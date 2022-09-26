ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

daytonatimes.com

Center soon will bear the Cherry name

‘The Cherrys are probably the most consequential civil rights couple in the history of Daytona Beach when you look at all the things that they have done. Many are unmatched. They deser ve this honor.’. – Percy Williamson. The Midtown the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center at 981 George W....
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Daytona Beach shopping plaza torn apart by Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A South Atlantic avenue Daytona Beach plaza was nearly torn to shreds after Hurricane Ian ripped through the coastal city Thursday morning. Gov. Ron DeSantis will give an update at 8:45 a.m. Friday on recovery efforts in Florida. You can watch in the live player above.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Florida State
Daytona Beach, FL
click orlando

Here are the Central Florida road, bridge closures due to Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian moves up through Central Florida and continues to impact local counties, we will likely see more road and bridge closures. Many cities and counties will close bridges as wind speeds pick up. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

WATCH: Streets flood, winds pick up in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is cutting a path through Florida, heading toward the northeastern portion of Central Florida, sending bands of wind and rain throughout much of the state. The heavy rain is causing flooding in multiple areas of Central Florida, including low-lying portions of Daytona Beach.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Ian pushes inland as Category 4 hurricane, expected to weaken to tropical storm

Hurricane Ian is pushing northeast into the Florida peninsula after striking the Tampa Bay area as a Category 4 storm. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. The...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Pier’s End Collapses, More Flagler Areas Evacuated, 70% of County Without Power, Dunes Damaged

Previous days’ Ian coverage: Sunday | Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday. Flagler residents, text your pictures and reports of damage, including location, to 386/503-3808. Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.—As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, nearly 70 percent of Flagler County residents were without power–46,130 customers out of 66,910, or 20,000 more than this morning. Ian was again Hurricane Ian as it churned at 75 miles per hour parallel with the Flagler County coast.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County Ian Update 30: 'Destruction left behind is indescribable'

“The destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian is indescribable,” said Volusia County Community Information Director Kevin Captain. “Homes, roads and businesses are underwater.”. The recovery and healing process is underway. The storm has moved on, but the danger remains. Because many roads remain underwater and are littered with...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Up to 20 inches of rain expected for Volusia-Flagler area as Ian pushes inland

Hurricane Ian is pushing northeast into the Florida peninsula after striking the Tampa Bay area as a Category 4 storm. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. The...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

‘Extremely Dangerous’ Hurricane Ian Landfall, Then Path Through Flagler; Local Evacuations Readied

Last Updated: Tuesday, 5:58 p.m. For previous coverage, go here and here. To jump to sandbag locations, go here. For sheltering information, go here. Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.–The latest forecast of the National Hurricane Center, issued at 5 p.m. Tuesday, places Hurricane Ian, on a straight path for the heart of Flagler County by early Friday morning, by which time Ian will be a tropical storm. The storm will have spent 36 hours crossing Florida from just south of Tampa Bay, its easterly rain and wind bands lashing Flagler the entire time.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

