Read full article on original website
Related
The Top 4 Haunted Hotels in Seattle you Can Stay at
Seattle has a rich and long history, the early days of Seattle were a small and prospering city, as it grew people flocked to the Pacific Northwest. The city itself went through many changes, especially after the great Seattle fire that decimated 25 city blocks over 100 acres of land. This left little to nothing in its wake, so Seattle rebuilt over top of the damages.
TOP 3 Weird Things We’ve Always Wanted to Do in WA But Haven’t
TOP 3 Weird Things We’ve Always Wanted to Do in WA But Haven't. Washington state is home to some of the best coffee, food, and outdoor activities in America. There are many delights that we’ve always wanted to do in Washington but haven’t gotten around to doing yet. Which ones of these 3 weird things have you been able to do in Washington?
The Top 5 Most Dangerous Jobs you can Work in Washington
They tell you to do something you love and you'll never work a day in your life, what happens when the thing you love is more dangerous than a normal 9 to 5? Well, Washington State is the home to some pretty dangerous jobs, ones that could cost you body parts or even worse, your life.
Shred It on This Skillet in Wilkeson, Washington
Some days, I wish I could travel more. Whether for work or pleasure, the road seems to have new and exciting experiences at every turn. You don't even need to leave Washington to experience some once-in-a-lifetime memories. Take, for example, the Bacon & Eggs Skatepark near Buckley, Washington. Movie fans...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dear Gov. Inslee, Please Give Us These Days Off From Work
I took two months off from work this year for Paid Family Leave. It was nice and I would do it all over again. I got to bond not only with my new baby but with her older sister as well. Many days were spent at the swimming pool. When my oldest started school I was able to drop her off and pick her up. As I said, it was nice.
GoFundMe Raises Thousands for WSP Trooper Shot in the Line of Duty
The Walla Walla Community has come together with a fundraiser to help an injured WSP Trooper. We are also asking for prayers for a full recovery for trooper Atkinson and his family. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. was shot in the face on Thursday, as he was responding to a call...
94.5 KATS
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
973K+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0