The Guardian

Alan Rickman's diaries: 'Ang seems nervous. He probably needs a hug. Like Hugh Grant'

Movie-goers caught their first sight of Alan Rickman in 1988 in the action thriller Die Hard. At the age of 42, antediluvian by Hollywood standards, he was cast as Hans Gruber, a Teutonic terrorist who has seized control of a Los Angeles skyscraper and taken hostages. Acting opposite Bruce Willis’s NYPD detective, Rickman stole the show with his devil-may-care interpretation of a psychopath and received a deluge of plaudits.
HollywoodLife

Alan Rickman's Diary Reveals Why He Played Snape In 'Harry Potter' Despite Cancer Battle

“5am Wake up. 5:4am Driven to the hospital. 6am Pre-op. This is like a film set. Nothing seems real,” wrote Alan Rickman on Jan. 5, 2006, according to The Guardian, which published excerpts of Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman before the book’s release. Alan, who passed away in 2016 due to pancreatic cancer, spent 2005 undergoing treatment for an aggressive form of prostate cancer, resulting in surgery to remove his entire prostate. Despite this and earlier intentions to leave the Harry Potter franchise, Rickman committed to playing his character in the final films. “Finally, yes to HP 5,” Alan wrote on Jan. 30, 2006.
digitalspy.com

Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews

Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
digitalspy.com

First look at Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan's Netflix spy thriller

Heart of Stone is set to be one of Netflix's big blockbusters of 2023, and we've now got our first look at the epic spy thriller. Written by The Old Guard's Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, the movie stars Gal Gadot as intelligence operative Rachel Stone, the only woman standing between her powerful organisation and the loss of its most valuable – and dangerous – asset.
digitalspy.com

JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced

J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
EW.com

Alan Rickman's journal recounts decision to stay in Harry Potter movies despite desire to quit

Excerpts from Alan Rickman's journal offer an intimate glimpse into the late actor's life and career, including his decades-long role in the Harry Potter franchise. The diary entries, which span 25 years of Rickman's life, will be published as a book, Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman, out Oct. 4. In excerpts published in The Guardian, Rickman shared entries about his desire to exit Harry Potter as the anguished wizard and professor Severus Snape in 2002, one month after the release of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.
thedigitalfix.com

Robin Williams had Mrs Doubtfire makeup on when he met Pierce Brosnan

Imagine meeting comedy movie legend Robin Williams for the first time. Now imagine meeting Robin Williams for the first time, but he’s wearing the full Mrs Doubtfire makeup. That’s exactly what happened for James Bond star Pierce Brosnan. The ‘90s movie is one of Williams’ most iconic roles,...
