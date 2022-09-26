Congress Avenue in Pacific Grove is a beautiful neighborhood stroll at any time of year, but those who prefer more natural walking routes can veer off into the Lynn “Rip” Van Winkle Open Space. This sprawling maze of trails carries visitors and, oftentimes, their dogs, under a steady canopy of lichen-drenched coast live oaks and Monterey pines. The quiet landscape can be enjoyed in any weather, although it shows off while the sun travels close to the horizon, shooting golden rays through the drooping nets of lichen and oak limbs.

PACIFIC GROVE, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO