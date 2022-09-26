ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estherwood, LA

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Searching for Driver of SUV Involved in a September 1 Hit & Run in Moss Bluff

Louisiana Authorities Searching for Driver of SUV Involved in a September 1 Hit & Run in Moss Bluff. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 27, 2022, that it is investigating a hit-and-run that occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 1 on Parish Road near Sam Houston Jones Parkway in Moss Bluff, Louisiana.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Traffic Alert: Closures on Interstate 10, US 90 and Verot School Road Highlight Week

There are three heavily-traveled roadways that have lane closures happening this week - Interstate 10, US 90, and Verot School Road. All this week, the inside shoulder and inside lane on I-10 eastbound from mile marker 112 to mile marker 114 in St. Martin Parish - between Breaux Bridge and Henderson - is being closed DAILY from 6:00 a.m. till 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Crews are paving the asphalt. No detour is necessary but you can expect delays and please be mindful of the traffic slowdowns expected in that area.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Estherwood, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
State
Louisiana State
City
Estherwood, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Drivers Killed in Nighttime Head-On Wrong Way Crash on I-49

Two Louisiana Drivers Killed in Nighttime Head-On Wrong Way Crash on I-49 Louisiana – On September 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that shortly before 10:30 p.m. on September 23, 2022, LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 near milepost 21 (two miles north of US 190) in St. Landry Parish. Landry C. Fontenot, Jr., 75, of Ville Platte, Louisiana, and Grace J. Eaglin, 66, of Opelousas, Louisiana, died in the crash.
OPELOUSAS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Traffic Accident
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Burglary on West Sale Road in Lake Charles

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Burglary on West Sale Road in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on September 25, 2022, that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 700 block of West Sale Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana between September 22nd and September 23rd between 1 AM and 8 PM.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Fatal Pedestrian-Vehicle Hit-and-Run Crash on LA 96

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Fatal Pedestrian-Vehicle Hit-and-Run Crash on LA 96. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop I began investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 96 westbound near Capritto Forty Arpent Rd in St. Martin Parish soon before 7:30 a.m. on September 25, 2022. Chester J. Thibeaux, 49, of Lafayette, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Classic Rock 105.1

Jurassic Empire Drive-Thru Experience Coming to Acadiana Mall

The Jurassic world will be taking over the Acadiana Mall starting on October 14th. Jurassic Empire is making its way to Lafayette with the biggest dinosaur drive-thru experience yet. That's right, its a drive-thru. That means you have a getaway plan in case of a dinosaur attack. Because, you know, we have to be prepared for all scenarios.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Two drivers killed in wrong-way, head-on crash on I-49 in St. Landry Parish

Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash in St. Landry Parish Friday night. Landry C. Fontenot Jr., 75, of Ville Platte was driving the wrong way in the northbound left lane of Interstate 49 when his 2015 GMC Sierra pickup collided head-on with a 2011 Nissan X-Terra driven by 66-year-old Grace J. Eaglin of Opelousas, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Despite hurricane fatigue, SWLA residents urged to review emergency plans

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even though Hurricane Ian is no threat to Southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu emergency officials admit many people here have hurricane fatigue. OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion said everyone should stop and think about their plan, where they would go, what they would do if and when a hurricane threatens our area again.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Man arrested after false threat causes lockdown at Washington-Marion

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A precautionary lockdown at Washington-Marion High School Wednesday morning has been lifted after a threat made against the school was not found to be credible, according to Calcasieu Parish officials. 911 dispatchers received a call stating that the school needed to be evacuated within two...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy