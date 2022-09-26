ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pasadenanow.com

Political Gumbo: Opening the Council Chambers

Mayor Victor Gordo wants to open the City Council chambers to the public next month. I have no issue with this the more access the public has to meetings the better. Here’s what won’t change though, the City Council still won’t engage people during public comment and they still won’t be able to fire police officers.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

City Council is Dark on Monday

The City Council is dark on Monday, but that doesn’t mean the council is not meeting this week. The council will convene on Thursday to appoint a new District 3 City Councilmember (See related story.) On Oct. 3, the City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Committee to Consider Relevance of Hahamongna Watershed Park Master Plan

The Hahamongna Watershed Park Advisory Committee will review the continued appropriateness of the allowable uses of the Hahamongna Watershed Park Annex area at its meeting on Tuesday. The City Council was scheduled to vote to define the process for the use of eight former U.S. Forest buildings in the Hahamongna...
PASADENA, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Mayor Pro Tem Catherine Alvarez will face recall election

DOWNEY - The Downey City Clerk has confirmed that enough signatures were collected and verified to send Mayor Pro Tem Catherine Alvarez to a recall election. Over 4,500 signatures were submitted earlier this month in a second attempt to recall Alvarez, who represents District 3. The first attempt fell just 35 signatures short.
DOWNEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Government
Pasadena, CA
Government
2urbangirls.com

Long Beach mayor clarifies his endorsement for his replacement

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia’s run for congress has him missing more city council meetings than usual which presents an opportunity for Vice-Mayor Rex Richardson to get more face time in front of the public as he campaigns to replace Garcia. Whenever I haven’t been able to be at...
LONG BEACH, CA
kcrw.com

30,000 Section 8 housing vouchers hit LA. Will stigma disappear?

For the first time in five years, the City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. Typically, recipients pay 30% of their income towards rent, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) pays the rest. To qualify for vouchers, applicants must be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Heritage Square South Holds ‘Meet and Greet’ For Contractors As It Hires Local

Dozens of applicants turned out Wednesday, Sept. 14 for the Heritage Square South “Meet and Greet” event for contractors and job seekers at the Foothill Training Center. According to local hiring coordinator Ron Carter, between 16 and 18 actively hiring employers were at the event to interview applicants, meeting at least 30 applicants.
JOBS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucious Smith
KTLA.com

Los Angeles adopts new rental protection for low-income families

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted two rent protection motions aimed at keeping low-income families in their homes and decreasing the chances of people falling into homelessness. The first motion calls for an expansion of the county’s StayHoused L.A. program. Launched during the pandemic, the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
capitalandmain.com

A Year Into New Los Angeles Law to Protect Renters, City Has Taken Zero Landlords to Court

A year after Los Angeles adopted an ordinance to protect renters from harassment by taking their landlords to court, the law has largely failed its purpose. The city has not provided resources to thoroughly investigate complaints filed under the law. It has yielded no criminal prosecutions against landlords. Nor has it generated the civil lawsuits by tenants that supporters of the ordinance had hoped would deter abuses.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economics#Politics Local#Election Local#City Council Wants#The City Council#Northwest Pasadena
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Supervisors mocked Latino construction workers for not speaking English, feds say

Supervisors at a California construction company are accused of mocking Latino workers and telling them to go back to their country, federal officials said. Now Goodsell/Wilkins, Inc. is facing a federal lawsuit for subjecting Latino workers to racial and sexual harassment, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a Tuesday, Sept. 27 news release.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Lawyers in Black Lives Matter lawsuit say former DA Lacey’s husband has died

Attorneys representing the husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey in a lawsuit alleging he pointed a gun at Black Lives Matter demonstrators outside the family home in 2020 state in new court papers that their client has died. David Lacey‘s death occurred Sept. 5, according to...
highlandernews.org

Horrific conditions at jail facility prove that prisons should become obsolete in American society

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) served as a court appointed monitor of the LA County Jail since 1985. They documented overcrowding, unsanitary conditions, and extreme abuse of inmates at the hands of deputies. In early 2012, LA County Sheriff, Lee Baca, succumbed to mounting national pressure to allow access to the jails for study on the feasibility of closing Men’s Central Jail. The ACLU and Sheriff Baca both endorsed a new report around April 2012 that recommended closing the infamous jail within two years.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy