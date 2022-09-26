ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Style

TBT: Taylor Swift Said Anxiety Was the "Number One Feeling" She Felt While Dating Harry Styles

Who: Grammy-winning singer, actor, and former boy bander Harry Styles and 11-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. How They Met: As the story goes, Swift and Styles met backstage at the 2012 Kids Choice Awards, where Taylor and her pal Selena Gomez danced and sang along as Styles and his One Direction bandmates performed their hit "What Makes You Beautiful" during the show – according to MTV News.
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign

Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
shefinds

Taylor Swift Shines In A Teeny Tiny Star-Printed Romper For The VMAs After Party—Hello Legs!

Taylor Swift not only took everyone’s breath away with her shimmering VMA dress, but also with her equally stunning after-party look! The “Cruel Summer” hitmaker, 32, was photographed leaving the post-awards ceremony soiree in a dazzling cobalt romper by Moschino, and fans couldn’t contain their excitement as soon as the shots emerged online. The pop star showed off her incredible figure and ultra-toned legs in the low-cut, push-up item that featured embellished silver star details.
HollywoodLife

Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio’s Possible Romance Is ‘Upsetting’ For Zayn Malik

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid‘s potential relationship is not sitting well with Zayn Malik, Gigi’s ex-boyfriend of six years and the father to their one daughter, Khai, who was born in Sept. 2020. “Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi, they’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake but he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her so all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him,” a source close to the former One Direction star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it’s definitely stirring up drama on Zayn’s side that she’s having to deal with.”
shefinds

Fans Think Gigi Hadid Looks Like A ‘Modern Day Marge Simpson’ After Dramatic Hair Transformation For ‘Vogue’

Gigi Hadid just graced the cover of Vogue Italia and her interesting hair transformation is causing quite the stir among fans. For the magazine shoot, the stylish supermodel, 27, is seen posing on a stool in the cover shot, donning a long-sleeved black dress and looking directly into the camera with heavily kohl-rimmed eyes. Hadid’s hair was styled in a peculiar way for the eccentric image, with her long, straight blonde hair held up fully into place, as if upside-down.
The Independent

Kim Kardashian mocked after struggling to walk up stairs in Dolce & Gabbana dress: ‘Exhausted watching this’

Kim Kardashian has been mocked by fans after struggling to walk up a flight of stairs in her Dolce & Gabbana dress. The 41-year-old reality star attended Milan Fashion Week over the weekend for the debut of her collection, “Ciao Kim,” for Dolce & Gabbana. For the official Dolce & Gabbana afterparty, she wore a floor-length silver sequin dress, which featured criss-cross ties on the sides and front. She completed the look with silver jewellery, a purse, and silver stiletto heels, while her blonde hair was in an updo.
POPSUGAR

Taylor Swift's Sparkly Hip-Cutout Dress Is an Unexpected Choice

For Taylor Swift, a new album comes with a new era of style. The 11-time Grammy winner was honored with the songwriter-artist of the decade achievement at Wednesday evening's Nashville Songwriter Awards, where she dazzled in a black figure-hugging sequin gown. It was a sultrier choice for the singer, who started revealing her "Midnights" track list on TikTok just hours after the ceremony. The Michael Kors Collection design had all the elements of a sleek, striking dress: an asymmetrical hip cutout, one sleeve, and a high slit.
Insider

Kim Kardashian's family – including three of her kids – wore sparkling coordinated outfits to support her Dolce & Gabbana collection in Milan

Dolce & Gabbana collaborated with Kim Kardashian for its most recent collection at Milan Fashion Week. Kardashian's family, including her mom Kris Jenner, and three of her children, attended in support. Dolce & Gabbana teased the "Ciao Kim" collection on its social media ahead of the show. Kim Kardashian's family...
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Puts Edgy Spin On Schoolgirl Style In Tube Socks & Heels For Gigi Hadid’s Party With Marc Kalman

Bella Hadid and her boyfriend Marc Kalman are the ultimate coordinated couple. The dynamic duo arrived in black and white style to support Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid who launched her new knitwear label Guest in Residence. Gigi hosted a party to celebrate the new fashion venture at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City on Tuesday night. Bella put an edgy spin on schoolgirl style for the occasion. The runway sensation wore a black cropped cardigan over a white bralette. She teamed the tops with fitted spandex biker shorts that were held up by a thick double-strap black belt. To amp up...
shefinds

Bella And Gigi Hadid Sparkled On The Runway In Sequined Cutout Dresses For Fashion Week—We're Still Not Over It!

Bella and Gigi Hadid— a.k.a. everyone’s favorite supermodel sister duo— just strutted down the Tom Ford Spring 2023 catwalk for New York Fashion Week, and we can’t get enough of the collection’s Studio 54 vibes. Bella, 25, and Gigi, 27, each rocked a glistening, sequined gown as they graced the runway, bringing 70s glam in full swing with voluminous, crimped tresses and sultry pieces with cutout details.
Footwear News

Shania Twain Brings Her Western Style To London In Cowboy Hat & Chunky Louis Vuitton Sneakers for ‘The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show’

Shania Twain traveled to London today to appear on BBC Radio 2’s “The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show,” the country legend dressed in western wears and comfy footwear. Dressing for the cold, Twain donned a chunky black turtleneck which she layered underneath an oversized faux black fur trimmed coat, the decadent material lining the collar and sleeves of the cozy outerwear. Twain dressed in denim, the dark wash American classic fitting in a high waisted and baggy manner, coupled with straight legs and a loose eclipsing hem. The “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” songstress accessorized simply, the star styling silver dangling...
