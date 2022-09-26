ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marina, CA

montereycountyweekly.com

Candidate Q&A: Les Martin for Marina City Council.

As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Leslie D. Martin is running against Liesbeth Visscher to represent District 4 on the Marina City Council. What are the biggest issues facing Marina in the...
MARINA, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Candidate Q&A: Brian McCarthy for Marina City Council.

As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Brian McCarthy is running uncontested to represent District 1 on the Marina City Council. What are the biggest issues facing Marina in the next four years,...
MARINA, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Candidate Q&A: Steve McShane for Salinas City Council.

As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Incumbent Steve McShane is running for District 3 on Salinas City Council, against challenger Cary Swensen. What are the biggest issues facing Salinas in the next...
SALINAS, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Candidate Q&A: Cary Swensen for Salinas City Council.

As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Cary Swensen is running for District 3 on Salinas City Council, against incumbent Steve McShane. What are the biggest issues facing Salinas in the next four...
SALINAS, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Candidate Q&A: Anna Velazquez for Soledad mayor.

As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Soledad Mayor Anna Velazquez is seeking re-election and running against Maria Corralejo. What are the biggest issues facing Soledad in the next two years, and why...
SOLEDAD, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Candidate Q&A: John Uy for Del Rey Oaks City Council.

As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. John Uy is running for one of two open seats on the Del Rey Oaks City Council. The other two candidates, Louise Goetzelt and Jeremy Hallock, declined to respond to the Weekly's questions.
DEL REY OAKS, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Candidate Q&A: Maria Corralejo for Soledad mayor.

As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Maria Corralejo, a member of City Council, is running for mayor of Soledad, against the incumbent, Anna Velazquez. What are the biggest issues facing Soledad in...
SOLEDAD, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Candidate Q&A: Laura Ottmar for Pacific Grove Unified School District.

As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Laura Ottmar is challenging incumbent Frank Rivera for the Area 1 seat on the Pacific Grove Unified School District Board of Trustees. What do you think...
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Pathways

Pathways

Congress Avenue in Pacific Grove is a beautiful neighborhood stroll at any time of year, but those who prefer more natural walking routes can veer off into the Lynn “Rip” Van Winkle Open Space. This sprawling maze of trails carries visitors and, oftentimes, their dogs, under a steady canopy of lichen-drenched coast live oaks and Monterey pines. The quiet landscape can be enjoyed in any weather, although it shows off while the sun travels close to the horizon, shooting golden rays through the drooping nets of lichen and oak limbs.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Destination Salinas

Artists Jose “Pepe” Nolasco, Jose Ortiz and Juan Carlos Padilla (left to right) with their new mural, “Destination, Salinas” located in a stairwell of the Monterey County Government Center at 168 W. Alisal St., Salinas. A ribbon-cutting and celebration of this new work happens tomorrow, Sept. 27, at noon. Photographed by Daniel Dreifuss, Canon r5 1/160 at F/3.2.
SALINAS, CA
