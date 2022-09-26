According to a new study led by the University of Copenhagen, contrary to popular belief, dairy cows and other dairy cattle are likely to experience worse welfare than cows raised solely for meat. By asking 70 leading bovine welfare experts from all over the world to assess the welfare risks of the most common production systems in their countries, the researchers found that dairy production involves a higher degree of human intervention, since dairy cattle are used to provide milk for human consumption, whereas beef cattle produce milk for their own calves – an aspect which has major implications for how these animals and their calves are raised and managed.

AGRICULTURE ・ 10 HOURS AGO