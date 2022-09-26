Solar energy topic of Libbey House lecture Thursday

Frank Calzonetti, University of Toledo vice president for research, is giving a talk about Toledo’s solar energy industry at 7 p.m. Thursday. The presentation is part of the Libbey House Foundation’s fall lecture series, and will be at the Libbey House, 2008 Scottwood Ave., Toledo.

The event begins with a reception at 6:30 p.m. The lecture is part of a series of talks to celebrate the International Year of Glass.

The roles that the late Harold McMaster and others played in the development of First Solar and Toledo Solar will be discussed.

For tickets, go to libbeyhouse.org .