Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
49ers-Broncos: Kyle Shanahan takes blame for Jimmy Garoppolo's safety
What exactly happened on the play where quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of the end zone for a safety in the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night? The explanations following the game were somewhat vague, but one thing that was apparent was head coach Kyle Shanahan taking the blame on his shoulders for how the play unfolded.
Russell Wilson, Broncos edge 49ers in ugly, offensively anemic 'Sunday Night Football' game
If offense is your cup of tea, hopefully you did not wait all day for "Sunday Night Football" between the Broncos and 49ers.
Las Vegas Raiders: 3 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Broncos
The weekend is almost here, which means it’s time for some Las Vegas Raiders Week 4 bold predictions. The Raiders return home to host the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, hoping to turn things around. The Raiders are off to a brutally bad start to the 2022...
WATCH: Melvin Gordon rushes for TD, gives Broncos late-game lead
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon scored on a one-yard touchdown run against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter on Sunday evening. Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter page:. After an unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt, the Broncos now lead the 49ers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
‘A sloppy day’: Jimmy Garoppolo explains pulling a Dan Orlovsky for embarrassing safety in 49ers’ loss to Broncos
Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers had a rough day in the office, losing a close, low scoring affair to the Denver Broncos, 11-10. Things got extremely sloppy for the 49ers, especially at the end of the game, when Garoppolo threw an interception that was meant for wideout Deebo Samuel and when Jeff Wilson fumbled the ball, which sealed the game for the Broncos.
Broncos star QB Russell Wilson breaks career-worst mark in sluggish 49ers tilt they inexplicably won
Either the Denver Broncos are really good or they’re just extremely lucky. It could also be the case that the San Francisco 49ers are in pretty bad shape right now. Either way, Russell Wilson didn’t have the best of games on Sunday, but somehow, the Broncos still managed to log an 11-10 victory over the Niners in their Week 3 encounter.
Yardbarker
Takeaways from Last Night 49ers Game
Sunday night football shows the best of the best with drama and action from both teams. Last night was something a complete nightmare for the 49ers and Broncos offenses. In the game last night, the 49ers offense had only scored ten points in primetime. San Francisco and the Denver Broncos had the best team defenses, while both offenses produced only twenty-one points. The Niners lost to the Broncos because their offense was ineffective throughout the night. Some of the takeaways from this game is that the Niners’ offense without Mike McDaniel is complete mediocrity. Another takeaway is that the defense is solid and could carry the team if the offense performs well. The last takeaway from this game is that Jimmy Garoppolo is the least of their problem in QB depth. The San Francisco 49ers had many chances to take down a poor Denver Broncos team, but these problems cost them in the end.
NBC Sports
49ers believe Trent Williams suffered a high-ankle sprain
49ers left tackle Trent Williams left Sunday night’s loss to the Broncos after hurting his ankle and it sounds like the team will have to play without him in the coming weeks as well. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Williams likely suffered a high-ankle sprain...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
San Francisco 49ers will still be Trey Lance’s team next season, says NFL insider
Barring replacement quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo winning a Super Bowl, the San Francisco 49ers are still expected to have Trey Lance be their starter in 2023. The 49ers had a very awkward offseason that has now led to a weird season. Despite taking the team to the NFC Championship earlier this year, veteran starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo was removed from his spot, and the organization decided to fully embrace the Trey Lance era for the franchise. Yet, that new era did not get off to a very good start in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.
Yardbarker
First red-zone touchdown of season fuels Broncos victory
The first red-zone touchdown of the season fueled the Broncos' 11-10 victory over the 49ers. The low score was indicative of lousy play. It was a game of penalties, turnovers, incompletions and three-and-outs. Cris Collinsworth summarized the Broncos' offensive performance perfectly. "This offense has stunk," said Collinsworth during the NBC...
Magic set to lose a 2nd consecutive practice day to storm
Orlando's training camp schedule is no match for Hurricane Ian
NBA・
Yardbarker
NFL Analyst Roasts The Broncos Following Award News
The good news is that the Denver Broncos have won two straight games after their season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks. However, they haven’t looked impressive in both victories. Denver averaged 14.3 points in their first three games and has yet to reach the 20-point mark. Likewise, they only...
Comments / 0