purewow.com
The 21 Best Road Trips from Atlanta, from Popular Destinations to Little-Known Gems
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Atlanta is such a destination on its own, you might not realize how much of a jumping off point it...
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in Georgia
If you're in the mood for some big juicy burgers with tons of flavor, then you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is planning to open a new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Atlanta named one of the most popular cities to move to during the first half of 2022
Atlanta had one of the highest ratios of people moving in vs. those moving out during the first half of the year, a recent analysis found. The data from MoveBuddha showed Atlanta was No. 10 among major cities with a ratio of 1.17 people moving in for every person leaving from January through June.
thecentersquare.com
Atlanta has started two pilot guaranteed income programs
(The Center Square) – The city of Atlanta launched its guaranteed income pilot program earlier this year in the wake of the COVID pandemic that gives $500 a month to 300 Atlanta residents. According to the city, the guaranteed income program "is meant to supplement rather than replace the...
Eater
Legendary Gay Bar Atlanta Eagle Is Reopening in Midtown
After closing two years ago, one of Atlanta’s oldest and most legendary gay and leather bars is reopening in Midtown, and right before Pride next month. Atlanta Eagle closed in March 2020 as part of a mandatory statewide shutdown of bars and restaurants throughout Georgia in the early months of the pandemic. While restaurants were allowed to reopen for takeout in April 2020, bars remained closed until June, eventually reopening that summer at only 35 percent total capacity. Unable to sustain business, Atlanta Eagle officially closed in the old Kodak Building on Ponce de Leon Avenue in November 2020.
saportareport.com
Five Points Station: A Transformative Project for Downtown Atlanta
Recently, MARTA announced the awarding of a $25 million RAISE grant for the Five Points station and publicly shared a first peek at concepts for its busiest transit station located in the heart of Downtown Atlanta. The additional funding, bringing the total project budget to $200 million, gives us an opportunity to do something truly transformative where it’s needed the most.
secretatlanta.co
10 Must Visit Restaurants During National Seafood Month
With national seafood month a few days away, October 1st! Wooootttt! It’s only right that we compile a list of the best seafood spots to visit during the month of October. Check out all these classic spots we have compiled for you and leave some comments of your own!
CBS 46
Atlanta Fair returns Sept. 30 to Nov. 6
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fair is returning to south Atlanta Sept. 30. It will occupy a lot across the street from Center Parc Stadium. Visitors can partake in classic carnival games as well as food served by Angel’s Lemonade and Sharon’s Diner. This year’s fair will...
People fleeing Hurricane Ian fly into Atlanta as Tampa airport closes
ATLANTA — The last flights into Atlanta from Tampa landed Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. Tampa International Airport was slated to close at 5 p.m. as Florida's coast braced for the storm's impact. Nearly 500 miles away, Atlanta has been welcoming people at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as they try to remove themselves from the storm's path.
WMAZ
Atlanta's tree canopy could mean trouble as Hurricane Ian moves up coast
ATLANTA — Atlanta's thick tree-canopy could be threatened by the winds and rain brought into the state by Hurricane Ian. Trees that are weakened by disease are more likely to fall when the soil is soaked with rain and the winds gust. Michael Orme of Peachtree Arborists says it’s easy for the untrained eye to miss signs of disease.
cdrecycler.com
Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
artsatl.org
“A Time with Isadora” concert will bring dance history to life at The Trolley Barn
In 1971, vanguard modern choreographer José Limón created Dances for Isadora as a tribute to one of the pioneers of the art form — Isadora Duncan. Limón regarded Duncan as his “dance mother” and choreographed solos that he felt paid homage to her spirit and life, which spanned from 1877-1927.
3 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading to find out about three really great restaurants in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and tourists. All of them are known for serving truly delicious food and have excellent online reviews. No matter what kind of seafood your prefer, you will absolutely find something for your liking at any of these places. Las but not least, all of them are great options for both a casual dinner with a loved one as well as for celebrating some special occasions, so make sure to add these places to your list and pay them a visit.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: State of emergency issued in Georgia ahead of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian continues to grow in strength as the southeastern United States braces for its impact. Early Tuesday, the storm touched down in Cuba as a category three hurricane with sustained winds of 125 mph. It is expected to grow even stronger as it travels over the Gulf of Mexico, and is expected to hit category four status before making landfall Wednesday on the west coast of Florida.
Vehicle becomes engulfed in flames on I-85 in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers on Interstate 85 south likely caught a scary sight Wednesday morning when a vehicle erupted into flames on the side of the interstate at Jimmy Carter Boulevard. At this time, there is no information as to why the vehicle caught on fire or if...
Metro Atlanta couple loses out on attending comedy event, purchased resold tickets
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A couple’s plans for a birthday night out at a local comedy took a turn once they realized the tickets they purchased online weren’t legit. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin talked to the victim who said they were surprised when they presented the tickets at the Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross.
WALB 10
Deborrah Collier’s disappearance and death: A timeline
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police continue investigating the mysterious disappearance and death of Deborrah Collier, the Athens wife and mother who was found dead in northeast Georgia only hours after she was reported missing. Here is a timeline of the case:. Sept. 9, 2022. Husband Steven Collier will...
3 gunshot victims arrive at 2 Atlanta hospitals within hours, police say
Police were investigating after a man was dropped off at Atlanta Medical Center
Police: 16-year-old dead after being shot at metro Atlanta apartment
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a shooting left a 16-year-old dead in south Atlanta on Tuesday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police arrived the Villages at Carver apartment complex on Moury Avenue around 9 p.m. after reports of a person being shot. Police...
fox5atlanta.com
Hurricane Ian: Metro Atlanta high schools reschedule Friday football games
ATLANTA - All eyes in the Southeast are on Hurricane Ian. The storm continues to churn its way north, forecasted to hit Florida's Gulf Coast later this week and impact Georgia by the end of the week. Several metro Atlanta high schools have decided to reschedule or cancel their typical...
