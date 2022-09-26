Read full article on original website
Related
Interior designers share 15 home trends you'll probably regret in a few years
From marble countertops and white carpets to shiplap and open shelving, there are some popular home-decorating trends that may not age well.
I spent almost £90,000 on my dream bathroom and I absolutely hate it – everything is wonky
AN AUSSIE who spent close to a whopping £90k on her bathroom renovation has revealed she absolutely hates the results. Nothing compares to the excitement of creating your dream home - especially after you've invested a hefty sum in the process, expecting to fall in love with how it's turned out.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A 1910s Bedroom with Cool Historic Details Gets a Lively Color-Infused Redo
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Historic homes might require a bit of restoration work, but they often come with cool details and cool past lives. Case in point: this home that used to be a pickle factory, and this one that used to be a church.
Did You Know It Is Legal To Own These 5 Exotic Pets In Texas?
Have you ever wanted to own anything besides a pet dog, cat, hamster, fish, or gerbil? I once had a coworker who befriended a raccoon and raised him as a pet for many years. I never really understood how in the world that came to be or why the little sucker let himself be captured, but they were family, and she loved him. Lol Some people just like to stray from 'the norm.'
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas Amazon Site Closed Due to Nasty Bed Bug Infestation
Eeek. bed bugs? Makes me itchy just thinking about it. The Amazon facility in Amarillo, Texas is currently closed while they battle a nasty bed bug problem. They identified the presence of the icky bugs and were forced to shut down in order to get rid of the pests. Luckily, all of the employees are currently on paid leave until the matter is dealt with.
How I Organize Serving Platters and Bowls in My Kitchen with Very Limited Storage Space
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I absolutely love serving bowls and platters, but I didn’t have an organized way to display them. Because my boyfriend and I stay home most weekends, we like to plate out dinners on fun serveware to zhuzh up the presentation, making the meal a little more exciting. It’s a great habit, but it threw a wrench into my kitchen organizational system for the longest time.
phgmag.com
This Newly Renovated Home is Surrounded by Lake Views and Fairways
Interior designer Karen Long and landscape designer Kirk Bianchi transform an abode on the water. Not long after they moved into their Gainey Ranch home, Lois and Daniel Compain noticed a flock of ducks in their crescent-shaped pool, making like there was an avian DJ spinning tunes and an open bar. Ditto for the leggy blue herons, who wreaked their own kind of havoc in the homeowners’ elegantly appointed garden.
600 ESPN El Paso
El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0