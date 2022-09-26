ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Comments / 1

Related
98.3 The KEY

Tri-Cities Police to Host HUGE Hiring Event October 12th in Richland

Like other businesses, local law enforcement agencies are looking to hire employees. The event will be held at the Richland Public Library, in the Doris Roberts Gallery, at 955 Northgate Drive in Richland. Multiple law enforcement agencies from Pasco, Richland, Kennewick, Benton County, Franklin County, Washington State Patrol, and several more agencies will be present for the safety hiring event.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Neighbor caring for dog after owner burned in Kennewick house fire

KENNEWICK, Wash.- On Thursday, September, 22, a kitchen fire at 2716 W. 6th Place in Kennewick, sent the homeowner to the hospital with what were considered "critical injuries" at the time. Following the fire, Shaun Ehlers, a neighbor who lives about four houses away found a puppy running around the...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

BCSO K9 team finds gun near Hampton Inn in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.- Shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday, September, 26, Richland Police responded to a subject in crisis call at the Richland Community Center. According to the RPD, officers contacted an individual who told them they had hidden a gun in the bushes near the Hampton Inn. The Benton County...
RICHLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kennewick, WA
Lifestyle
City
Tri-cities, WA
City
Richland, WA
Kennewick, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Restaurants
City
Pasco, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Tri-Cities area looking for law enforcement professionals

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Law enforcement agencies in the Tri-Cities area are holding a hiring event on Wednesday, October, 12, at the Richland Library at 955 Northgate Drive. According to a press release from the Workforce Development Council, police officers and correctional officers are two growing career fields that offer great pay and benefits.
RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

Tri-Cities Blue Bridge: The Most Dangerous 2 Miles In Washington?

Last night, a Kennewick man was killed on US-395 when a semi hit his car just on the south-side of the Blue Bridge in Tri-Cities Washington. I wish I could say that was an isolated incident, but accidents happen around that 2 square mile area of the Blue Bridge all the time. It is another reminder of just how dangerous that stretch of road is. Just how dangerous is that section of road and what are the reasons causing it?
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Quintero
Person
George Washington
98.3 The KEY

1 Killed In Tri-Cities After Cars Collide with Semi Truck on 395

(#UPDATE 9/27/22 6am) Washington State Patrol has announced that the person killed in the accident was 27-year-old Kevin J Hinojosa from Kennewick. The driver of the semi was also identified as Suleiman Mohomed, a 27-year-old from Minnesota. Mohomed has charges pending according to officials. (9/26/22 8:30pm) Washington State Patrol is investigating a 3-vehicle crash on US-395 that has left one dead this evening in Tri-Cities Washington.
TRI-CITIES, WA
Nationwide Report

27-Year-Old Kevin J Hinojosa Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash on US 395 (Kennewick, WA)

Washington State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash on US 395 on Monday night. The victim was identified as 27-year-old Kevin J Hinojosa. Hinojosa was stopped in his car after a collision with another vehicle on 395 southbound at milepost 18. A semi-truck heading south crashed into Hinojosa’s stopped car at around 6:30 in the evening. According to WSP, Hinojosa was pronounced dead at the scene.
KENNEWICK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Philadelphia#One Day At A Time#Food Drink#Popular Pasco#Cheese Steaks#Gage Boulevard#Mexicans
yaktrinews.com

Body recovered from Columbia River off the shore of the Cable Bridge

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Investigators and the Coroner for Benton County are collaborating to develop more details about human remains that were discovered off the shoreline of the Columbia River on the Kennewick side Tuesday afternoon. According to an announcement made by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, they were informed...
KENNEWICK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
nbcrightnow.com

Motorcycle crash blocks traffic on 20th Ave

PASCO, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/27/22. According to Pasco Police, a truck ran a red light at 20th and Argent and hit a motorcycle on Monday. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. The driver of the truck also hit another vehicle, no injuries were reported in that collision.
PASCO, WA
102.7 KORD

Another Blown Stop Sign Leads to Kennewick Rollover Crash

Fortunately, no serious injuries occurred in this dramatic crash. There will likely be a failure to yield citation coming after this one. Kennewick Police and fire units responded Tuesday to the intersection of South Rainier and West 19th Ave. and found these two destroyed vehicles. The area of the crash is pictured below.
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Kennewick man killed in car vs semi crash on US 395

KENNEWICK, Wash. — [UPDATE: 1:30 a.m. Tuesday] Washington State Patrol identified the person killed in a crash on US 395 Monday night as 27-year-old Kevin J Hinojosa, a Kennewick resident. Investigators said Hinojosa was stopped in his car in the southbound lanes of 395 at milepost 18, after a...
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy