Paris’ unique skyline is, without a doubt, one of the most recognizable in the world. It’s one of the reasons it consistently ranks near the top of the most-visited cities, and why even seasoned travelers keep going back. However, if you’ve stayed in the City of Light, you know all too well that a room featuring any view of the romantic rooftops and intricate architecture that make up the destination is far from a given. (Personally, I’ve been there at least four times and haven’t gotten one yet.) That said, it is worth it to seek out the Paris hotels with the best views for your next stay, rather than settling for another “courtyard view.” Because, of course, the city is beautiful enough that you should spend as much time looking at it as possible, even when you’re not out on its bustling streets.

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO