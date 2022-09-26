Read full article on original website
Candidate Q&A: Les Martin for Marina City Council.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Leslie D. Martin is running against Liesbeth Visscher to represent District 4 on the Marina City Council. What are the biggest issues facing Marina in the...
Candidate Q&A: Brian McCarthy for Marina City Council.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Brian McCarthy is running uncontested to represent District 1 on the Marina City Council. What are the biggest issues facing Marina in the next four years,...
Candidate Q&A: Steve McShane for Salinas City Council.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Incumbent Steve McShane is running for District 3 on Salinas City Council, against challenger Cary Swensen. What are the biggest issues facing Salinas in the next...
Candidate Q&A: Cary Swensen for Salinas City Council.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Cary Swensen is running for District 3 on Salinas City Council, against incumbent Steve McShane. What are the biggest issues facing Salinas in the next four...
Candidate Q&A: Anna Velazquez for Soledad mayor.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Soledad Mayor Anna Velazquez is seeking re-election and running against Maria Corralejo. What are the biggest issues facing Soledad in the next two years, and why...
Candidate Q&A: John Uy for Del Rey Oaks City Council.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. John Uy is running for one of two open seats on the Del Rey Oaks City Council. The other two candidates, Louise Goetzelt and Jeremy Hallock, declined to respond to the Weekly's questions.
Candidate Q&A: Maria Corralejo for Soledad mayor.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Maria Corralejo, a member of City Council, is running for mayor of Soledad, against the incumbent, Anna Velazquez. What are the biggest issues facing Soledad in...
Candidate Q&A: Laura Ottmar for Pacific Grove Unified School District.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Laura Ottmar is challenging incumbent Frank Rivera for the Area 1 seat on the Pacific Grove Unified School District Board of Trustees. What do you think...
Pathways
Congress Avenue in Pacific Grove is a beautiful neighborhood stroll at any time of year, but those who prefer more natural walking routes can veer off into the Lynn “Rip” Van Winkle Open Space. This sprawling maze of trails carries visitors and, oftentimes, their dogs, under a steady canopy of lichen-drenched coast live oaks and Monterey pines. The quiet landscape can be enjoyed in any weather, although it shows off while the sun travels close to the horizon, shooting golden rays through the drooping nets of lichen and oak limbs.
Destination Salinas
Artists Jose “Pepe” Nolasco, Jose Ortiz and Juan Carlos Padilla (left to right) with their new mural, “Destination, Salinas” located in a stairwell of the Monterey County Government Center at 168 W. Alisal St., Salinas. A ribbon-cutting and celebration of this new work happens tomorrow, Sept. 27, at noon. Photographed by Daniel Dreifuss, Canon r5 1/160 at F/3.2.
Salinas High golfer Kalea Hall claims second at the PURE Insurance Championship.
Standing on the 18th green at Pebble Beach Golf Links on Saturday, Sept. 24, waiting for her playing partners to finish the round, Kalea Hall took a glance at the leaderboard. What began as a quick look became fixed as the information sunk in. “On the first day when I...
Nil-nil draw in Miami gains a vital point for Monterey Bay F.C. as playoff chase continues.
Goalkeeper Antony Siaha notched five saves and the Monterey Bay F.C. defense warded off an attack-minded Miami FC side that fired 11 shots on Saturday in Florida to preserve a goalless draw and earn a precious point. The Union remain 9th on the table with 40 points and four matches...
The 65th Monterey Jazz Festival brought outstanding musicianship and happy crowds to Monterey all weekend.
The 65th Monterey Jazz Festival over the weekend of Sept. 23-25 was a fine return to form for this beloved tradition, which came back with an abbreviated lineup in 2021 after a Covid hiatus and this year with a packed three days of music on multiple stages (all outdoors). As...
