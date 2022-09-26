Kenton Lee's invention, "The Shoe That Grows," is a huge asset for children in developing worlds. A leather sandal with an adjustable size, they can be readjusted to five larger sizes and last for at least five years. They are available in universal small and large sizes. "I had no idea how important shoes were before I went to Kenya," Lee told BuzzFeed. "But kids, especially in urban areas, can get infections from cuts and scrapes on their feet from going barefoot, and contract diseases that cause them to miss school."

