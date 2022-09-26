Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Thousands are running for gang-rehabilitation charity in Downtown Los AngelesGloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Top Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Here's where to get free coffee and cocktails on National Coffee Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
pasadenanow.com
Political Gumbo: Opening the Council Chambers
Mayor Victor Gordo wants to open the City Council chambers to the public next month. I have no issue with this the more access the public has to meetings the better. Here’s what won’t change though, the City Council still won’t engage people during public comment and they still won’t be able to fire police officers.
pasadenanow.com
City Council is Dark on Monday
The City Council is dark on Monday, but that doesn’t mean the council is not meeting this week. The council will convene on Thursday to appoint a new District 3 City Councilmember (See related story.) On Oct. 3, the City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on...
pasadenanow.com
Committee to Consider Relevance of Hahamongna Watershed Park Master Plan
The Hahamongna Watershed Park Advisory Committee will review the continued appropriateness of the allowable uses of the Hahamongna Watershed Park Annex area at its meeting on Tuesday. The City Council was scheduled to vote to define the process for the use of eight former U.S. Forest buildings in the Hahamongna...
thedowneypatriot.com
Mayor Pro Tem Catherine Alvarez will face recall election
DOWNEY - The Downey City Clerk has confirmed that enough signatures were collected and verified to send Mayor Pro Tem Catherine Alvarez to a recall election. Over 4,500 signatures were submitted earlier this month in a second attempt to recall Alvarez, who represents District 3. The first attempt fell just 35 signatures short.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach mayor clarifies his endorsement for his replacement
Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia’s run for congress has him missing more city council meetings than usual which presents an opportunity for Vice-Mayor Rex Richardson to get more face time in front of the public as he campaigns to replace Garcia. Whenever I haven’t been able to be at...
kcrw.com
30,000 Section 8 housing vouchers hit LA. Will stigma disappear?
For the first time in five years, the City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. Typically, recipients pay 30% of their income towards rent, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) pays the rest. To qualify for vouchers, applicants must be...
LA County Housing Authority Calls For More Permanent Beds To Address Homelessness Crisis
With permanent housing options scarce, more people are staying for longer in beds meant for temporary stays.
pasadenanow.com
Heritage Square South Holds ‘Meet and Greet’ For Contractors As It Hires Local
Dozens of applicants turned out Wednesday, Sept. 14 for the Heritage Square South “Meet and Greet” event for contractors and job seekers at the Foothill Training Center. According to local hiring coordinator Ron Carter, between 16 and 18 actively hiring employers were at the event to interview applicants, meeting at least 30 applicants.
JOBS・
RELATED PEOPLE
pasadenanow.com
Plans for New Six-Story Playhouse District Hotel Go Before Design Commission Tuesday
A proposal to construct a new six-story, 195-room hotel with 5,000 square feet of ground-level commercial space and off-site parking will go through the Pasadena Design Commission on Tuesday, Sept. 27, for Final Design Review. The project site, at 550 E. Colorado Blvd., is currently developed with a surface parking...
KTLA.com
Los Angeles adopts new rental protection for low-income families
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted two rent protection motions aimed at keeping low-income families in their homes and decreasing the chances of people falling into homelessness. The first motion calls for an expansion of the county’s StayHoused L.A. program. Launched during the pandemic, the...
capitalandmain.com
A Year Into New Los Angeles Law to Protect Renters, City Has Taken Zero Landlords to Court
A year after Los Angeles adopted an ordinance to protect renters from harassment by taking their landlords to court, the law has largely failed its purpose. The city has not provided resources to thoroughly investigate complaints filed under the law. It has yielded no criminal prosecutions against landlords. Nor has it generated the civil lawsuits by tenants that supporters of the ordinance had hoped would deter abuses.
LA County Board to oppose Sen. Graham’s proposed 15-week national abortion ban
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday will consider going on record in opposition to Sen. Lindsey Graham’s bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks across the country. The board’s motion, authored by Supervisor Hilda Solis, would call on the county’s lobbyists to formally oppose the bill...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LA agencies failed to spend nearly $150 million in federal homeless grants, report says
The three main housing agencies tasked with reducing homelessness in the Los Angeles area failed to spend nearly $150 million in federal grants between 2015 and 2020, according to a new report.
pasadenanow.com
Junior League of Pasadena Gears Up For General Membership Meeting This Tuesday
The Junior League of Pasadena, a nonprofit which supports skill development of local women and promotes voluntarism, has announced its General Membership Meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The meeting will be held at La Casita del Arroyo, located at 177 S Arroyo Blvd. from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 pm. As...
spectrumnews1.com
Latina entrepreneur, single mother finds success housing Section 8 recipients
LONG BEACH, Calif. — This month the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded more than 19,000 Housing Choice Vouchers to almost 2,000 public housing agencies across the country. Some of the biggest allocations came to Southern California, including Long Beach. This boost comes at a time when...
nypressnews.com
LA County janitors receive restitution checks in wage theft investigation
COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) — On Monday, over $200,000 in restitution checks were given to janitors after a six year investigation into stolen wages when state regulators reached a plea agreement with Pacific Commercial Company (PCC). “As workers we come here to make a living. My message to all of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Supervisors mocked Latino construction workers for not speaking English, feds say
Supervisors at a California construction company are accused of mocking Latino workers and telling them to go back to their country, federal officials said. Now Goodsell/Wilkins, Inc. is facing a federal lawsuit for subjecting Latino workers to racial and sexual harassment, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a Tuesday, Sept. 27 news release.
Washington Examiner
George Gascon accused of punishing veteran prosecutors with 'vindictive demotions' after recall bid
Three veteran Los Angeles prosecutors are speaking out against their boss, District Attorney George Gascon, for transferring them to lesser positions after they publicly backed his recall. They say the moves are retaliatory because the trio vocalized how residents have suffered under Gascon’s two-year reign due to slashing charges and...
theavtimes.com
Lawyers in Black Lives Matter lawsuit say former DA Lacey’s husband has died
Attorneys representing the husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey in a lawsuit alleging he pointed a gun at Black Lives Matter demonstrators outside the family home in 2020 state in new court papers that their client has died. David Lacey‘s death occurred Sept. 5, according to...
highlandernews.org
Horrific conditions at jail facility prove that prisons should become obsolete in American society
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) served as a court appointed monitor of the LA County Jail since 1985. They documented overcrowding, unsanitary conditions, and extreme abuse of inmates at the hands of deputies. In early 2012, LA County Sheriff, Lee Baca, succumbed to mounting national pressure to allow access to the jails for study on the feasibility of closing Men’s Central Jail. The ACLU and Sheriff Baca both endorsed a new report around April 2012 that recommended closing the infamous jail within two years.
Comments / 0