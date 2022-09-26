Read full article on original website
southeastagnet.com
Signup Continues for Conservation Easements Continues in Georgia
The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Georgia wants to remind landowners across the state that signup continues for the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP) for fiscal year 2023. To be considered for the upcoming fiscal year’s funding pool, applications must be submitted by October 7, 2022. The...
southeastagnet.com
USDA Announces Florida Office Closures Due to Hurricane Ian
(USDA/NRCS/GAINESVILLE, FL – Sept. 27, 2022) — Due to Hurricane Ian, several of our Florida NRCS offices and USDA Service Centers will be closed the remainder of this week. Please call ahead to ensure your local NRCS or USDA Service Center office is open before visiting. Temporary Office...
southeastagnet.com
Commissioner Nikki Fried Shares USDA Hurricane Preparation & Recovery Reminders for Florida Farmer’s
(FDACS/Tallahassee, FL/Sept. 26, 2022) — As Hurricane Ian approaches, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is sharing important reminders from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) with Florida producers to prepare for and as they recover from any potential impact from the storm. Take precautions to prepare and protect your...
southeastagnet.com
Florida Cattlemen’s Association on Hurricane Ian
The Florida Cattlemen’s Association (FCA) staff wants ranchers and producers across the state to be ready for the arrival of Hurricane Ian. FCA notes the storm will impact Florida, and in anticipation of potential issues that may arise, they have been working with State Governmental officials to set forth a number of emergency declarations, exemptions, waivers etc. pertaining to the movement of livestock.
southeastagnet.com
Florida Preparing for Hurricane-Ian
(NSF/TALLAHASSEE, FL) – Governor Ron DeSantis is urging Floridians to be aware of local evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian is expected to strengthen into a major storm in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. During a media briefing at the state Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee Monday, DeSantis said that...
southeastagnet.com
Florida Citrus Industry Could Take Hit from Hurricane Ian
(NSF/TALLAHASSEE/Sept. 28, 2022) — Florida’s already-struggling citrus industry could take a hit from Hurricane Ian. The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) said Wednesday that 375,000 acres of citrus groves could be affected by the massive hurricane, including 175,000 acres where hurricane-strength winds are expected and 200,000 acres likely to see tropical storm-force winds.
southeastagnet.com
‘Real Deal’ Hurricane Ian Set to Slam Florida
(NSF/TALLAHASSEE/Sept. 28, 2022) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm. Track Hurricane Ian. “This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,”...
southeastagnet.com
Alabama Cattlemen’s Association Membership Drive Continues
The Alabama Cattlemen’s Association (ACA) continues to seek producers and others across the state who have not signed up for their 2022 membership drive. ACA Executive Vice President Erin Beasley says you can sign up for one, or three years. To learn more, contact the ACA office in Montgomery...
southeastagnet.com
Georgia Beef Board Excited about Stockyard Field Day
The Georgia Beef Board (GBB) is taking part in the Stockyard Field Day today. It’s an event that GBB Director of Public Relations Taylor Evans says 180 high school ag students are participating in. For more information about Beef Checkoff promotions in Georgia, contact the GBB office in Macon...
southeastagnet.com
Florida on Alert as Hurricane Ian Threatens
(NSF/TALLAHASSEE, FL/Sept. 26, 2022) — Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to be aware of local evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian is expected to strengthen into a “major” storm in the eastern Gulf of Mexico as early as Tuesday. DeSantis said during a media briefing just before noon...
southeastagnet.com
Puerto Rico Farmers Assessing Damage from Fiona
As residents and farmers here brace for Ian, farmers in Puerto Rico are still assessing the damage caused by Hurricane Fiona. Reports say ninety percent of the major crops grown in the region are destroyed. Fiona hit the island as a Category 1 hurricane nine days ago. The Washington Post...
