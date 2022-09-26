ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

southeastagnet.com

Florida EQIP, RCPP Application Deadlines are September 30

Florida agricultural producers and landowners have until Friday, September 30 to apply for funding through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). Applications, through the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Florida, are accepted throughout the year but farmers, ranchers, and non-industrial private forestland managers are urged to apply for this funding cycle. Any applications received after the deadline will be considered for a future funding cycle.
FLORIDA STATE
southeastagnet.com

Georgia Cattle Producers Urged to Prepare for Hurricane Ian

Georgia has activated their State Operations Center ahead of Hurricane Ian, and the Georgia Cattlemen’s Association (GCA) wants producers across the state to be ready for any storm activity that may move into your area. GCA notes that In coordination with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency,...
GEORGIA STATE
southeastagnet.com

Commissioner Nikki Fried Shares USDA Hurricane Preparation & Recovery Reminders for Florida Farmer’s

(FDACS/Tallahassee, FL/Sept. 26, 2022) — As Hurricane Ian approaches, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is sharing important reminders from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) with Florida producers to prepare for and as they recover from any potential impact from the storm. Take precautions to prepare and protect your...
FLORIDA STATE
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
southeastagnet.com

USDA Announces Florida Office Closures Due to Hurricane Ian

(USDA/NRCS/GAINESVILLE, FL – Sept. 27, 2022) — Due to Hurricane Ian, several of our Florida NRCS offices and USDA Service Centers will be closed the remainder of this week. Please call ahead to ensure your local NRCS or USDA Service Center office is open before visiting. Temporary Office...
FLORIDA STATE
wuga.org

Georgia farmers brace for Hurricane Ian

Georgia farmers are bracing for Hurricane Ian, as it travels north toward the Gulf Coast of Florida. Although Ian is forecast to weaken to a tropical storm by the time it reaches south Georgia, heavy winds could still hit farms there hard as early as Wednesday. Lenny Wells is a...
GEORGIA STATE
ncsha.org

Over $30M in Financial Assistance Distributed to Georgia Homeowners to Date

ATLANTA (Monday, September 26, 2022) – Congressman David Scott, (GA-13) and Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Commissioner Christopher Nunn announced the launch of the Georgia Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) in January and nearly $30M has been expended to Georgian homeowners since the program’s inception. The state of...
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Georgia officials sign contract in state's water wars

Georgia officials announced Monday that they signed an agreement allowing for water service providers to use Lake Lanier's water supply through 2050. According to a press release from the Office of Governor Brian Kemp, Kemp, former Governor Nathan Deal, Environmental Protection Division Director Rick Dunn, local officials and representatives from water services providers in the cities of Buford, Cumming and Gainesville, and Gwinnett and Forsyth counties were present for the announcement on Monday.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Georgia voters will decide 4 ballot questions in November

After Gov. Brian Kemp suspended then-state Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck in 2019 following Beck’s indictment for fraud and money laundering, he continued collecting his annual taxpayer-funded salary of $195,000. Those dismaying political optics would be avoided in the future if Georgia voters approve a constitutional amendment on the November...
GEORGIA STATE
southeastagnet.com

Georgia Beef Board Excited about Stockyard Field Day

The Georgia Beef Board (GBB) is taking part in the Stockyard Field Day today. It’s an event that GBB Director of Public Relations Taylor Evans says 180 high school ag students are participating in. For more information about Beef Checkoff promotions in Georgia, contact the GBB office in Macon...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

New deal could end Georgia’s water wars

Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama...
GEORGIA STATE
southeastagnet.com

Florida Preparing for Hurricane-Ian

(NSF/TALLAHASSEE, FL) – Governor Ron DeSantis is urging Floridians to be aware of local evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian is expected to strengthen into a major storm in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. During a media briefing at the state Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee Monday, DeSantis said that...
FLORIDA STATE

