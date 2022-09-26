“5am Wake up. 5:4am Driven to the hospital. 6am Pre-op. This is like a film set. Nothing seems real,” wrote Alan Rickman on Jan. 5, 2006, according to The Guardian, which published excerpts of Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman before the book’s release. Alan, who passed away in 2016 due to pancreatic cancer, spent 2005 undergoing treatment for an aggressive form of prostate cancer, resulting in surgery to remove his entire prostate. Despite this and earlier intentions to leave the Harry Potter franchise, Rickman committed to playing his character in the final films. “Finally, yes to HP 5,” Alan wrote on Jan. 30, 2006.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO