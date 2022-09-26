ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta has started two pilot guaranteed income programs

(The Center Square) – The city of Atlanta launched its guaranteed income pilot program earlier this year in the wake of the COVID pandemic that gives $500 a month to 300 Atlanta residents. According to the city, the guaranteed income program "is meant to supplement rather than replace the...
Eater

Legendary Gay Bar Atlanta Eagle Is Reopening in Midtown

After closing two years ago, one of Atlanta’s oldest and most legendary gay and leather bars is reopening in Midtown, and right before Pride next month. Atlanta Eagle closed in March 2020 as part of a mandatory statewide shutdown of bars and restaurants throughout Georgia in the early months of the pandemic. While restaurants were allowed to reopen for takeout in April 2020, bars remained closed until June, eventually reopening that summer at only 35 percent total capacity. Unable to sustain business, Atlanta Eagle officially closed in the old Kodak Building on Ponce de Leon Avenue in November 2020.
saportareport.com

Five Points Station: A Transformative Project for Downtown Atlanta

Recently, MARTA announced the awarding of a $25 million RAISE grant for the Five Points station and publicly shared a first peek at concepts for its busiest transit station located in the heart of Downtown Atlanta. The additional funding, bringing the total project budget to $200 million, gives us an opportunity to do something truly transformative where it’s needed the most.
secretatlanta.co

10 Must Visit Restaurants During National Seafood Month

With national seafood month a few days away, October 1st! Wooootttt! It’s only right that we compile a list of the best seafood spots to visit during the month of October. Check out all these classic spots we have compiled for you and leave some comments of your own!
CBS 46

Atlanta Fair returns Sept. 30 to Nov. 6

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fair is returning to south Atlanta Sept. 30. It will occupy a lot across the street from Center Parc Stadium. Visitors can partake in classic carnival games as well as food served by Angel’s Lemonade and Sharon’s Diner. This year’s fair will...
11Alive

People fleeing Hurricane Ian fly into Atlanta as Tampa airport closes

ATLANTA — The last flights into Atlanta from Tampa landed Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. Tampa International Airport was slated to close at 5 p.m. as Florida's coast braced for the storm's impact. Nearly 500 miles away, Atlanta has been welcoming people at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as they try to remove themselves from the storm's path.
WMAZ

Atlanta's tree canopy could mean trouble as Hurricane Ian moves up coast

ATLANTA — Atlanta's thick tree-canopy could be threatened by the winds and rain brought into the state by Hurricane Ian. Trees that are weakened by disease are more likely to fall when the soil is soaked with rain and the winds gust. Michael Orme of Peachtree Arborists says it’s easy for the untrained eye to miss signs of disease.
cdrecycler.com

Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
3 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading to find out about three really great restaurants in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and tourists. All of them are known for serving truly delicious food and have excellent online reviews. No matter what kind of seafood your prefer, you will absolutely find something for your liking at any of these places. Las but not least, all of them are great options for both a casual dinner with a loved one as well as for celebrating some special occasions, so make sure to add these places to your list and pay them a visit.
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: State of emergency issued in Georgia ahead of Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian continues to grow in strength as the southeastern United States braces for its impact. Early Tuesday, the storm touched down in Cuba as a category three hurricane with sustained winds of 125 mph. It is expected to grow even stronger as it travels over the Gulf of Mexico, and is expected to hit category four status before making landfall Wednesday on the west coast of Florida.
WALB 10

Deborrah Collier’s disappearance and death: A timeline

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police continue investigating the mysterious disappearance and death of Deborrah Collier, the Athens wife and mother who was found dead in northeast Georgia only hours after she was reported missing. Here is a timeline of the case:. Sept. 9, 2022. Husband Steven Collier will...
