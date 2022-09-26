ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

49ers-Broncos: Kyle Shanahan takes blame for Jimmy Garoppolo's safety

What exactly happened on the play where quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of the end zone for a safety in the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night? The explanations following the game were somewhat vague, but one thing that was apparent was head coach Kyle Shanahan taking the blame on his shoulders for how the play unfolded.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Football
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
Yardbarker

‘A sloppy day’: Jimmy Garoppolo explains pulling a Dan Orlovsky for embarrassing safety in 49ers’ loss to Broncos

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers had a rough day in the office, losing a close, low scoring affair to the Denver Broncos, 11-10. Things got extremely sloppy for the 49ers, especially at the end of the game, when Garoppolo threw an interception that was meant for wideout Deebo Samuel and when Jeff Wilson fumbled the ball, which sealed the game for the Broncos.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Takeaways from Last Night 49ers Game

Sunday night football shows the best of the best with drama and action from both teams. Last night was something a complete nightmare for the 49ers and Broncos offenses. In the game last night, the 49ers offense had only scored ten points in primetime. San Francisco and the Denver Broncos had the best team defenses, while both offenses produced only twenty-one points. The Niners lost to the Broncos because their offense was ineffective throughout the night. Some of the takeaways from this game is that the Niners’ offense without Mike McDaniel is complete mediocrity. Another takeaway is that the defense is solid and could carry the team if the offense performs well. The last takeaway from this game is that Jimmy Garoppolo is the least of their problem in QB depth. The San Francisco 49ers had many chances to take down a poor Denver Broncos team, but these problems cost them in the end.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

49ers believe Trent Williams suffered a high-ankle sprain

49ers left tackle Trent Williams left Sunday night’s loss to the Broncos after hurting his ankle and it sounds like the team will have to play without him in the coming weeks as well. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Williams likely suffered a high-ankle sprain...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Sunday Night Football#American Football#The Denver Broncos 11 10
Yardbarker

San Francisco 49ers will still be Trey Lance’s team next season, says NFL insider

Barring replacement quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo winning a Super Bowl, the San Francisco 49ers are still expected to have Trey Lance be their starter in 2023. The 49ers had a very awkward offseason that has now led to a weird season. Despite taking the team to the NFC Championship earlier this year, veteran starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo was removed from his spot, and the organization decided to fully embrace the Trey Lance era for the franchise. Yet, that new era did not get off to a very good start in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

First red-zone touchdown of season fuels Broncos victory

The first red-zone touchdown of the season fueled the Broncos' 11-10 victory over the 49ers. The low score was indicative of lousy play. It was a game of penalties, turnovers, incompletions and three-and-outs. Cris Collinsworth summarized the Broncos' offensive performance perfectly. "This offense has stunk," said Collinsworth during the NBC...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst Roasts The Broncos Following Award News

The good news is that the Denver Broncos have won two straight games after their season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks. However, they haven’t looked impressive in both victories. Denver averaged 14.3 points in their first three games and has yet to reach the 20-point mark. Likewise, they only...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy