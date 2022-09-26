Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-Cities Police to Host HUGE Hiring Event October 12th in Richland
Like other businesses, local law enforcement agencies are looking to hire employees. The event will be held at the Richland Public Library, in the Doris Roberts Gallery, at 955 Northgate Drive in Richland. Multiple law enforcement agencies from Pasco, Richland, Kennewick, Benton County, Franklin County, Washington State Patrol, and several more agencies will be present for the safety hiring event.
nbcrightnow.com
Neighbor caring for dog after owner burned in Kennewick house fire
KENNEWICK, Wash.- On Thursday, September, 22, a kitchen fire at 2716 W. 6th Place in Kennewick, sent the homeowner to the hospital with what were considered "critical injuries" at the time. Following the fire, Shaun Ehlers, a neighbor who lives about four houses away found a puppy running around the...
Multiple Pasco properties listed on WA State Historic Register
PASCO, Wash. — “At that time, if you were black, you lived on the east side – you didn’t live in Kennewick, you didn’t live in Richland,” Vanis Daniels, of Pasco said. As Daniels stood outside the Morning Star Baptist Church in Pasco, he...
nbcrightnow.com
BCSO K9 team finds gun near Hampton Inn in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- Shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday, September, 26, Richland Police responded to a subject in crisis call at the Richland Community Center. According to the RPD, officers contacted an individual who told them they had hidden a gun in the bushes near the Hampton Inn. The Benton County...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcrightnow.com
Tri-Cities area looking for law enforcement professionals
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Law enforcement agencies in the Tri-Cities area are holding a hiring event on Wednesday, October, 12, at the Richland Library at 955 Northgate Drive. According to a press release from the Workforce Development Council, police officers and correctional officers are two growing career fields that offer great pay and benefits.
Walla Walla coffee shop and church to hold fundraiser for Trooper Atkinson
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Days after he was shot in the line of duty, Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson’s fiancé, Meagan, gave the community an update on the Hot Mama’s Espresso Facebook page. He did receive multiple gun shots to his head and hand which...
KHQ Right Now
Body found in Columbia River near Kennewick, police investigating
Law enforcement in Kennewick recovered a body from the Columbia River on the Kennewick side on Tuesday. Right now, an investigation into what happened is ongoing.
Tri-Cities Blue Bridge: The Most Dangerous 2 Miles In Washington?
Last night, a Kennewick man was killed on US-395 when a semi hit his car just on the south-side of the Blue Bridge in Tri-Cities Washington. I wish I could say that was an isolated incident, but accidents happen around that 2 square mile area of the Blue Bridge all the time. It is another reminder of just how dangerous that stretch of road is. Just how dangerous is that section of road and what are the reasons causing it?
RELATED PEOPLE
1 Killed In Tri-Cities After Cars Collide with Semi Truck on 395
(#UPDATE 9/27/22 6am) Washington State Patrol has announced that the person killed in the accident was 27-year-old Kevin J Hinojosa from Kennewick. The driver of the semi was also identified as Suleiman Mohomed, a 27-year-old from Minnesota. Mohomed has charges pending according to officials. (9/26/22 8:30pm) Washington State Patrol is investigating a 3-vehicle crash on US-395 that has left one dead this evening in Tri-Cities Washington.
USPS Wants YOU in Blue, Hosting ‘Massive’ Area Hiring Event 9-30
Massive Postal hiring event coming September 30th to Tri-Cities. The United States Postal Service is looking for folks, and they hope to hire hundreds, if not thousands, as a result of a massive recruiting blitz coming soon. September 30th, from 10 AM to 3 PM in West Richland, Pasco, Walla...
Clearwater construction to close Kennewick roadway overnight for at least a week
KENNEWICK, Wash. — For at least one week, a stretch of W Clearwater Ave should be avoided beginning at 8:00 p.m. each night for a construction project to rehabilitate the roadway. According to the City of Kennewick, the project launches on Sept. 26, 2022 and is expected to finish...
27-Year-Old Kevin J Hinojosa Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash on US 395 (Kennewick, WA)
Washington State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash on US 395 on Monday night. The victim was identified as 27-year-old Kevin J Hinojosa. Hinojosa was stopped in his car after a collision with another vehicle on 395 southbound at milepost 18. A semi-truck heading south crashed into Hinojosa’s stopped car at around 6:30 in the evening. According to WSP, Hinojosa was pronounced dead at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pacific Power Plans ‘Incentives’ for Customers to Go to EV’s
Pacific Power has released a series of incentives for consumers, related to electric vehicles. Pacific Power serves consumers in the Yakima, Toppenish, and Sunnyside areas, as well as Walla Walla, Dayton, and Pendelton among its service locations around the Pacific Northwest. The Portland-based energy company, which first began in 1910,...
Benton County semi cab suspiciously caught fire off I-82 & Coffin Road
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Fire officials and law enforcement are investigating what they deemed to be a mysterious fire off I-82 near Coffin Rd in Benton County, where they responded to a flaming semi cab with no trailer. According to a social media notice from Benton County Fire District No....
Richland to Add AED Emergency Station in Howard Amon Park
You may not know what they are, but we guarantee you have seen them on the walls of many gyms, including (for example) Planet Fitness. In 2021 an AED was credited with saving a person's life at a PF gym, workers used it to revive a cardiac arrest victim. New...
yaktrinews.com
Body recovered from Columbia River off the shore of the Cable Bridge
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Investigators and the Coroner for Benton County are collaborating to develop more details about human remains that were discovered off the shoreline of the Columbia River on the Kennewick side Tuesday afternoon. According to an announcement made by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, they were informed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcrightnow.com
Motorcycle crash blocks traffic on 20th Ave
PASCO, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/27/22. According to Pasco Police, a truck ran a red light at 20th and Argent and hit a motorcycle on Monday. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. The driver of the truck also hit another vehicle, no injuries were reported in that collision.
Another Blown Stop Sign Leads to Kennewick Rollover Crash
Fortunately, no serious injuries occurred in this dramatic crash. There will likely be a failure to yield citation coming after this one. Kennewick Police and fire units responded Tuesday to the intersection of South Rainier and West 19th Ave. and found these two destroyed vehicles. The area of the crash is pictured below.
28 of the Tri-Cities region’s top offenders arrested through joint policing
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Through a collaborative effort between regional law enforcement agencies, 28 of the most frequent and infamous offenders in the Tri-Cities area have been arrested and charged with crimes. According to an announcement made by the Kennewick Police Department, they teamed up with the Richland Police Department...
KEPR
Kennewick man killed in car vs semi crash on US 395
KENNEWICK, Wash. — [UPDATE: 1:30 a.m. Tuesday] Washington State Patrol identified the person killed in a crash on US 395 Monday night as 27-year-old Kevin J Hinojosa, a Kennewick resident. Investigators said Hinojosa was stopped in his car in the southbound lanes of 395 at milepost 18, after a...
98.3 The KEY
Pasco WA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1