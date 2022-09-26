Read full article on original website
Coco wins first Cedar Creek Marathon
Drew Coco of Whitefish won the inaugural Cedar Creek Marathon in Columbia Falls on Saturday. Coco clocked a 2:29:30.2, nearly an hour ahead of Michael Sitter of Polson, who came in second. Elizabeth Fleming was the top Columbia Falls runner, taking fifth with a time of 3:32:10.4. Kelly Minear of Kalispell was the women’s champ with a 3:20.17. Chad Sokol and Aaron Bolton of Columbia Falls were sixth and seventh respectively and Jade Thomas was 11th. In the half marathon, Brad Dolesh of Columbia Falls was the overall winner. He finished in 1:29.52. Isaac Rajkowski was second with a 1:34.11. Top women’s runner was KaeLoni Neville...
Golfers qualify for state tourney
Columbia Falls will have four golfers headed to the state tournament this week, after qualifying Friday at the divisional tourney in Libby. On the boys’ side, Carson Settles, who tied for 14th, with a 87, along with Winslow Peters, 89, and Tucker Gonzales, 91, qualified for state. On the girl’s side, Addie Bowler shot a 104, good enough for 11th and a trip to state. Other Columbia Falls golfers included Connor Presnell, 94, Evan Fisher, 97, Cloey Ramage, 118 and Gracie Harvey-Walters, 137.
Boys soccer drops Polson, Libby, now 8-0 heading into Whitefish match
Hungry Horse News The Columbia Falls boys soccer team took care of business last week, dispatching Polson 4-0 last Tuesday on the road and then Libby 10-0 Thursday on the road. Against Polson, Finley Sundberg had two goals, Kai Golan and Dale Blickhan each had one. Against Libby, Golan had a hat trick as the Cats went up 9-0 at the break. Blickhan and Sundberg had a couple of goals apiece and Ethan Henjum had his first goal of the season. Henjum was in at center back as Adam Schrader was in foul trouble. “He was flawless,” coach O’Brien Byrd said. “It shows how deep we...
Girls soccer gets back on winning track
Hungry Horse News The Columbia Falls girls soccer team got back on the winning track last week, downing Polson Tuesday and Libby Thursday on the road, 5-0 and 8-0 respectively. Hope McAtee scored twice and Josie Harris, Tayler Lingle and freshman Mila Johns all added goals against the Pirates. Against the Loggers, McAtee had a hat trick and four assists in the lopsided win. Sydney Mann also had a hat trick and her younger sister Bella, also had a goal. Josie Harris chipped in a goal as well. Coach Thomas Clark was please with the scoring. “The goal scoring was the most important component we needed to get...
Phillip Ghekiere
Phillip Ghekiere, 78, of Columbia Falls, died Sept. 5, 2022 at his home. He was surrounded by family, love, and prayers. Funeral Mass was held on Sept. 9, 2022 at St. Richard’s Catholic Church. Arrangements were with Darlington Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to either the Animal Humane Society (https://www.animalhumanesociety.org) or Annual Catholic Appeal of the Diocese of Helena (https://tinyurl.com/catholicappeal)
Yesterdays: City gets ready for Truman visit
70 years ago Nov. 26, 1952 Columbia Falls was preparing for the arrival of President Harry Truman, who would dedicate the Hungry Horse Dam. Truman was to arrive by train Oct. 1 in Columbia Falls at the depot in town and then travel to the dam itself. The president was also scheduled to make a brief stop the night before in West Glacier. 60 years ago Sept. 28, 1962 Glacier National Park had a big building year, with a new bridge over lower McDonald Creek, the rebuilding of the Chief Mountain Highway and road work into Two Medicine as well. Campgrounds in the park also...
A dip in enrollment at Glacier Gateway is a complicated tale: Housing, daycare, play into it
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News With a housing market booming, one might expect a surge in enrollment across the board at Columbia Falls schools. But Glacier Gateway Elementary is down 20 students this year, and the reasons are both fascinating and illustrate the stark realities of housing and childcare in Columbia Falls. Part of the reason for the decline at Gateway was rather mundane — some students — those in first and fifth grades — went to Ruder Elementary, because the school added classes in each of those grades, noted principal Penni Anello. But another, and perhaps more telling reason, was some families lost...
Patricia T. McClelland, 87
Pat died on 15 July, 2022, at her home, in West Glacier, cared for by her family. Pat was born in Beloit, Wisconsin, on 24 March, 1935. The family eventually settled in Granville, Ohio. Pat’s father, Dr. Harry V. Truman, was Professor of Botany at Denison University, in Granville. Pat’s mother, Margaret Galligan Truman, was an artist and taught in elementary schools. The family spent summers of 1939-1942 in Yellowstone National Park, where Dr. Truman was a seasonal naturalist. In 1956, Pat received a B.S. in Education from the Ohio State University. Also in 1956, she married B. Riley McClelland. She...
Hamilton chosen for council seat
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News The Columbia Falls City Council Monday night named resident Kelly Hamilton as their top pick for the city council. Hamilton will be formally appointed to council at the Oct. 3 meeting, as Monday night’s meeting was a workshop, where no formal votes are allowed. Hamilton received four votes to fill the post vacated by Doug Karper, who recently resigned. Alice Biel received two votes. Councilors Jenny Lovering and Darin Fisher voted for Biel; Mayor Don Barnhart, and councilors Mike Shepard, Paula Robinson and John Piper voted for Hamilton. All told, nine people initially expressed an interest in the post,...
FWP citizens meeting next week
The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 1 Citizen Advisory Committee will meet Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the FWP office in Kalispell beginning at 6 p.m. The 18-member committee typically meets five to six times a year in Kalispell to discuss a variety of fish, wildlife, natural resource, and outdoor recreation issues in northwest Montana. At the Sept. 28 meeting, citizen advisors will receive a presentation on the agency’s Parks and Outdoor Recreation Division and the expansion of outdoor recreation across the state. The CAC is a general advisory committee that provides input and feedback to FWP on diverse issues, from wildlife and fisheries management to access, state parks, outdoor recreation, and law enforcement. The committee is designed to have a membership that represents a variety of northwest Montana communities and natural resource interests. FWP has CACs in every region of the state, and all meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/commission-councils-committees.
Folks could see smoke plumes as prescribed burns are planned
The Flathead National Forest is planning to conduct fall prescribed fire projects when weather, fuel conditions, and air quality become favorable. Smoke will be visible from various places in the Flathead Valley depending on the location of the burn units and weather conditions. Each project follows a prescribed fire burn plan. The prescribed fire projects are located and designed to be controlled to reduce the potential for adverse effects, or to escape as a wildland fire. These projects will follow Montana air quality standards and coordinated with Montana State Department of Environmental Quality to reduce the impacts of smoke to our...
