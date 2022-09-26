Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian Addresses Ovie Oghoufo Being Hit by Texas Tech Fan
The Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders have always had a heated rivalry, but Saturday's on-field postgame actions by a member of the Tech student body created cause for concern.
This Gigapixel Photo from Jones AT&T Stadium is Incredible
If Texas Tech has been doing this Gigapixel thing for a while, I've never seen it. I don't know exactly how it's done, but I want it done for every game ever from this point forward because it was incredibly entertaining scrolling through the entire stadium and finding funny moments captured by the camera.
Colt McCoy did not seem thrilled about putting on Texas Tech gear
Texas Tech pulled off a thrilling overtime upset against Texas on Saturday, and the result temporarily turned Colt McCoy into one of the saddest Red Raiders fans you will ever see. McCoy, who was a star quarterback at Texas, made a bet with the members of the Arizona Cardinals organization...
Big 12 Fines Texas Tech For Storming Field vs. Longhorns, But Red Raiders Won't Pay?
The Red Raiders have been given a large fine for storming the field vs. Texas, but they aren't paying it themselves
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Raiders Joey McGuire Reveals Which Kansas State Player 'Keeps Him Up at Night'
The Texas Tech Red Raiders will have plenty to worry about against the Kansas State Wildcats, but one player has stood out to coach Joey McGuire.
“Nothing’s going to stop us:” Tech students react to $50k fine for storming field
LUBBOCK, Texas — After the Big 12 Conference fined Texas Tech $50,000 for storming the football field after Saturday’s victory against The University of Texas, students said it’s going to take a lot more than a fine to keep them from a good time. “I’d do it every time, hands down,” one Texas Tech freshman […]
College Football World Reacts To Disturbing Field Rush Video
A Texas Tech fan is under fire for what they appeared to do during a postgame field rush on Saturday. The Red Raiders upset Texas in overtime on Saturday and the students rushed the field following the win. One fan took things too far, though. "If you're gonna storm the...
On video: TTU fans throw punches with UT fans near stadium
LPD said officers were called for a fight in progress at the Kentucky Fried Chicken in the 200 block of University Avenue at 6:43 p.m. Police said since no victim was found, no report was filed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Barstool’s Dana Beers Just Gave The Best Horns Down Ever
The horns down is an art form. Before we get to the epic horns down, let's talk about who the hell Dana Beers is. Beers is a Barstool Sports personality who's known for drinking beer. Hence the nickname, Dana Beers. He's a gritty underdog in the world of Barstool who continually overachieves despite the odds stacked against him. Sounds familiar, right?
An Open Letter to the Complete Idiot Who Shoved a Texas Player on Saturday
It's hard not to get excited about Texas Tech's big win on Saturday over Texas. Especially coming from behind to win in overtime after not beating UT in Lubbock since 2008. Texas Tech fans had every reason to be excited and want to celebrate along with the team after the game. Unfortunately, it just takes one complete jackass to ruin everything.
You Won’t Believe Who Agreed to Pay Texas Tech’s $50,000 Fine
After the Big 12 issued its "public reprimand" and $50,000 fine to Texas Tech after this weekend's storming of the field, Texas Tech fans are fed up. Not only does this public shaming feel unnecessary and a bit immature, but the university understands that its own students were at fault for some of the incidents that took place on the field that day. The school recognized that a Longhorns player getting shoved by a fan was unacceptable, and is actively against that kind of behavior.
University Daily
Leaders emerging in men's basketball team's first practice
Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team conducted its first official practice of the season on Monday, relocating from their usual training facility at the Dustin R. Womble Basketball Center to practice in front of the media at the United Supermarkets Arena. “Christmas morning. First day of school. That’s how...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: Police searching for fan that shoved UT player
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. It’s expected to become a major hurricane later tonight. Ian is forecasted to hit Florida’s East Coast on Wednesday. Follow the latest here: Ian strengthens into a hurricane, heads toward Cuba, Florida. One seriously injured in dirt bike crash. Search for...
Burnt Orange Nation
Fallout continues from Texas Tech storming the field following Saturday’s win against Texas
An emotional contest between the Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium culminated in a 37-34 overtime win by the home team, prompting a field storming by Red Raiders fan. During the ensuing chaos, two Texas players were caught on video being pushed by...
Are You Surprised by the Top 5 YouTube Videos for ‘Lubbock’?
Whether you're moving to the Hub City or just want to see what’s going on in town, you've probably searched up Lubbock on YouTube. The thing is, people don't have much to say about the West Texas city, so you won't find a huge variety of videos. When you...
saturdaytradition.com
Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas
Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
KCBD
Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand and Fine of Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In accordance with the Big 12 Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued a public reprimand and $50,000 fine of Texas Tech University for the field storming incident that occurred at the conclusion of Saturday’s overtime victory against Texas. “We have...
5 Utterly Ridiculous Suggestions for the Old Furr’s Location On Slide Road
Lots of folks in Lubbock are still lamenting the closure of our area Furr's cafeteria locations, even going so far as to hold an impromptu candlelight vigil at the location on the South Loop at Indiana as the wrecking ball swung. However, even after Furr's closure, as Metallica once sang:
Lubbock’s JAB Fest Is Back With The Biggest Line-Up Yet & A New Location
Calling all Texas country fans, this is the festival you don't want to miss out on. JAB Fest is back and better than ever. For the 2022 year they are going bigger than we have ever seen before with a new location, two stages and a big lineup. J-A-B stands for Josh Abbott Band, and JAB Fest is Josh Abbott's annual concert festival that takes place over two days in the fall.
600 ESPN El Paso
El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0