Emma Watson on Her Favorite Scene With Rupert Grint
Which Ron-Hermione scene is Emma Watson's favorite, and which one did she really not enjoy?
Helena Bonham Carter ‘Really Didn’t Enjoy’ 1 ‘Harry Potter’ Scene
Which 'Harry Potter' scene did Helena Bonham Carter really not enjoy filming?
Alan Rickman’s journal explains decision to continue Snape role while battling cancer
It has been six years since actor Alan Rickman died from cancer, but now his journal is shining a light on his decision to remain in the “Harry Potter” film franchise despite his diagnosis. The Guardian has published excerpts of Rickman’s journal, “Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan...
Alan Rickman’s diaries: ‘Ang seems nervous. He probably needs a hug. Like Hugh Grant’
Movie-goers caught their first sight of Alan Rickman in 1988 in the action thriller Die Hard. At the age of 42, antediluvian by Hollywood standards, he was cast as Hans Gruber, a Teutonic terrorist who has seized control of a Los Angeles skyscraper and taken hostages. Acting opposite Bruce Willis’s NYPD detective, Rickman stole the show with his devil-may-care interpretation of a psychopath and received a deluge of plaudits.
Alan Rickman’s Diary Reveals Why He Played Snape In ‘Harry Potter’ Despite Cancer Battle
“5am Wake up. 5:4am Driven to the hospital. 6am Pre-op. This is like a film set. Nothing seems real,” wrote Alan Rickman on Jan. 5, 2006, according to The Guardian, which published excerpts of Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman before the book’s release. Alan, who passed away in 2016 due to pancreatic cancer, spent 2005 undergoing treatment for an aggressive form of prostate cancer, resulting in surgery to remove his entire prostate. Despite this and earlier intentions to leave the Harry Potter franchise, Rickman committed to playing his character in the final films. “Finally, yes to HP 5,” Alan wrote on Jan. 30, 2006.
digitalspy.com
Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews
Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
digitalspy.com
First look at Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan's Netflix spy thriller
Heart of Stone is set to be one of Netflix's big blockbusters of 2023, and we've now got our first look at the epic spy thriller. Written by The Old Guard's Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, the movie stars Gal Gadot as intelligence operative Rachel Stone, the only woman standing between her powerful organisation and the loss of its most valuable – and dangerous – asset.
digitalspy.com
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
buckinghamshirelive.com
First edition Harry Potter among TV and film props expected to fetch £11m at auction
A first edition hardback copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone is expected to fetch up to £150,000 when it goes under the hammer at a memorabilia auction in November. The book will be sold alongside a wand used by star Daniel Radcliffe. The "Hero Wand" was used...
EW.com
Alan Rickman's journal recounts decision to stay in Harry Potter movies despite desire to quit
Excerpts from Alan Rickman's journal offer an intimate glimpse into the late actor's life and career, including his decades-long role in the Harry Potter franchise. The diary entries, which span 25 years of Rickman's life, will be published as a book, Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman, out Oct. 4. In excerpts published in The Guardian, Rickman shared entries about his desire to exit Harry Potter as the anguished wizard and professor Severus Snape in 2002, one month after the release of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.
hypebeast.com
Warner Bros. Developing 'Constantine' Sequel, Reuniting Keanu Reeves and Director Francis Lawrence
According to reports, Warner Bros. Pictures is now developing a sequel to Constantine. The news comes 17 years after the release of the original live-action adaptation of the DC Comics character and has John Constantine fans excited after months of rumors. Constantine 2 is expected to be a direct sequel...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
thedigitalfix.com
Robin Williams had Mrs Doubtfire makeup on when he met Pierce Brosnan
Imagine meeting comedy movie legend Robin Williams for the first time. Now imagine meeting Robin Williams for the first time, but he’s wearing the full Mrs Doubtfire makeup. That’s exactly what happened for James Bond star Pierce Brosnan. The ‘90s movie is one of Williams’ most iconic roles,...
Collider
Taika Waititi's 'Time Bandits' Series Adds Lisa Kudrow, Rachel House & More to Cast
Back in 2019, it was reported that Academy Award winner Taika Waititi would be making a series adaptation of the 1981 film Time Bandits for Apple TV+. Not much news has been released on the adaptation since, until today. The streamer has announced the cast who will be leading the series, and it includes former Friends star Lisa Kudrow.
Lisa Kudrow has been cast in a remake of the 1981 film Time Bandits about a boy who discovers a time-traveling portal with Taika Waititi as director
Lisa Kudrow has a new show lined up. The beauty will star in Taika Waititi's Apple TV+ series Time Bandits, Deadline reported on Wednesday. The 59-year-old Friends actress will play a character named Penelope in the show. The comedienne joins a cast which already boasts Kal-El Tuck from Unseeing Evil,...
Kevin Bacon to join Eddie Murphy in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cops sequel
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is the fourth official installment in the franchise
