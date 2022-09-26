Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tractor-trailer rig crash closes bridge
The pontoon bridge on La. 91 near Estherwood is blocked after an 18-wheeler crashed off the side of it Monday morning.
Pontoon Bridge reopens after vehicle crash
The Village of Estherwood has announced that the Pontoon Bridge is now open.
Louisiana Authorities Searching for Driver of SUV Involved in a September 1 Hit & Run in Moss Bluff
Louisiana Authorities Searching for Driver of SUV Involved in a September 1 Hit & Run in Moss Bluff. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 27, 2022, that it is investigating a hit-and-run that occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 1 on Parish Road near Sam Houston Jones Parkway in Moss Bluff, Louisiana.
Traffic Alert: Closures on Interstate 10, US 90 and Verot School Road Highlight Week
There are three heavily-traveled roadways that have lane closures happening this week - Interstate 10, US 90, and Verot School Road. All this week, the inside shoulder and inside lane on I-10 eastbound from mile marker 112 to mile marker 114 in St. Martin Parish - between Breaux Bridge and Henderson - is being closed DAILY from 6:00 a.m. till 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Crews are paving the asphalt. No detour is necessary but you can expect delays and please be mindful of the traffic slowdowns expected in that area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette Man Hit and Killed While Walking Along Highway in St. Martin Parish
Louisiana State Police said a Lafayette man was struck and killed while walking along a highway in St. Martin Parish on early Sunday morning. The accident occurred on Louisiana Highway 96 near Capritto Forty Arpent Rd. The victim has been identified as 49-year-old Chester Thibeaux. LSP said he was struck...
17-year-old shot at barber shop in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge Police are on the scene of a shooting.
Two Louisiana Drivers Killed in Nighttime Head-On Wrong Way Crash on I-49
Two Louisiana Drivers Killed in Nighttime Head-On Wrong Way Crash on I-49 Louisiana – On September 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that shortly before 10:30 p.m. on September 23, 2022, LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 near milepost 21 (two miles north of US 190) in St. Landry Parish. Landry C. Fontenot, Jr., 75, of Ville Platte, Louisiana, and Grace J. Eaglin, 66, of Opelousas, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Local restaurant in Broussard closing its doors, another set to open in its spot
The restaurant with deep Lousiana roots announced today that it will be closing its doors this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Louisiana Man Cited by Wildlife Agents for Closed Season Squirrel Hunting
Louisiana Man Cited by Wildlife Agents for Closed Season Squirrel Hunting. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 26, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a subject for alleged hunting violations in Lafayette Parish on September 20. Sam Boersma, 34, of Duson, Louisiana, was cited by agents for...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Burglary on West Sale Road in Lake Charles
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Burglary on West Sale Road in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on September 25, 2022, that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 700 block of West Sale Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana between September 22nd and September 23rd between 1 AM and 8 PM.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Fatal Pedestrian-Vehicle Hit-and-Run Crash on LA 96
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Fatal Pedestrian-Vehicle Hit-and-Run Crash on LA 96. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop I began investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 96 westbound near Capritto Forty Arpent Rd in St. Martin Parish soon before 7:30 a.m. on September 25, 2022. Chester J. Thibeaux, 49, of Lafayette, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Is This Church’s Chicken Sign in Lafayette Real?
Every now and then someone posts something online that is real. More often than not, it seems, stuff that is getting posted isn't real. Or, rather, it is real, but it is set up. That leads me to this question: is this Church's Chicken sign in Lafayette real?. This picture...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Opelousas Police: Man killed in early morning shooting
According to the Opelousas Police Department (OPD), a man is dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, Sept. 25.
Fatal head-on collision claims the life of two drivers
Just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday September 23, 2022, Louisiana State Troop I received notification of a vehicle crash on Interstate 49 near mile post 21, just north of I-90, in St. Landry Parish.
Driver turns himself in after pedestrian is killed in hit-and-run
Chester Thibeaux, 49, of Lafayette, was struck by a vehicle when walking westbound on La. 96, LSP said.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man arrested for molestation, exposure to AIDS virus
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested Saturday on charges of molestation of a juvenile and intentional exposure to the AIDS virus. Maurice Dejohn O’Brien, 35, Lake Charles, was arrested at his home. He is being held without bond at Calcasieu Correctional Center. KPLC has...
Jurassic Empire Drive-Thru Experience Coming to Acadiana Mall
The Jurassic world will be taking over the Acadiana Mall starting on October 14th. Jurassic Empire is making its way to Lafayette with the biggest dinosaur drive-thru experience yet. That's right, its a drive-thru. That means you have a getaway plan in case of a dinosaur attack. Because, you know, we have to be prepared for all scenarios.
theadvocate.com
Two drivers killed in wrong-way, head-on crash on I-49 in St. Landry Parish
Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash in St. Landry Parish Friday night. Landry C. Fontenot Jr., 75, of Ville Platte was driving the wrong way in the northbound left lane of Interstate 49 when his 2015 GMC Sierra pickup collided head-on with a 2011 Nissan X-Terra driven by 66-year-old Grace J. Eaglin of Opelousas, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
KPLC TV
Despite hurricane fatigue, SWLA residents urged to review emergency plans
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even though Hurricane Ian is no threat to Southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu emergency officials admit many people here have hurricane fatigue. OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion said everyone should stop and think about their plan, where they would go, what they would do if and when a hurricane threatens our area again.
KPLC TV
Man arrested after false threat causes lockdown at Washington-Marion
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A precautionary lockdown at Washington-Marion High School Wednesday morning has been lifted after a threat made against the school was not found to be credible, according to Calcasieu Parish officials. 911 dispatchers received a call stating that the school needed to be evacuated within two...
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 10