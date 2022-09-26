ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

KOMO News

King County to vote on establishing new system to report hate crimes

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on legislation to establish a county-wide hate crime reporting system and awareness campaign. According to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, there were 243 hate crimes charged by the agency between 2018 and Aug. 4 of this year. There’s been a total of 28 hate crimes reported so far in 2022.
Yakima Herald Republic

Seattle Children’s emergency department sees ‘unprecedented demand,’ long wait times

Seattle Children's Hospital is seeing "unprecedented demand" in its emergency department, creating long wait times and forcing providers to see some patients with non-life threatening illnesses in the waiting room, said Seattle Children's Emergency Medicine medical director Tony Woodward. After an initial lull at the start of the pandemic, Woodward...
shorelineareanews.com

King County COVID-19 reporting has been completely revamped

King county has completely revised how it reports COVID-19 information. They do provide what seems to be a great deal of information and I invite you to check it out. If there is someone who loves numbers and statistics and would like to go through the data and provide local information, please email me at Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com.
ncwlife.com

Dow Constantine wants $1.25B property tax levy for behavioral health

(The Center Square) – King County could see another property tax levy on the ballot to beef up the behavioral health system throughout the county. The proposed nine-year property tax levy would generate an expected total of $1.25 billion and cost a median-value homeowner about $121 in 2024, according to King County.
Big Country News

Nigeria State Official who Stole More Than $350,000 in Washington State Unemployment Benefits Gets 5 Years

TACOMA - A 45-year-old resident of Nigeria was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to 5 years in prison for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for his attempt to steal nearly $2.4 million from the United States government, including approximately $500,000 in pandemic-related unemployment benefits, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown.
InvestigateWest

The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state

As we use more batteries in our daily lives, our ability to dispose of them will struggle to keep up. At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s.
Tri-City Herald

Thurston and Pierce counties become focus of search for new 2-runway airport site

CORRECTION: The three areas being considered for an airport are 6 miles in diameter. A previous version erroneously used the term radius. One site southeast of East Olympia in Thurston County and two rural expanses of land in Pierce County are among three so-called “greenfield” sites still under consideration for a new airport after a state commission on Friday narrowed the options it will consider.
Seattle, Washington

Free Eye Exams & Prescription Eyeglasses Offered to People in Need

Note: Links below will open new windows. Seattle/King County Clinic returns after pandemic hiatus on October 20-23 Seattle/King County Clinic returns to Seattle Center for a seventh year Oct. 20-23 with free eye exams and prescription eyeglasses for those who struggle to access or afford eye care. According to Washington...
wastetodaymagazine.com

Recology King County wins 10-year contract with Washington town

Recology King County has been awarded a 10-year curbside recycling, compost and garbage collection contract for the city of Tukwila, Washington. Tukwila City Council approved the contract Sept. 19, and Tukwila Mayor Allan Ekberg is expected to sign the contract shortly. Once approved, Recology King County will begin servicing the city Nov. 1, 2023.
The Stranger

Very Little for Progressives in Mayor Harrell's 2023-2024 Budget

On Tuesday, Mayor Bruce Harrell unveiled his proposal for Seattle’s 2023-2024 budget. Despite a $140 million shortfall that forced cuts to most City departments, the Mayor’s Office managed to give more money to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), which fails to meet one of the many demands from the community-drafted Solidarity Budget, a coalition of groups that includes organizers from Defend the Defund, Seattle 350, and House Our Neighbors!
lynnwoodtoday.com

Council breaks silence on investigation of Lynnwood Councilmember Jim Smith

The Lynnwood City Council spent a large portion of its Sept. 26 business meeting discussing the findings of the external investigation that was launched into allegations of racial and sexual discrimination by Councilmember Jim Smith in May of this year. The investigation, conducted by Haggard & Ganson LLP, substantiated one...
KREM

Bolt Creek Fire: 4-mile stretch of US 2 closed in Skykomish

SEATTLE — A four-mile stretch of US 2 near Skykomish is closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire burning near the roadway. Three miles of US 2 closed Monday night, and the closure was extended to four miles Tuesday morning. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, both directions of US...
SEATTLE, WA

