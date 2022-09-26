Read full article on original website
TBT: Taylor Swift Said Anxiety Was the "Number One Feeling" She Felt While Dating Harry Styles
Who: Grammy-winning singer, actor, and former boy bander Harry Styles and 11-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. How They Met: As the story goes, Swift and Styles met backstage at the 2012 Kids Choice Awards, where Taylor and her pal Selena Gomez danced and sang along as Styles and his One Direction bandmates performed their hit "What Makes You Beautiful" during the show – according to MTV News.
Olivia Wilde Makes a Sexy Appearance at Harry Styles' Concert in Dress with a Daring Neckline
Olivia Wilde is celebrating boyfriend Harry Styles — in style!. The Don't Worry Darling star, 38, toasted the "As It Was" singer's final concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, wearing a plunging Stella McCartney cut-out dress. The floor-sweeping gown matched the boho vibe of Harry's House,...
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde pack on the PDA in NYC after breakup rumors
“Holivia” is still hot and heavy. Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde packed on the PDA during a date in New York City on Thursday night. The couple passionately kissed and embraced each other in the streets of Manhattan. The pop superstar, 28, and the actress, 38, chose casual attire...
Madonna Celebrates Son David Banda’s 17th Birthday in Baggy Clothes at a Harry Styles Concert
Madonna celebrated her son David Banda’s 17th birthday in a post made to Instagram today. The pair said goodbye to their family and hopped in a car headed straight for a Harry Styles concert in New York at Madison Square Garden. Clad in baggy clothes, Madonna wore a plaid...
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign
Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
Taylor Swift Shines In A Teeny Tiny Star-Printed Romper For The VMAs After Party—Hello Legs!
Taylor Swift not only took everyone’s breath away with her shimmering VMA dress, but also with her equally stunning after-party look! The “Cruel Summer” hitmaker, 32, was photographed leaving the post-awards ceremony soiree in a dazzling cobalt romper by Moschino, and fans couldn’t contain their excitement as soon as the shots emerged online. The pop star showed off her incredible figure and ultra-toned legs in the low-cut, push-up item that featured embellished silver star details.
Fans Are ‘Blown Away’ By Taylor Swift’s Stunning ‘Vanity Fair’ Shoot: ‘She Is Unreal’
Taylor Swift just sat down for an Old Hollywood-esque Vanity Fair photoshoot, and fans can’t get enough! The “All Too Well” hitmaker, 32, stopped by the publication’s official portrait studio last week in a sequined, gold Louis Vuitton gown that she wore to the Toronto Film Festival, and posed for two ethereal black-and-white photos.
Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio’s Possible Romance Is ‘Upsetting’ For Zayn Malik
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid‘s potential relationship is not sitting well with Zayn Malik, Gigi’s ex-boyfriend of six years and the father to their one daughter, Khai, who was born in Sept. 2020. “Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi, they’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake but he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her so all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him,” a source close to the former One Direction star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it’s definitely stirring up drama on Zayn’s side that she’s having to deal with.”
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are 'having fun' as the rumored couple is spotted getting cozy in NYC
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid continue to spark romance rumors after they were seen getting cozy during New York Fashion Week at an after-party hosted by the "Titanic" star's friends Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol. The 47-year-old actor and the 27-year-old supermodel were pictured having a close conversation last Saturday...
Heating Up! Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Caught Getting Cozy Following Summer ‘Hookup’
Heating up! Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were caught canoodling in New York City for the first time just two weeks after In Touch exclusively confirmed their summer “hookup.”. Leo, 47, and Gigi, 27, were spotted together in person on Monday, September 12. In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, the...
Fans Think Gigi Hadid Looks Like A ‘Modern Day Marge Simpson’ After Dramatic Hair Transformation For ‘Vogue’
Gigi Hadid just graced the cover of Vogue Italia and her interesting hair transformation is causing quite the stir among fans. For the magazine shoot, the stylish supermodel, 27, is seen posing on a stool in the cover shot, donning a long-sleeved black dress and looking directly into the camera with heavily kohl-rimmed eyes. Hadid’s hair was styled in a peculiar way for the eccentric image, with her long, straight blonde hair held up fully into place, as if upside-down.
Kim Kardashian mocked after struggling to walk up stairs in Dolce & Gabbana dress: ‘Exhausted watching this’
Kim Kardashian has been mocked by fans after struggling to walk up a flight of stairs in her Dolce & Gabbana dress. The 41-year-old reality star attended Milan Fashion Week over the weekend for the debut of her collection, “Ciao Kim,” for Dolce & Gabbana. For the official Dolce & Gabbana afterparty, she wore a floor-length silver sequin dress, which featured criss-cross ties on the sides and front. She completed the look with silver jewellery, a purse, and silver stiletto heels, while her blonde hair was in an updo.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid reportedly ‘getting to know’ each other
Is Leonardo DiCaprio finally widening his dating age range?. The perpetual playboy reportedly has his eyes set on the next model he would like to date: 27-year-old Gigi Hadid. Multiple sources confirmed to People on Monday that the “Titanic” star, 47, and supermodel have been spending time “getting to know each other” in New York City.
Taylor Swift's Sparkly Hip-Cutout Dress Is an Unexpected Choice
For Taylor Swift, a new album comes with a new era of style. The 11-time Grammy winner was honored with the songwriter-artist of the decade achievement at Wednesday evening's Nashville Songwriter Awards, where she dazzled in a black figure-hugging sequin gown. It was a sultrier choice for the singer, who started revealing her "Midnights" track list on TikTok just hours after the ceremony. The Michael Kors Collection design had all the elements of a sleek, striking dress: an asymmetrical hip cutout, one sleeve, and a high slit.
Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in Glitter Flip-flops With Socks On
Kanye West made a surprise appearance Monday at the Burberry spring 2023 show in London. The ex-husband of Kim Kardashian wore a pair of glittery flip-flops with socks on for the occasion. He styled the look with a pair of black leather trousers and wore a matching leather jacket on...
Irina Shayk Wears Edgy Eyelet-embellished Leather Minidress at Burberry’s London Fashion Week Party
Irina Shayk had an all-leather moment while attending the Burberry after party on Monday following the debut of the brand’s spring 2023 collection during London Fashion Week. After the model walked the runway, she celebrated in an edgy ensemble at the soiree, choosing a fitted black leather bustier minidress...
Kim Kardashian's family – including three of her kids – wore sparkling coordinated outfits to support her Dolce & Gabbana collection in Milan
Dolce & Gabbana collaborated with Kim Kardashian for its most recent collection at Milan Fashion Week. Kardashian's family, including her mom Kris Jenner, and three of her children, attended in support. Dolce & Gabbana teased the "Ciao Kim" collection on its social media ahead of the show. Kim Kardashian's family...
Bella Hadid Puts Edgy Spin On Schoolgirl Style In Tube Socks & Heels For Gigi Hadid’s Party With Marc Kalman
Bella Hadid and her boyfriend Marc Kalman are the ultimate coordinated couple. The dynamic duo arrived in black and white style to support Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid who launched her new knitwear label Guest in Residence. Gigi hosted a party to celebrate the new fashion venture at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City on Tuesday night. Bella put an edgy spin on schoolgirl style for the occasion. The runway sensation wore a black cropped cardigan over a white bralette. She teamed the tops with fitted spandex biker shorts that were held up by a thick double-strap black belt. To amp up...
Bella And Gigi Hadid Sparkled On The Runway In Sequined Cutout Dresses For Fashion Week—We're Still Not Over It!
Bella and Gigi Hadid— a.k.a. everyone’s favorite supermodel sister duo— just strutted down the Tom Ford Spring 2023 catwalk for New York Fashion Week, and we can’t get enough of the collection’s Studio 54 vibes. Bella, 25, and Gigi, 27, each rocked a glistening, sequined gown as they graced the runway, bringing 70s glam in full swing with voluminous, crimped tresses and sultry pieces with cutout details.
Shania Twain Brings Her Western Style To London In Cowboy Hat & Chunky Louis Vuitton Sneakers for ‘The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show’
Shania Twain traveled to London today to appear on BBC Radio 2’s “The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show,” the country legend dressed in western wears and comfy footwear. Dressing for the cold, Twain donned a chunky black turtleneck which she layered underneath an oversized faux black fur trimmed coat, the decadent material lining the collar and sleeves of the cozy outerwear. Twain dressed in denim, the dark wash American classic fitting in a high waisted and baggy manner, coupled with straight legs and a loose eclipsing hem. The “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” songstress accessorized simply, the star styling silver dangling...
