Read full article on original website
Related
12 Top Side Gigs You Can Do From Home, According to Career Experts
Taking on a side gig is a great way to help you achieve your financial goals faster, whether you want to pay off debt, build an emergency fund or grow your retirement nest egg. And there are many...
Vox
Remote workers are wasting their time proving they’re actually working
People who work from home say they’re working, and numerous objective studies show that’s true. But many managers are still worried that they aren’t. In a new study by Microsoft, nearly 90 percent of office workers reported being productive at work, and objective measures — increased hours worked, meetings taken, and amount and quality of work completed — prove them out. Meanwhile, 85 percent of bosses say hybrid work makes it hard to be confident that employees are being productive.
We quit our jobs to take our side hustle full time – there are 5 items you may own that could earn you thousands a month
MILLIONS of Americans have turned to side hustles as a way of making extra cash amid the cost of living crisis. Entrepreneurial couples have quit their jobs to pursue their side hustle full time while others have raked in thousands of dollars by renting out features such as their backyard pool.
Yes, You Can Work From Home With Little to No Experience
Everyone’s gotta start somewhere—and sometimes, that “somewhere” can be the comfort of your own home. Yes, there are work-from-home jobs that require little to no experience, and these opportunities can be stepping stones into the business world or even viable careers in their own right. Article...
JOBS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
thebossmagazine.com
How To Schedule Your Daily Tasks for Maximum Productivity
In today’s society it seems like everyone is looking to make the most out of their daily schedule. Modern day professionals have all ascribed to this go-go-go, always-be-hustling, and never-take-a-day off lifestyle. However, with that in mind, it’s come into question if this is really the best path toward an optimal day. Maximizing productivity in the span of a day takes a bit of an understanding of how the human brain and body work together. See maximum daily productivity is a concept that one might think focuses on short term goals and bursts of daily productivity. However, this couldn’t be further from the truth. In order to actually optimize the productivity of your day-to-day life, you need to expand your vision to a broader, more long-term perspective.
psychreg.org
Improved Office Culture Combats Quiet Quitting, Research Reveals
Working in offices can sometimes be a dreary experience, with younger generations looking for jobs with an established positive working culture. As an employer, developing a healthy company culture will likely have a powerful impact on all aspects of business, from employee productivity to increased job retention. However, it’s not...
ZDNet
Employees are feeling disconnected from their company culture. The solution might be in the onboarding process
Onboarding a new employee can be a long, tedious and expensive process. However, the results of surveys and corporate interviews suggest that an underdeveloped onboarding process -- one that doesn't meet a new hire's social and professional needs -- could ultimately lead to high rates of resignations. The goal of...
It’s A Tough Market Out There — Here’s How To Find Quality Employees Fast
If you’re currently hiring, you might have a harder time finding the right people for the job right now. The National Federation of Independent Business reported that 42 percent of business owners had unfilled job openings, and even of the businesses currently hiring, 91 percent claimed there were little to no qualified applicants for the positions they had to fill. Everything from rising labor costs, to companies switching to hybrid work models, to supply chain issues have all factored into this in some way. But there’s some good news on the horizon — according to a CNBC and SurveyMonkey Small...
Comments / 0