The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 1 Citizen Advisory Committee will meet Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the FWP office in Kalispell beginning at 6 p.m. The 18-member committee typically meets five to six times a year in Kalispell to discuss a variety of fish, wildlife, natural resource, and outdoor recreation issues in northwest Montana. At the Sept. 28 meeting, citizen advisors will receive a presentation on the agency’s Parks and Outdoor Recreation Division and the expansion of outdoor recreation across the state. The CAC is a general advisory committee that provides input and feedback to FWP on diverse issues, from wildlife and fisheries management to access, state parks, outdoor recreation, and law enforcement. The committee is designed to have a membership that represents a variety of northwest Montana communities and natural resource interests. FWP has CACs in every region of the state, and all meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/commission-councils-committees.

KALISPELL, MT ・ 7 DAYS AGO