appetite and strength return

Finally Sabrina was able to feel fuelled again and she recalls feeling “so much better”.

At Vareton (Torgnon), at around 260km, Sabrina caught up with Silvia and they decided t run together. Sabrina said: “I thought it would be nice to run for a while with Silvia and we enjoyed a few hours together and chatting.

“At the next rifugio, Lo Magià, Silvia went for a sleep but I wasn’t feeling tired. I had a strong coffee and dark chocolate and I felt good enough to continue.”

From here, Sabrina led the women’s race. The weather also started to change from warm and dry to cloud and drizzle.

The final base, Rey (Ollomont), had a treat in store for Sabrina. She said: “Some of the supporters of Martin [Perrier] had bought him some amazing cakes from a local patisserie. They told me Martin didn’t want any thing more to eat and they let me devour some. There was black forest gateau and tiramisu. They were so delicious.

“This is the stuff that makes things happen. I was fuelled on sugar and I only had another 50km to go and I was now lead female.”

Yet with every sugar high comes a low. Sabrina said: “I started up the net climb feeling great but then I suddenly felt so tired. At the next Refugio I had a sit down.”

The final 30km were very tough for Sabrina. She said: "I felt like a zombie. I’d never been so sleep-deprived but I was still managing to run a bit. But then I kept falling asleep while on my feet.

'At last, there was a lovely descent and I just ran and ran. The crowds as I ran into Courmayeur were amazing. I felt good. I thought, “Yeh, I’ve done it.”

Comments / 0

Related
France 24

Body of missing US mountaineer Hilaree Nelson found in Nepal Himalayas

A search team retrieved the body of top US ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson from the Himalayas on Wednesday, two days after she disappeared on the slopes of Nepal's Manaslu peak. Nelson slipped and went missing while skiing down the world's eighth-highest mountain, after a successful summit with her partner Jim...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Footwear News

Hilaree Nelson, Famed Ski Mountaineer and The North Face Ambassador, Found Dead on Mount Manaslu in Nepal

Hilaree Nelson, ski mountaineer and an ambassador for The North Face, has died. According to multiple reports, the body of Nelson, 49, was located by rescuers on the southern slope of Mount Manaslu in Nepal, the eighth highest mountain in the world. Nelson’s death was confirmed today by the Embassy of the United States in Nepal.  “We are deeply saddened by the death of American adventurer and mountaineer Hilaree Nelson at Manaslu Mountain. We would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Nelson. Her spirit and bravery will continue to inspire us,” the embassy wrote via Twitter.  Reports surfaced...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hilaree Nelson: US mountaineer missing after 'skiing into crevasse'

Rescuers in Nepal are searching for the famed US mountaineer Hilaree Nelson after she went missing on the world's eighth tallest mountain. Ms Nelson reportedly fell into a deep crevasse during a ski descent on Monday. The North Face-sponsored athlete had earlier reached the summit of Mount Manaslu in Nepal...
ACCIDENTS
Robb Report

A New Collection of Luxury Ski Chalets Just Opened Across the Colorado Rockies

Just in time for the upcoming ski season, Onefinestay has launched a new collection of holiday rentals in the heart of the Rocky Mountains. The British hospitality outfit, which forayed into the US mountains last year with properties in Aspen, Jackson Hole and Park City, has opened six new chalets for skiing enthusiasts in the notable winter destinations of Steamboat, Breckenridge and Vail Valley.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#New Course#Blanc#Italian Alps#British#Courmayeur#The Tor Des G Ants
OutThere Colorado

Famed ski mountaineer of Telluride missing on 26,781-foot peak

UPDATE [9/27/22]: Varied accounts of what happened continue to emerge, as is often the case with breaking news coming from remote, high-elevation terrain. While initial reports from Nepal pointed to Nelson falling into a crevasse, other accounts now point to a fall off of a cliff. Read more about this update and these varied reports here. As of last report, the search for Nelson continues.
ACCIDENTS
cntraveler.com

The Indy Pass Is Your Key to Crowd-Free Skiing This Winter

After a day of incredible runs at Wyoming’s Grand Targhee Resort, Doug Fish mulled over the idea of creating a ski pass focused on independently-owned resorts. “The smaller [resorts] just lend themselves to an authentic vibe,” Fish says, recalling the quiet slopes and short chairlift line. “It’s the way skiing was in the 60’s and 70’s, before real estate became a big piece of the picture.”
WYOMING STATE
AFP

Swiss glaciers melting away at record rate

Switzerland's glaciers lost six percent of their total volume this year due to a dry winter and repeated summer heatwaves, shattering previous ice melt records, a report revealed Wednesday. "The trend also reveals how important glaciers are to the water and energy supply in hot, dry years," the report stressed -- something to consider given that hydroelectricity provides more than 60 percent of Switzerland's total energy production.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
CNN

The man who knows every sand dune in the desert

Salam Almazrouei grew up in the Empty Quarter maze of sand dunes on Abu Dhabi's border with Saudi Arabia. Now he's sharing his desert knowledge with visitors to a luxury glamping site like no other.
WORLD
Advnture

Learn the four D’s of navigation before your next wild escape

The more you explore, the more you realize that there’s a lot that goes into navigation for hiking. You need to know how to read a map, how to use a compass and have pockets or a backpack big enough to carry both. It can definitely seem formidable at first, but an easy place to start is with the four D’s of navigation. If you don’t know them, the four D’s of navigation are simple to remember and provide you with a really handy tool to help you stay oriented in the wild.
YOGA
Advnture

Advnture

386
Followers
799
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether its family camping or epic solo hikes, Advnture an essential part of any adventurer’s kit. It's packed with buying guides to help you to choose the best equipment to suit your needs, as well as how-to guides, first-person experience stories, and essential news stories for anyone who loves getting outside.

 https://www.advnture.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy