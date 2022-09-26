Read full article on original website
Candidate Q&A: Steve McShane for Salinas City Council.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Incumbent Steve McShane is running for District 3 on Salinas City Council, against challenger Cary Swensen. What are the biggest issues facing Salinas in the next...
Candidate Q&A: Liesbeth Visscher for Marina City Council.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Liesbeth Visscher is running against Leslie D. Martin to represent District 4 on the Marina City Council. What are the biggest issues facing Marina in the...
Candidate Q&A: Andrew Sandoval for Salinas City Council.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Andrew Sandoval is running for District 5 on Salinas City Council, against incumbent Christie Cromeenes. What are the biggest issues facing Salinas in the next four...
Candidate Q&A: Cary Swensen for Salinas City Council.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Cary Swensen is running for District 3 on Salinas City Council, against incumbent Steve McShane. What are the biggest issues facing Salinas in the next four...
Candidate Q&A: Anna Velazquez for Soledad mayor.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Soledad Mayor Anna Velazquez is seeking re-election and running against Maria Corralejo. What are the biggest issues facing Soledad in the next two years, and why...
Candidate Q&A: John Uy for Del Rey Oaks City Council.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. John Uy is running for one of two open seats on the Del Rey Oaks City Council. The other two candidates, Louise Goetzelt and Jeremy Hallock, declined to respond to the Weekly's questions.
Candidate Q&A: Maria Corralejo for Soledad mayor.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Maria Corralejo, a member of City Council, is running for mayor of Soledad, against the incumbent, Anna Velazquez. What are the biggest issues facing Soledad in...
Candidate Q&A: Fernando Cabrera for Soledad City Council
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Fernando Cabrera is running for Soledad City Council, one of three candidates for two open seats, against incumbents Alejandro Chavez and Marisela Lara. (Chavez and Lara did not respond to the Weekly's questionnaire.)
Candidate Q&A: Frank Rivera for Pacific Grove Unified School District.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Frank Rivera is seeking re-election to the Area 1 seat on the Pacific Grove Unified School District Board of Trustees, running against Laura Ottmar. What do...
Pathways
Congress Avenue in Pacific Grove is a beautiful neighborhood stroll at any time of year, but those who prefer more natural walking routes can veer off into the Lynn “Rip” Van Winkle Open Space. This sprawling maze of trails carries visitors and, oftentimes, their dogs, under a steady canopy of lichen-drenched coast live oaks and Monterey pines. The quiet landscape can be enjoyed in any weather, although it shows off while the sun travels close to the horizon, shooting golden rays through the drooping nets of lichen and oak limbs.
Destination Salinas
Artists Jose “Pepe” Nolasco, Jose Ortiz and Juan Carlos Padilla (left to right) with their new mural, “Destination, Salinas” located in a stairwell of the Monterey County Government Center at 168 W. Alisal St., Salinas. A ribbon-cutting and celebration of this new work happens tomorrow, Sept. 27, at noon. Photographed by Daniel Dreifuss, Canon r5 1/160 at F/3.2.
