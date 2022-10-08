16 Sam’s Club Perks You Never Knew About

As a Sam’s Club member , you can save money and enjoy members-only pricing and special perks for only $45 a year — or $100 for a Sam’s Plus membership.

If you’re considering investing in a wholesale membership, here are some perks that come with a Sam’s Club membership .

1. Early shopping hours

If you’re an early riser, you can take advantage of Sam’s Club’s early shopping hours starting at 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

2. Free shipping and curbside pickup

Plus members can shop and pay online or in the Sam’s Club app for curbside pickup. There’s also free shipping for most online items.

3. Travel deals

You could score a discount on your next vacation by becoming a Sam’s Club member. There are deals on rental cars and trips to Disney World or Universal Orlando, such as reduced gate prices and exclusive savings on vacation packages.

4. Special event discounts

Sam’s Club offers discounts on tickets for concerts or sporting events.

5. Business services

Members have access to special business services, such as business loans, business credit cards, check printing and other printing services.

6. Free health screenings

As a member, you can get a health screening to check your glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, vision and hearing — all for free.

7. Cheaper prescriptions

You could save some cash by filling out your prescriptions at your local Sam’s Club pharmacy. According to Sam’s Club, access to select generics starts as low as $4, and you can get 10 free prescriptions on select generics.

8. Vision and hearing checks

Not only can members can their eyes and ears checked, but they can also get a hearing aid or new glasses or shades.

9. Photo center

Create a Photo account and order prints, photo books, greeting cards and other custom photo gifts.

10. Discounted vaccinations

Pharmacy staff can administer a wide range of vaccinations with no appointment necessary.

11. Health insurance

You can shop for an affordable health insurance plan as an individual or a business.

12. Auto services

Some Sam’s Club locations offer routine maintenance and repair services. You could even find your next new or used car through the Sam’s Club Auto Buying Program.

13. Discounted gift cards

Pick out available gift cards at a discounted price from well-known restaurants, including Outback Steakhouse, Starbucks and Subway.

14. Home improvement

Use your Sam’s Club membership to gain access to special offers on home security, pest control, home warranties and more.

15. Cheaper gas

You could find a better deal on gas at your nearest Sam’s Club gas station.

16. Scan & Go

Skip the long lines using Sam’s Club Scan & Go option in the phone app. Scan items with your phone and check out on the app.

