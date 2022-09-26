Read full article on original website
Related
newstalk987.com
Governor Lee Authorizes Deployment of Soldiers from Tennessee National Guard to Help in Florida
Governor Bill Lee has authorized the deployment of roughly 1,200 Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard to. support response and recovery efforts for Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall in Florida tomorrow (Wednesday). Guardsmen throughout the state are currently being notified through their respective commands and...
Army Vet, White House Chef Coming to Montana
He's an Army combat veteran who has served as executive chef under four different presidents in the White House. Not only will he be in Montana, but he is helping to design a 5-course meal that you will be able to enjoy, and all of the money raised will go to help his fellow veterans.
montanarightnow.com
See the former jobs of the governor of Montana
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Montana using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NBCMontana
Montana VA event planned to honor veterans
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana arborists will hold the eighth annual Saluting Branches event this Wednesday. The event aims to bring arborists, veterans and volunteers together to care for trees at the state veterans cemetery and other facilities. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs released the following information:. The eighth...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daines Demands Answers Following FBI Raid on Pro Life Dad
This is a crazy story out of Pennsylvania which shows you just how politicized the Justice Department and the FBI has become under the Biden Administration. A pro-life Catholic father of 7 was peacefully protesting an abortion clinic when a pro-abortion activist got into the face of his 12 year old son. The dad, to protect his son, shoved the activist out of his kid's face.
TDS Fiber Launching Statewide, Starting in Billings Heights
Have you had this happen in your house? Mom's got a zoom call. The Internet decides to stop cooperating. That's it: EVERYBODY off the Internet, so mom can do her zoom call!. That's happened in our house- and we live in Montana's largest city (if you want to call it a city).
Stranded Yellowstone Front Loader Gets Air Lifted by Montana National Guard
Sometimes, even the hardworking staff at Yellowstone National Park need a little bit of assistance. On Thursday (September 8th, 2022), one of Yellowstone's front loader tractors got stranded, but luckily, the Montana National Guard was there to lend some helping hands... and also supply a helicopter. The official Yellowstone National...
Dem Congressional Candidate in Montana…Still Unhinged
"Why did you try to release a child rapist out of prison?" That was the question posed to Democrat Congressional candidate Monica Tranel, who is the Democrat candidate for the Western Congressional seat in Montana this November. Tranel visibly came unhinged when asked the question. As you can see in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in the state of Montana and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana.
This Abandoned Idaho College is the Largest, Most Horrifying Haunted House in the Northwest
Established in 1893, Albion State Normal School was commissioned by an Act of the Idaho State Legislature in response to the farm town's demand for higher education. The college nearly met its demise when student enrollment had plummeted to a staggering low during the Great Depression. After World War II, however, the institution was resuscitated by Veterans and service members in pursuit of continuing education.
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake
It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
KELOLAND TV
Anthrax kills cows in western South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several unvaccinated cows have died from anthrax in South Dakota. According to the State Veterinarian, several cows in a herd of 160 in Meade County were confirmed to have the disease. It’s the first confirmed case in livestock in the state this year. Anthrax...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
New Mexico man charged in girlfriend’s murder on the Navajo Nation
ALBUQUERQUE, NM (3TV/CBS 5) -- A New Mexico man has been charged with his girlfriend’s death on the Navajo Nation. On Tuesday, federal prosecutors announced that they have charged Evan Haceesa, 30, with murder in Indian Country. According to the U.S. Attorney General’s Office and the FBI, Haceesa attacked...
Wildland Firefighter Dies Fighting Moose Fire in Idaho
Tragic news this wildfire season as an Idaho wildland firefighter died last week fighting the Moose Fire. The Moose Fire, one of the largest in the country, has been burning since midsummer. According to East Idaho News, the firefighter, Gerardo Rincon (48), suffered a medical emergency while battling the enduring...
Prescribed Burns Could Put Smoke into Western Montana Skies
While we're all enjoying the smoke-free skies after that bout of bad air earlier this month, efforts to prevent future fires could mean some new smoke drifting into the blue. National Forest managers are using this window of warm, dry weather to set off a few additional prescribed burns. Prescribed burns are a tool the Forest Service uses to clear away forest debris such as fallen logs and brush that can complicate fire fighting.
(Opinion) The Real Reason Montana Isn’t As Friendly Anymore
I got into a spirited debate the other day with a co-worker over the "Old Montana" vs the "New Montana." Neither of us were born in Montana, and both of us have lived here for several years. My co-worker was born and raised on the east coast, I was born and raised in the southern midwest.
Firefighter dies while working on North Idaho fire
Salmon, ID. — A firefighter suffered a medical emergency and died while working on the Moose Fire in North Idaho. The Forest Service identified the firefighter as Gerardo Rincon. He protected public lands for over 28 years. The Honor Guard, the Forest Service, and first responders joined in honoring his life by escorting Rincon home to Independence, Oregon. COPYRIGHT 2022...
After 30 Years Of Searching, Did DNA Solve This Montana Murder?
After 30 years without any answers, a Montana cold case has finally been solved. It all started in 1992 in an area commonly known as "Peace Tree Camp" or "Orange Avenue Ranch" located just off of Interstate 90 in Missoula County. There, a body was found partially buried. It was later determined that the body was that of a man named William Adams, a.k.a. "Cadillac Man".
Hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation
Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The post Hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation appeared first on Local News 8.
University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes
Montana’s flagship campuses notched enrollment wins this fall with incoming classes — including the second-largest one for Montana State University — although both universities saw slight dips in total students compared to 2021. The University of Montana counted its largest incoming class in six years, at 1,351, and one that’s 6 percent bigger than 2021, […] The post University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana Talks
Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT
The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://montanatalks.com
Comments / 9