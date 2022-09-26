The Hope Lions heard a presentation from the Hempstead County Economic Development Corporation Monday about a proposed quarter-cent sales tax for economic development in Hempstead County. Lions and EDC Board Member Mark Ross presented a video presentation on the proposed sales tax. It is estimated such a tax would produce around $800,000 per year to be earmarked for economic development. Following his presentation, EDC President Steve Harris joined Ross in answering questions about the proposed tax. Ross and Harris noted the first of a number of public meetings on the proposed tax was scheduled for Monday night at Hempstead Hall. Other public meetings scheduled include a meeting Monday October 3rd at 6:3pm at the Fulton Community Center, October 4th at 7pm in Blevins, October 6th at 6:30pm at the Patmos Fire Station, and October 8th at the Southeast VFD and the Cross Roads VFD.

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO