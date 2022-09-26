Read full article on original website
Related
gilavalleycentral.net
Alford Joe Turner Sr
Alford Joe Turner Sr., 70, passed away in his home on September 21st in Thatcher, AZ. Alford was born in Safford, AZ on January 19, 1952, to his beloved parents Joe David and Doras Lue Turner; he was named after his ‘Papa’ Almer Alford whom he shared a deep bond with. He was the oldest of 5 children.
gilavalleycentral.net
D Best salsa is crowned the best at 2022 NatureSweet SalsaFest
SAFFORD — It’s become an annual tradition — when homemade salsa is being judged, Deanna Best will take top honors. Best’s D Best Salsa captured the $1,000 top judge’s prize at the 16th annual NatureSweet SalsaFest in Fireman’s Park on Saturday. She said this year the competition was stiff.
gilavalleycentral.net
Volunteers and organization of the year, grants presented by ACF of the Gila Valley
THATCHER — More than $33,000 is being granted to nonprofit organizations serving Graham and Greenlee counties, courtesy of the Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley. Grant recipients were announced during the ACF of the Gila Valley’s first awards ceremony in two years Tuesday at Eastern Arizona College.
gilavalleycentral.net
Native plant sale kicks off GWP’s 30th birthday
SAFFORD —The Gila Watershed Partnership is conducting its Fall Native Plant Sale, with a special in-person event Saturday, Oct. 1. The in-person event takes place from 8 a.m. to noon, and is in celebration of GWP’s 30th anniversary. “On that Saturday, my wife Julie, who is a horticulturist...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gilavalleycentral.net
Standoff with armed man ends peacefully
GRAHAM COUNTY — A short standoff between Graham County Sheriff’s deputies and a war veteran apparently suffering from PTSD ended peacefully but with the veteran booked into jail. Deputies were dispatched to the 3100 block of Runcorn Lane on Friday, Sept. 16, when a mother said her son...
gilavalleycentral.net
Voice of the Valley: Chamber member, Gila Repair
Wendy Sherrill and Eric Kelly with Gila Repair, and Kristine Marchionne with the Graham County Chamber of Commerce.
gilavalleycentral.net
Safford Council OKs $5,000 raises for all police officers
SAFFORD — Every member of the Safford Police Department received a raise Monday, except one. The City Council approved a $5,000 salary increase for each officer, and Councilman Mike Andazola moved to have the $5,000 raise pulled from Chief Glen Orr and instead be split between the two remaining civilian members of the Police Department’s office staff, following the announced retirement of Dina Francis.
Comments / 0