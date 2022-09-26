Read full article on original website
Fair Parade Draws Big Crowd, Fair Continues This Week
The Fair Parade in downtown Hope Tuesday drew big crowds in part due to perfect weather. Whether on a parade entry like this toddler or on the sidewalk like Bailey Rogers who was enjoying her first parade, the event delighted everyone. Parade winners in the “Open” category included Granny’s Babies...
Southwest District Fair Begins Today, Parade at 6pm
The Southwest Arkansas District Fair starts today at Hope’s Fair Park. Baked Goods and Cut Flowers check in today from 8am until 10:30am. At 10am there will be arts & crafts judging, educational exhibits judging, food preservation judging, and horticulture judging. The potted plant show will be judged at 11am. The arts & crafts, food preservation, and horticulture exhibits will open for viewing at 5pm.
Destination Downtown Scheduled for this FRIDAY, September 30th
The Greater Texarkana Young Professionals (GTYP) are set to host their Destination Downtown event September 30, 2022. The event will begin at 5:30 PM for VIP ticket holders at Crossties in Texarkana, AR. General admission check-in will begin at 6:00 PM at El Frio Express and Hopkins Icehouse. VIP tickets are limited, and sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Pancake supper Friday
PRESCOTT – The Prescott Kiwanis Club will be hosting a pancake supper Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Prescott Junior High School Cafeteria. Tickets are available from any club member. All proceeds will be used to fund the club’s activities and scholarships.
Fall garden workshop Saturday
WASHINGTON – The end of summer doesn’t mean the end of gardening for the year. Join Historic Washington State Park’s historic gardener to learn about the joys of gardening in the fall and winter during a hands-on workshop on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will learn about fall/winter gardens and how to properly care for plants beds over winter.
Texarkana Community Outdoor Garage Sale And Recycling October 22
The City of Texarkana, Texas Parks, and Recreation Department will host the Community-Wide Yard Sale Saturday, October 22, at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The yard sale is scheduled to begin at 8:00 AM and will end at 3 PM. You can reserve your booth now for the sale. Booths may be secured at the Southwest Center located at 3222 7th Street in Texarkana now until they are sold out. Booths for the sale are 20 x 20 and cost $15.00. Reservations can be made in person or by calling (903) 798-3978 and choosing Option #1.
Feed Your Soul: A place with food and fun
EL DORADO, Ar. (KNOE) - When most people head out to eat, they are looking for great food and a fun atmosphere. The MuleKick at the Murphy Arts District (MAD) in El Dorado fits the bill. There are two locations, and owners Christy Oui and Burt Adams opened the first...
St. John Methodist Church In Hope Holds Monthly Food Distribution
St. John Methodist Church on North Hervey in Hope held their monthly food distribution this past Saturday. As usual, there was a good crowd out for the distribution. For information on the monthly distribution, check the St. John Facebook page.
The Multifamily Group completes the sale of 39 units in Texarkana, Texas
The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based commercial real estate brokerage firm, announced the sale of Magnolia Gardens, a 39-unit garden-style multifamily property in Texarkana, Texas. Yonnic Land represented the seller, and Guillermo Gameros procured the buyer. “We are pleased to have helped the first-time buyers successfully close on Magnolia Gardens,...
Flu clinic held
PRESCOTT – A community flu clinic was held at the Nevada County Fairgrounds Tuesday for those wanting to get immunized from the flu. This year’s vaccine was again a quadrivalent with protection from four strains of the flu. The going was slow early on as few showed up, which made it the perfect time to get vaccinated as there was literally no waiting period.
Hempstead County EDC Explains Quarter-Cent Sales Tax Proposal For Economic Development To Lions
The Hope Lions heard a presentation from the Hempstead County Economic Development Corporation Monday about a proposed quarter-cent sales tax for economic development in Hempstead County. Lions and EDC Board Member Mark Ross presented a video presentation on the proposed sales tax. It is estimated such a tax would produce around $800,000 per year to be earmarked for economic development. Following his presentation, EDC President Steve Harris joined Ross in answering questions about the proposed tax. Ross and Harris noted the first of a number of public meetings on the proposed tax was scheduled for Monday night at Hempstead Hall. Other public meetings scheduled include a meeting Monday October 3rd at 6:3pm at the Fulton Community Center, October 4th at 7pm in Blevins, October 6th at 6:30pm at the Patmos Fire Station, and October 8th at the Southeast VFD and the Cross Roads VFD.
Ozan VFD Holds Fundraiser
The Ozan VFD held their annual fundraiser Saturday at the fire department. A good crowd turned out to enjoy good food, fellowship, and help raise money for the department.
A Wave is Coming to Texarkana! With Free Car Washes on Oct. 3
Get ready Texarkana a wave is coming! And no we're not talking about Hurricane Fiona, we're talking about Cave Wave Car Wash at 2705 Richmond Road. Texarkana's newest car wash is opening next Monday, October 3. The Cave Wave Tunnel. The state-of-the-art car wash will be giving away FREE car...
Lottery ticket sales top $415,000 in county during August
Columbia County had lottery ticket sales totaling $415,669 in August, according to a report released this past week by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery. This is down from sales of $446,892 in July. According to the report, for August Columbia County had...
Mrs. Iva Lee Davis To Turn 100 October 6th
Mrs. Iva Lee Collier Davis will turn 100 years young on October 6th. Mrs. Davis is a resident at Hope Haven and is very active there. A party is set for the Fair Park Community Center on October 8th at 2pm and all her friends are invited. Our best wishes go to Mrs. Davis on this outstanding milestone and we wish her the happiest birthday ever!
Thompson receives South Arkansas Community College scholarship
EL DORADO—Airiona Thompson of Warren, a nursing major at South Arkansas Community College, has accepted an Alpha Xi Endowed Scholarship to attend the school this fall. The scholarship is funded through the SouthArk Foundation.
Burn ban in effect
PRESCOTT – Until further notice, Nevada County Judge Mark Glass has placed the county under a burn ban. This is due to dry conditions.
Arkansans wrangle up huge gator in Sulphur River
FOUKE, Ark. — A large alligator was caught in the Sulphur River Wildlife Management Area near Fouke in Southwest Arkansas. Jagger East, his friend Carson Bumgardner, and cousin Gil Elam were all out hunting on the Sulphur River when they encountered what he referred to as a "monster" of an alligator.
Best Restaurants In Texarkana, TX
Texarkana, Texas is a mid-sized city in eastern Texas. With its small town feel, it offers the best combination of city living and a quaint southern hamlet. Though it might not be the first place that comes to mind when planning a trip, Texarkana does have a host of cultural, natural, and historical points of interest. While there, you can take in a show at the Perot theater, stroll around the Four States Auto Museum, take part in a ghost walk, or browse the large farmers market.
Texarkana Man Snags Monster Alligator Near Fouke, Arkansas
Fouke, Arkansas is famous for the legendary Fouke Monster now it will be known for another monster, a monster alligator that was caught near there in the Sulpher River Management Area in Southwest Arkansas. Jagger East from Texarkana and a buddy Carson Bumgardner along with his cousin Gil Elam were...
