Read full article on original website
Related
Why Rhone and RTR’s Reusable Packaging Partner Pivoted to B2B
A reusable packaging startup that consolidates purchases from multiple fashion retailers into a single weekly delivery is taking a new route. Olive, which previously wooed consumers, is relaunching this month as a business-to-business platform, allowing retailers to tap directly into its waste-free packaging and logistics network. This required an overhaul of the technology that underpinned its system, founder Nate Faust, who co-founded Jet.com before selling it to Walmart in 2016, told Sourcing Journal. Olive 1.0 was built as an app, with a Chrome extension that customers could use to bundle their orders from participating brands such as Anthropologie and Free People. Now the...
u.today
Auros Partnered with Pyth Network for Delivering High-Frequency On-Chain Data
Market making and algorithmic trading company Auros has announced its partnership with Pyth Network to deliver real-time and high-frequency data. Pyth will utilize pricing data presented on Auros' high-frequency trading system. Pyth is the leading oracle solution for a latency-sensitive market and financial data. The company helps bring institutional trading...
constructiontechnology.media
Hexagon unveils digital reality solutions
Under the motto Dirt. Simple. Construction, Hexagon Geosystems is to present its latest digital reality solutions at Bauma 2022. The company promises simple-to-use technologies that can enhance workflows and collaborative deployments, as well as a range of digital solutions, enabling safer and more sustainable heavy construction operations. Hexagon says it...
crowdfundinsider.com
NAB Ventures Leads $6M Investment in Fintech Platform Thriday
Thriday, the “all-in-one” financial management platform, takes another leap on its mission to become the fastest way for SMEs “to manage their banking, accounting, and tax with a circa $6 million pre-Series A round led by NAB Ventures and significant participation from existing investor Lempriere Capital.”. This...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BYND Cannasoft Launches Beta Test For Farm Management CRM Platform
BYND - Beyond Solutions Ltd. subsidiary of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN BYND has signed an agreement with the Weizmann Institute of Science for the use of its proprietary software. Under the terms of the agreement, the Weizmann Institute of Science will use a beta version of the software provided as SAAS.
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
freightwaves.com
Blue Yonder introduces pair of warehouse and fulfillment solutions
Scottsdale, Arizona-based supply chain technology company Blue Yonder on Tuesday released not one but two new solutions geared toward quick and easy fulfillment. The first, Warehouse Execution System, is designed to help warehouse operators onboard and orchestrate workflows for their staff, whether human or robot. The other, Adaptive Fulfillment & Warehousing, is built to enable automated inventory management and omnichannel fulfillment, including options like curbside and same-day delivery.
furninfo.com
TMM the Media Matters Announces Leadership Transition as Company Enters Next Phase of Growth
Pictured L to R: Dawn Brinson and Kathy Wall. TMM The Media Matters, a full-service marketing, branding, communications and public relations firm rooted in the home furnishings, décor and interior design industries, has announced a leadership transition as it enters its next phase of growth. President Kathy Wall will step into the role of founder and advisor and Dawn Brinson has been promoted to president, effective October 1, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
Regie secures $10M to generate marketing copy using AI
Regie was founded in 2020 by Matt Millen and Srinath Sridhar. Previously a software engineer at Google and Meta, Sridhar is a data scientist by trade, having developed enterprise-scale AI systems that detect duplicate images and rank search results. Millen was formerly a VP at T-Mobile, leading the national sales teams (e.g., strategic accounts and public sector).
hospitalitytech.com
Optii Announces Connectivity to Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform
Optii Solutions, a cloud-based hotel operations software, announced an integration with the Opera Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP). The new integration will make it easier, faster, and more cost-effective for hoteliers to manage their integration between Optii and Oracle Cloud PMS. When implementing a modern technology solution like Optii, that is...
International Business Times
The Impressive Story Of The Teenager Revolutionizing The Management System Of The Legal Industry
* This is a contributed article. The IBTimes news staff was not involved in the creation of this article and this content does not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here are our T&C. For licensing please click here.
crowdfundinsider.com
Checkmate, a Smart Shopping Tool Provider, Announces $5M Seed Funding Round
Checkmate, a personalized smart shopping tool that makes it easy for users to discover brands, apply savings and manage their orders post-purchase, announced it has secured a $5 million seed funding round led by Fuel Capital. Checkmate will use the new investment “to accelerate its product development and customer growth.”...
freightwaves.com
Echo acquires TransImpact’s managed logistics solutions business
Third-party logistics provider Echo Global Logistics has agreed to acquire the managed logistics solutions business of transportation and IT consultancy TransImpact for an undisclosed sum, TransImpact said late Tuesday. The deal is expected to be finalized by the end of the year, TransImpact said. TransImpact said the sale will allow...
cxmtoday.com
GoTo Launches Co-browsing Functionality For its Contact Center
GoTo, the all-in-one business communications and IT support platform, announced the launch of Co-browse within GoTo Contact Center. This feature gives agents the ability to collaboratively securely assist their customers within their web browser so agents are more efficient, and customers get more effective help from a single communications and support solution. Today’s announcement further enhances GoTo’s mission to offer a simplified, consolidated tech stack of both communications and support technology for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in one unified application.
TechCrunch
EQT acquires Billtrust, a company automating the invoice-to-cash process, for $1.7B
Shareholders will receive $9.50 per share in cash upon Billtrust’s transition to a private company, a 64% premium above the September 27 closing price of $5.77. The company’s stock has remained relatively steady in recent years, hitting a high of around $19 a share in February 2021 before bottoming out at $4.51 in June.
scaffoldmag.com
Global Rental Alliance launches member brochure
The Global Rental Alliance (GRA), a networking organisation for equipment rental associations that was formed in 2003 to promote rental worldwide, is publishing a “Members of the Global Rental Alliance” brochure. The brochure is available on the GRA website: https://globalrentalalliance.org/members-of-the-global-rental-alliance-brochure/. Prepared with the help of the GRA members,...
rigzone.com
Penspen Supports Development Of Next-Gen Engineers
Penspen is demonstrating its continuing commitment to the UAE with a tailored scheme to develop the next generation of engineers. — Global energy services company Penspen is demonstrating its continuing commitment to the United Arab Emirates with a tailored scheme to develop the next generation of engineers. Penspen’s proven...
Peloton's Marketing Head to Take Job at Design Software Firm Autodesk
Peloton Interactive’s global head of marketing, communications and memberships, Dara Treseder, will reportedly be leaving the firm after several other leaders of the company have done the same. Treseder joined the company in 2020 and will be leaving Oct. 4, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday (Sept. 26). Peloton...
CharterUP Launches Self Serve Charter Bus Quote and Reservation Capability for Existing Customers
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- CharterUP, the first fully integrated bus charter marketplace in the U.S. for corporations, individual users and operators, today announced the launch of Self Serve, a new feature for existing CharterUP clients to instantly price and book charter bus trips. Founded by transportation industry veteran and entrepreneur Armir Harris in 2018, CharterUP is the leader in tech-enabled charter bus booking and management, allowing businesses and individuals to easily contract and manage one-time or recurring charter bus services nationwide for events, group travel and employee commutes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005461/en/ CharterUP: Charter a bus in 60 seconds. (Photo: Business Wire)
futurumresearch.com
Zendesk’s Intelligent Triage and Smart Assist Launches — Featuring Functionality Designed to Speed Customer Support Resolutions
The News: Zendesk’s Intelligent Triage and Smart Assist, a new customer sentiment and intent functionality powered by machine learning, launched recently. Intelligent Triage and Smart Assist is designed to enable businesses to drive faster resolutions, and also allow businesses to manage customer support requests automatically as well as tap into valuable data. Read more about the announcement in the Press Release from Zendesk.
Comments / 0