You eat over 900 tiny pieces of plastic a day and researchers don't fully know what it's doing to your health yet
"There are increasing reports of microplastic contamination in our drinking water, milk, food, and air," says a professor of environmental health.
Atlas Obscura
A Tour of the Wondrous and Weird World of Apples
As temperatures begin to creep down and the days get noticeably shorter, for many people in the Northern Hemisphere, the calendar turns over to a season of lush fruit, warm pies and pastries, and spiced cider. It’s not autumn, it’s apple season. Okay, technically, apple season starts around June in the United States, but it truly shines from September to November, when orchards get heavy and families get picking. Apples, native to Central Asia, are enjoyed and revered around the world, in ways both delicious and inedible.
msn.com
Farmers are facing a new wave of climate challenges — the 2023 Farm Bill must help them
Farmers in this country have never had it easy. I think back to my grandmother, a tough immigrant from Slovakia who settled in the Midwest and endured hard conditions as a tenant farmer in Illinois and Wisconsin. Battling through the Depression, there were periods without water and without electricity. Once, she watched her farm burn down. Still, she and countless other small farmers toiled to make it work, and we — everybody who relies on our food system — are their beneficiaries.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Anticipating a rerun of June Hogs and Pigs Report
USDA’s September Hogs and Pigs report will be released Thursday afternoon. Their last report in June was remarkable. All the inventory numbers were down 1%. Farrowings were down 1% and the spring pig crop was down 1%. The only number not at 99% of the year before was pigs per litter which was at 100%.
Has A Long-Awaited Green Solution For This Industry Finally Arrived?
While the supply of natural-water fish declined over the past year, demand continued to rise. Overfishing in the oceans has damaged ocean ecosystems and increased pollutants. Rising salmon prices are one reflection of a growing desire for sustainably produced, healthy sources of protein, and new technology has been developed to meet the demand.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Farm Progress America, September 28, 2022
Max Armstrong shares insight on a CNN survey showing that consumer eating habits based on rising costs. Max points out how food prices have risen in the past year, impacted by both rising commodity prices and higher energy prices. Consumers are swapping beef for chicken, higher income folks are dining more often at lower-cost restaurant chains. And Max shares challenges with food security that could be hitting consumers caused by rising prices.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Smithfield Foods committed to ending food insecurity
Smithfield Foods submitted commitments to fighting hunger and food insecurity to the White House in advance of its Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, which will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The company has pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades and has made long-term commitments to improve food access and affordability, integrate nutrition and health and empower all consumers to make and have access to healthy choices.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Merck Animal Health completes minority investment in LeeO
Merck Animal Health has completed a minority investment in LeeO Precision Farming B.V. Merck Animal Health also will assume distribution of LeeO's digital swine traceability solution in selected markets over the coming months. Merck Animal Health joins LeeO's existing founders and shareholders, Prairie Systems, Inc., a strategic investment of United Animal Health, Inc., and MIQ B.V. Specific terms of the minority investment were not disclosed.
studyfinds.org
Lonely harvest: Farmers feel unappreciated and isolated in modern society
EXETER, United Kingdom — Modern farmers are feeling increasingly unappreciated and isolated, according to researchers from the University of Exeter’s Centre for Rural Policy Research and national charity The Farming Community Network (FCN). Farming is an absolutely essential industry, and farmers often work long hours and endure many hardships. These findings suggest many would benefit immensely from just a little more local recognition for their efforts.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Thousands of Iowans contribute to #Porktober22 achievements
There are 147,000 Iowans working every day to make pork production in Iowa the envy of the world. Their jobs are spread over several sectors; farmers, of course, but also those who work in animal nutrition and health, transportation, equipment manufacturing, meat processing, food safety and retail. The Iowa Pork...
Phys.org
Lead safety guidance lacking for urban farmers in many major US cities
Urban gardens and farms are on the rise in the U.S., but urban soils are sometimes contaminated from legacy pollution and industrial use. Despite this risk, there is little guidance for people growing food in urban soils on what levels of lead are safe, and existing policies vary widely between cities and states, as a new study highlights.
Voracious spider crabs threaten French mussel farms
Producers warn that unless crabs are curbed, mussel production in Normandy and Brittany may end within a decade
Cotton Grower Larkin Martin: ‘It Ain’t Your Granddaddy’s Farm’
As part of NYC Climate Week last week, agricultural science and technology company Indigo Ag brought three sustainable farmers to New York to discuss their regenerative practices with the media. Rivet sat down with farmer Larkin Martin, whose Martin Farms in Alabama is a seventh-generation operation that grows cotton, corn,...
earth.com
Dairy cattle’s welfare is worse than that of beef cattle
According to a new study led by the University of Copenhagen, contrary to popular belief, dairy cows and other dairy cattle are likely to experience worse welfare than cows raised solely for meat. By asking 70 leading bovine welfare experts from all over the world to assess the welfare risks of the most common production systems in their countries, the researchers found that dairy production involves a higher degree of human intervention, since dairy cattle are used to provide milk for human consumption, whereas beef cattle produce milk for their own calves – an aspect which has major implications for how these animals and their calves are raised and managed.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Maximizing people and processes to transform individualized pig care
World class sounds complex. What does it mean and who does it apply to? We're not an S&P 500 company or even have more than 50 employees. This falls in the N/A category for sure, but wait!. When I say "world class," its those that are very best in the...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Pork industry input guides US Swine Health Improvement Plan forward
More than 250 producers, veterinarians, swine health officials, state pork association officials and others recently met as delegates to the US Swine Health Improvement Plan meeting in Bloomington, Minnesota. The delegation discussed and passed resolutions and standards to bring more clarity and definition to the project works toward its goal of becoming a full USDA program designed to safeguard, certify and improve animal health.
foodsafetynews.com
Study finds high concentrations of pesticides in fruit leather
Whether as a hiking snack or part of a child’s lunch, fruit leather is a product loved for its convenience. But according to the Environmental Working Group (EWG), fruit leathers can contain high concentrations of pesticides and consumers should choose fruit that is both organic and fresh — not dried.
