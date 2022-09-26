Read full article on original website
Florida EQIP, RCPP Application Deadlines are September 30
Florida agricultural producers and landowners have until Friday, September 30 to apply for funding through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). Applications, through the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Florida, are accepted throughout the year but farmers, ranchers, and non-industrial private forestland managers are urged to apply for this funding cycle. Any applications received after the deadline will be considered for a future funding cycle.
Georgia Cattle Producers Urged to Prepare for Hurricane Ian
Georgia has activated their State Operations Center ahead of Hurricane Ian, and the Georgia Cattlemen’s Association (GCA) wants producers across the state to be ready for any storm activity that may move into your area. GCA notes that In coordination with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency,...
Southwest Georgia farmers breath cautious sigh of relief with reduced chance of heavy wind, rainfall
LEARY — What a difference a couple of days make. For southwest Georgia farmers, whose memories of the devastation to their crops brought by Hurricane Michael a little less than four years ago remain strikingly vivid, Hurricane Ian initially looked like déjà vu all over again. Michael...
Commissioner Nikki Fried Shares USDA Hurricane Preparation & Recovery Reminders for Florida Farmer’s
(FDACS/Tallahassee, FL/Sept. 26, 2022) — As Hurricane Ian approaches, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is sharing important reminders from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) with Florida producers to prepare for and as they recover from any potential impact from the storm. Take precautions to prepare and protect your...
USDA Announces Florida Office Closures Due to Hurricane Ian
(USDA/NRCS/GAINESVILLE, FL – Sept. 27, 2022) — Due to Hurricane Ian, several of our Florida NRCS offices and USDA Service Centers will be closed the remainder of this week. Please call ahead to ensure your local NRCS or USDA Service Center office is open before visiting. Temporary Office...
Georgia farmers brace for Hurricane Ian
Georgia farmers are bracing for Hurricane Ian, as it travels north toward the Gulf Coast of Florida. Although Ian is forecast to weaken to a tropical storm by the time it reaches south Georgia, heavy winds could still hit farms there hard as early as Wednesday. Lenny Wells is a...
"Largely Resolved" Issues Blocking Georgia Residents' Access To $350
Many Georgia residents are to receive $350 from the state. But there was a problem with the payment method. A report says it is an ongoing issue, and most of it has gotten resolved.
Over $30M in Financial Assistance Distributed to Georgia Homeowners to Date
ATLANTA (Monday, September 26, 2022) – Congressman David Scott, (GA-13) and Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Commissioner Christopher Nunn announced the launch of the Georgia Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) in January and nearly $30M has been expended to Georgian homeowners since the program’s inception. The state of...
Ga. Mortgage Assistance Program: Millions of dollars available to homeowners
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been almost 3 years and we are still feeling the effects of the pandemic. Just like some covid symptoms, one thing that might still linger from the virus is the impact of people losing income during the pandemic. That loss has cost some people their homes, but now there is help available.
Georgia officials sign contract in state's water wars
Georgia officials announced Monday that they signed an agreement allowing for water service providers to use Lake Lanier's water supply through 2050. According to a press release from the Office of Governor Brian Kemp, Kemp, former Governor Nathan Deal, Environmental Protection Division Director Rick Dunn, local officials and representatives from water services providers in the cities of Buford, Cumming and Gainesville, and Gwinnett and Forsyth counties were present for the announcement on Monday.
Georgia will pay $71M to receive water from Lake Lanier as 'tri-state water wars' end with pact
(The Center Square) — Georgia will pay roughly $71 million over 30 years to access water in Lake Lanier, a significant development in the seemingly never-ending fight over water. The deal allows the water service providers for Gwinnett, Cumming and Forsyth counties and the cities of Buford and Gainesville...
State of Emergency issued for entire state of Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian
Governor Brian Kemp has issued a State of Emergency for all of Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The State of Emergency will go into effect at 7:00am on Thursday, September 29, and will expire at midnight on Friday, October 28. Governor Kemp’s order makes all of the resources of...
Georgia voters will decide 4 ballot questions in November
After Gov. Brian Kemp suspended then-state Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck in 2019 following Beck’s indictment for fraud and money laundering, he continued collecting his annual taxpayer-funded salary of $195,000. Those dismaying political optics would be avoided in the future if Georgia voters approve a constitutional amendment on the November...
Kemp issues State of Emergency for all Georgia counties, brunt of storm expected to pass to the east of Cobb County
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency for all Georgia counties due to the possibility of heavy rain and damaging winds as the Hurricane Ian‘s impact reaches the state. The press release announcing the declaration described the currently forecast path of the storm as follows:. Ian is...
'I'm almost insulted about having to be here to beg for you not to raise our rates' | Customers attend Georgia Power rate hearings
ATLANTA — Starting January, Georgia Power Company's customer bills could go up about $14 a month, if state regulators approve the increase. Now customers are formally voicing their concern over the proposal. The first of three hearings on the rate hike began Tuesday at the Public Service Commission building...
Georgia Beef Board Excited about Stockyard Field Day
The Georgia Beef Board (GBB) is taking part in the Stockyard Field Day today. It’s an event that GBB Director of Public Relations Taylor Evans says 180 high school ag students are participating in. For more information about Beef Checkoff promotions in Georgia, contact the GBB office in Macon...
New deal could end Georgia’s water wars
Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama...
Georgia Power’s combined rate increases could raise your power bill $55 to $60 per month
A nearly 12% rate increase Georgia Power is seeking is just one of four the utility will be requesting during the next three years, a staff lawyer for the state Public Service Commission (PSC) said Tuesday. If the PSC approves all four, the average residential customer bill could soar by...
Florida Preparing for Hurricane-Ian
(NSF/TALLAHASSEE, FL) – Governor Ron DeSantis is urging Floridians to be aware of local evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian is expected to strengthen into a major storm in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. During a media briefing at the state Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee Monday, DeSantis said that...
Georgia Power rate hike plan gets days in the sun as utility plans to hand customers the tab
Georgia Power’s proposal for a $200 increase to the average household’s yearly electricity costs is set to kick into high gear with a series of public airings before state regulators beginning on Tuesday. Over the next few months, corporate lawyers, consumer watchdogs and government officials, will get their...
