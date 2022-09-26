Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Georgia election officials discuss breach, security measures
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia State Election Board held a meeting Wednesday meant to reassure board members and the general public that the state's elections remain secure following the revelation of a breach of voting equipment in one county. The meeting included a presentation on state election law, an...
Bay News 9
Pause on Ohio 'heartbeat' abortion ban extended to Oct. 12
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge extended a temporary block Tuesday on an Ohio law banning virtually all abortions for an additional 14 days, further pausing a law that had taken effect after federal abortion protections were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. The decision by Hamilton...
Bay News 9
Former Madison man hunkers down as Ian sweeps through Florida
SARASOTA, Fla. — On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida. Prior to the storm, one former southern Wisconsin man was boarding up his Sarasota home, preparing for all the worst-case scenarios. “Of course it’s very stressful, and it’s… it’s scary, you know, but running around and...
Bay News 9
Texans disagree on how to solve fentanyl crisis
AUSTIN, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star has cost the state billions of dollars. Its purpose is to address criminal activity along the border. The governor’s most recent target is fentanyl. Abbott was not available for an interview. But during a recent press conference, he...
Bay News 9
Texas AG Ken Paxton fled from subpoena in truck, court record says
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday evening fled from being served a subpoena in a truck driven by his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, according to many media reports, including one by the Texas Tribune. The Texas Tribune, citing a federal court affidavit, reported that a process server named...
Bay News 9
Wake County approves opioid settlement plan
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A national opioid settlement is putting billions of dollars into recovery efforts. North Carolina is part of the agreement, and Wake County leaders recently voted on a plan on how to utilize the money. What You Need To Know. The National Opioid Settlement will put...
Bay News 9
$52B storm gates eyed for NY-NJ waterways hit by Sandy
A decade after Superstorm Sandy pummeled New York and New Jersey in one of the costliest storms in U.S. history, the federal government is proposing a $52 billion plan to build movable barriers and gates across bays, rivers and other waterways in the two states hardest-hit by the storm. The...
Bay News 9
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian moved near the Cayman Islands and closer to western Cuba early Monday on a track to hit Florida as a major hurricane this week. Ian was forecast to intensify rapidly and become a major hurricane as soon as late Monday before becoming an even stronger Category 4 hurricane over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking the west central coast of Florida on Wednesday.
Bay News 9
Long-term care workers prepare for Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla — In Central Florida, long term care facilities are preparing to face the effects of Hurricane Ian, which Spectrum News 13 weather experts say will intensify as it heads north through the Gulf of Mexico throughout this evening. What You Need To Know. Long term care facilities...
Bay News 9
Send us your Hurricane Ian photos
TAMPA, Fla -- As Hurricane Ian continues is track towards Florida, we are looking for photos to show during our newscast and on our website/app to help illustrate what the conditions are like across the region. Here's what to do:. Take your picture in the horizontal perspective (not vertical). Please...
Bay News 9
Your guide to fall hikes in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — We’re only about a month away from a brilliant color explosion that takes over Wisconsin and its many parks every year. It’s one of the iconic moments the state is known for. To get you prepared to take it all in, here’s a list of...
Bay News 9
FEMA says it's ready to respond to Hurricane Ian
The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday the federal government is ready to respond after Hurricane Ian hits Florida but called on residents who did not evacuate to take precautions to stay safe. What You Need To Know. The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said...
Bay News 9
Category 3 Ian moves toward Florida, attractions announce closures ahead of Ian and mandatory storm evacuations in the Bay area
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Rain from Hurricane Ian will increase during the afternoon and evening. The day will start out breezy then get windy by sunset. Highs will be in the 80s and lows in the 70s. Keep an eye on Ian, you...
Bay News 9
Flying out? Airlines release their operational plans for Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is set to affect the Gulf coast of Florida this week. As high winds, flooding, and storm surge is expected around the state, air travel to and from Orlando's airports can be expected. Stay tuned for updates as they come in. Airport Updates:. Orlando International Airport:. Officials at...
Bay News 9
State Fair of Texas announces 2022 celebrity chef lineup
DALLAS — With The State Fair of Texas getting underway on Friday, the fair recently announced its lineup for the 2022 Celebrity Chef Kitchen, sponsored by Cutco. The Celebrity Chef Kitchen is a perfect opportunity for food lovers to get a taste of Texas from culinary chefs, including Michelin Star restauranteurs, celebrity chefs and cookbook names. This melting pot of chefs will also give kitchen tips, share food samples with their audience and help answer any questions you may have.
Bay News 9
Major Hurricane Ian bringing dangerous impacts right now
Hurricane Ian is causing dangerous impacts across much of Florida. The major hurricane will bring catastrophic storm surge, wind damage and heavy rain. We also expect life-threatening flooding. Our team of meteorologists answers your questions about what we're seeing what now and what's still to come.
Bay News 9
Hurricane Ian will bring impacts to Central Florida this week
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen in the eastern Gulf of Mexico as outer bands and heavy rainfall fill into Central Florida. Ian is forecast to continue to strengthen in the Gulf, before making landfall on the Florida Gulf Coast on late Wednesday or Thursday. Our Spectrum News 13 Weather Experts...
Bay News 9
Images around Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has already made significant impacts on Florida with life-threatening storm surges and extreme winds. The strength of the storm is being felt all over the Tampa Bay area. Below are images collected in Ian's wake as impacts continue to be reported across the region.
Bay News 9
COUNTY BY COUNTY: What to expect from Ian across Central Florida
Our Spectrum News 13 Weather Experts have broken down, by county, what to watch for as Hurricane Ian gets closer to landfall. For the latest forecast updates, you can check here. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Warning (Peak winds: Early Wednesday afternoon-early Friday morning) Winds: 55-70 mph, gusts to...
