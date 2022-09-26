ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Townsend, MT

Comments / 9

Related
930 AM KMPT

Army Vet, White House Chef Coming to Montana

He's an Army combat veteran who has served as executive chef under four different presidents in the White House. Not only will he be in Montana, but he is helping to design a 5-course meal that you will be able to enjoy, and all of the money raised will go to help his fellow veterans.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

See the former jobs of the governor of Montana

Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Montana using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana VA event planned to honor veterans

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana arborists will hold the eighth annual Saluting Branches event this Wednesday. The event aims to bring arborists, veterans and volunteers together to care for trees at the state veterans cemetery and other facilities. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs released the following information:. The eighth...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Townsend, MT
Local
Montana Education
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
Townsend, MT
Government
Montana Talks

Daines Demands Answers Following FBI Raid on Pro Life Dad

This is a crazy story out of Pennsylvania which shows you just how politicized the Justice Department and the FBI has become under the Biden Administration. A pro-life Catholic father of 7 was peacefully protesting an abortion clinic when a pro-abortion activist got into the face of his 12 year old son. The dad, to protect his son, shoved the activist out of his kid's face.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Dem Congressional Candidate in Montana…Still Unhinged

"Why did you try to release a child rapist out of prison?" That was the question posed to Democrat Congressional candidate Monica Tranel, who is the Democrat candidate for the Western Congressional seat in Montana this November. Tranel visibly came unhinged when asked the question. As you can see in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Army Ranger#Us Military#The Us Army#Echo Company#Airborne School#Task Purpose
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in the state of Montana and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
MIX 106

This Abandoned Idaho College is the Largest, Most Horrifying Haunted House in the Northwest

Established in 1893, Albion State Normal School was commissioned by an Act of the Idaho State Legislature in response to the farm town's demand for higher education. The college nearly met its demise when student enrollment had plummeted to a staggering low during the Great Depression. After World War II, however, the institution was resuscitated by Veterans and service members in pursuit of continuing education.
Montana Talks

Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake

It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
KELOLAND TV

Anthrax kills cows in western South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several unvaccinated cows have died from anthrax in South Dakota. According to the State Veterinarian, several cows in a herd of 160 in Meade County were confirmed to have the disease. It’s the first confirmed case in livestock in the state this year. Anthrax...
PIERRE, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Army
AZFamily

New Mexico man charged in girlfriend’s murder on the Navajo Nation

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (3TV/CBS 5) -- A New Mexico man has been charged with his girlfriend’s death on the Navajo Nation. On Tuesday, federal prosecutors announced that they have charged Evan Haceesa, 30, with murder in Indian Country. According to the U.S. Attorney General’s Office and the FBI, Haceesa attacked...
NAGEEZI, NM
Outsider.com

Wildland Firefighter Dies Fighting Moose Fire in Idaho

Tragic news this wildfire season as an Idaho wildland firefighter died last week fighting the Moose Fire. The Moose Fire, one of the largest in the country, has been burning since midsummer. According to East Idaho News, the firefighter, Gerardo Rincon (48), suffered a medical emergency while battling the enduring...
IDAHO STATE
Montana Talks

Prescribed Burns Could Put Smoke into Western Montana Skies

While we're all enjoying the smoke-free skies after that bout of bad air earlier this month, efforts to prevent future fires could mean some new smoke drifting into the blue. National Forest managers are using this window of warm, dry weather to set off a few additional prescribed burns. Prescribed burns are a tool the Forest Service uses to clear away forest debris such as fallen logs and brush that can complicate fire fighting.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Firefighter dies while working on North Idaho fire

Salmon, ID. — A firefighter suffered a medical emergency and died while working on the Moose Fire in North Idaho. The Forest Service identified the firefighter as Gerardo Rincon. He protected public lands for over 28 years. The Honor Guard, the Forest Service, and first responders joined in honoring his life by escorting Rincon home to Independence, Oregon. COPYRIGHT 2022...
AM 1450 KMMS

After 30 Years Of Searching, Did DNA Solve This Montana Murder?

After 30 years without any answers, a Montana cold case has finally been solved. It all started in 1992 in an area commonly known as "Peace Tree Camp" or "Orange Avenue Ranch" located just off of Interstate 90 in Missoula County. There, a body was found partially buried. It was later determined that the body was that of a man named William Adams, a.k.a. "Cadillac Man".
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes

Montana’s flagship campuses notched enrollment wins this fall with incoming classes — including the second-largest one for Montana State University — although both universities saw slight dips in total students compared to 2021. The University of Montana counted its largest incoming class in six years, at 1,351, and one that’s 6 percent bigger than 2021, […] The post University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BOZEMAN, MT
Montana Talks

Montana Talks

Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://montanatalks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy