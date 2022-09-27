ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Cameron Diaz sparks debate by revealing she’s peed in a swimming pool: ‘It’s my pool!’

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0arStW_0iAsQBdI00

Cameron Diaz has reignited an age-old debate after revealing to friend Drew Barrymore that she’s peed in a swimming pool .

The Charlie’s Angels star made the confession while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this week. The longtime friends drove around in a car – which Barrymore nicknamed the “Drewber” – as Diaz answered pre-recorded questions sent in from her sister-in-law, Nicole Richie .

When asked by Richie whether she’s ever peed in a swimming pool, Diaz erupted into laughter before telling Barrymore: “Oh hell yeah, I’ve peed in a swimming pool.”

“That’s so funny that Nicole asked that question,” she said.

Diaz went on to defend her answer, adding, “When I am alone in my pool and it’s being filtered over and over, with also chemicals…it’s my pool!”

The talk show host then turned to her friend and said, “I want to talk about body fluids for the rest of our lives.”

Over on social media, Diaz’s recent confession sparked much debate over the questionable pool activity when it was shared in an Instagram post by E! News .

“Who hasn’t?” one person asked.

“Me…because I don’t swim in public pools for that very reason,” someone else replied.

“Seriously who hasn’t,” one person said, while another user commented: “I wish everyone would just agree this is not ok.”

“So has everyone else, if they say they haven’t, they ARE lying,” wrote one Instagram user.

Another person took the moment to praise Diaz for her honest admission, commenting, “Love her tells it like it is.”

Cameron Diaz, 50, and Nicole Richie, 41, are married to twin brothers Benji Madden and Joel Madden, respectively. Meanwhile, Diaz has maintained a longtime friendship with her Charlie’s Angels co-star Drew Barrymore since making the cult action film in 2000.

Back in July, Barrymore explained to PEOPLE that her “best friend” Diaz has been giving her the same piece of advice for years.

“I made a promise to my best friend, Cameron Diaz, that I would become someone who she had been pushing me to be my whole life, which was environmentally aware, conscientious and living a certain lifestyle that was sustainable,” she told the publication.

“She’s been saying this since the nineties to me,” the Scream actor added. “Once I started living that way and really committing, [I] saw the world differently and it made me put it all into practice and action.”

Barrymore went on to say how the Something About Mary star would point out whenever her habits were not environmentally friendly: “Cameron would literally be like, ‘Stop letting the water run while you’re brushing your teeth! Don’t do that!’ And she always felt like that big sister, leaning into me.”

Comments / 24

TheThumper
5d ago

I was at a friends house and on the fence by the pool was a sign that said "We probably can't stop you from peeing in the pool but we ask that you not do it from the diving board".

Reply
8
Larry Cumbo
5d ago

fauchi says if you wear 2 bathing suits you can safely pee in the pool

Reply
19
Rick Wright
5d ago

We've all done it just like everyone has peed in the shower.

Reply
8
Related
The Independent

Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured new 22-year-old girlfriend responds to being asked if she’s seen Titanic

While Leonardo DiCaprio may have split from his former girlfriend Camila Morrone, it seems that the actor has already moved on: He was recently pictured with a mysterious model.Earlier this week, reports broke that DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 25, ended their relationship after four years together. The pair were reportedly last seen together during the Fourth of July weekend in Malibu, California. Since the news of their split, new photos have emerged of DiCaprio partying in St Tropez back in July with his new rumoured girlfriend, Maria Beregova.Beregova, a 22-year-old Ukrainian model living in London, didn’t provide too much...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Cameron Diaz Shared How Her Friendship With Jamie Foxx Played a Role in Her Return to Acting

Cameron Diaz is officially returning to acting after an eight-year retirement, and it looks like we have Jamie Foxx to thank for the unexpected turn of events. Appearing as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Hollywood icon shared how her acting experience and friendship with Jamie Foxx were integral to her return to the silver screen. Diaz shared, “I’ve also made two movies with Jamie, which is amazing… The last movie I made was Annie with Jamie, and so the first movie back is this film with Jamie. So, it’s amazing. He’s so great, he’s so easy, he’s so professional, he’s so talented, and just being able to work with him, it will be so much fun.”
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Cameron Diaz Unpleasant To Deal With? Bad Teacher Actress Allegedly Told A Magazine Researcher ‘I Hope You Get Cancer,’ Jann Wenner Claims

Cameron Diaz is making headlines amid Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner’s recent allegations in his book Like a Rolling Stone. Even though Wenner did not directly name-drop Diaz, several publications immediately figured that he was talking about the Bad Teacher actress. Jann Wenner Claims One Of His Former Magazine’s...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Brad Pitt Reportedly Has His Eye on This Newly-Single Supermodel & We Never Saw This Couple Coming

After Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split up back in 2019, both have been seen attached to some pretty unexpected celebrities. (Yes, we’re talking about those Jolie and The Weeknd rumors, and Pitt being linked to Arrested Development alum Alia Shawkat!) But this new match may be the most unexpected one yet. According to Page Six, Pitt has been out a few times with newly single model Emily Ratajkowski. We know; we didn’t expect that either. Per the new report, they “have been out a few times together,” but “are not officially dating.” Another source said, “People have been speculating about this...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Madden
Person
Cameron Diaz
Person
Nicole Richie
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Benji Madden
Cinemablend

How Amal Responded After Finding Out George Clooney And Julia Roberts Had Done A Kissing Scene 80 Times For New Rom-Com

Amal Clooney had an understandable reaction to learning her husband's kissing scene with Julia Roberts took an insane number of takes. Anybody who is married to an actor like George Clooney is likely prepared for the fact that, at some point, their job is going to require them to kiss other people. It’s a strange job actors have. While I’m sure spouses and significant others don’t love their partners kissing others, it’s a thing they have to do for work. But I feel like George Clooney’s wife Amal is perhaps a bit justified in her reaction when she found out her husband had done a kissing scene with Julia Roberts 80 times in a new movie.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Swimming Pool#Public Pools
People

Oliver Hudson Shares Hilarious Clip of Mom Goldie Hawn's Trampoline Workout — to Dua Lipa!

Oliver Hudson and his wife Erinn invited Goldie Hawn to appear on Friday's episode of their Unconsciously Coupled podcast Oliver Hudson's mother Goldie Hawn appeared to be pretty pumped to join her son for the latest episode of his and wife Erinn's Unconsciously Coupled podcast. In a video shared Friday to Oliver's Instagram, the Academy Award winner, 76, is seen jumping "for joy" on a mini trampoline to Dua Lipa's "Physical." "Found a woman named @goldiehawn to be on our podcast @unconsciouslycoupled She insists I came out of...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen Is Ready to Move On From Her Role as ‘Mother & Wife’: ‘Now It’s Going to Be My Turn’

There comes a time in every mother’s life when her kids don’t need her as much, and begins to (gasp!) take her own wants and needs into account for a change — and it’s Gisele Bündchen’s time to shine. The supermodel opened up in a recent interview with ELLE about her decision to focus on herself and her goals in this next chapter of life. Bündchen, who is wife to Tom Brady, stepmom to 15-year-old Jack and mom to 9-year-old Vivian and 12-year-old Benjamin, is pursuing her passion for environmental advocacy (in July, she started an initiative to help organizations that are working to restore Biomes in Brazil).
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

Family First: Tom Brady Visits Son With Bridget Moynahan For 15th B-Day As Marital Woes With Gisele Bündchen Spark Split Rumors

Tom Brady reunited with his son John "Jack" Edward, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, during an 11-day break he took from training camp before returning to work, RadarOnline.com has discovered amid his marital drama with Gisele Bündchen. Jack turned 15 on August 22, so the legendary NFL quarterback jetted off to the Hamptons so they could celebrate the special occasion together.During his break, the seven-time Super Bowl winner also spent some time with Bündchen in the Bahamas. Brady was excused from practicing with the Buccaneers "to deal with some personal things," head coach Todd Bowles said...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Goes Off & Says J.Lo Would ‘Never’ Have Been Treated Like She Was During Conservatorship

Britney Spears, 40, name-dropped Jennifer Lopez, 53, when she slammed her abusive conservatorship on Instagram. “I’d like to see somebody tell Jennifer Lopez to sit down eight hours a day seven days a week … no car, own security of 5 years telling me at my own door I can’t walk outside for 4 months, the singer wrote on Sunday, September 25. Britney added, “No door for privacy…and watched me change naked and shower.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Fires Back After She’s Accused Of Fat-Shaming Christina Aguilera: She’s ‘Inspiring’

Britney Spears, isn’t having the rumors of yet another new feud between her and former Mickey Mouse Club costar Christina Aguilera! The Toxic singer, 40, hit back at claims that she fat shamed Xtina, 41, in new comments posted to social media. “By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!!” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 13. “I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!! By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

866K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy