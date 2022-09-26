Read full article on original website
Food Network
Where You Can Get Free Coffee on National Coffee Day
Is anything better than coffee? Actually yes, one thing: free coffee. And National Coffee Day, which this year falls on Thursday, September 29 (and is not to be confused with International Coffee Day, on October 1) is all about appreciating the beloved bean, especially when it is bestowed gratis. Luckily...
Thrillist
Dunkin' Is Giving Out Free Coffee for National Coffee Day
There’s basically only one way to celebrate National Coffee Day, broadly speaking. It’s the same way you start every day. Coffee. Though, on National Coffee Day, the hope is that you’re getting a little discount or maybe even a free cup to start the day with a big win.
Golden Corral Restaurants Reopening
Temporarily shuttered locations are reopening their doors with new and improved operational models. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KKTV.com, Gazette.com, BND.com, and SciotoPost.com.
Thrillist
Panera Is Giving Away 2 Months of Unlimited Beverages for National Coffee Day
In April, Panera expanded its unlimited coffee deal to include all drinks. The first-of-its-kind Unlimited Sip Club, which is typically priced at $10.99 a month, gets you exactly what it sounds like—free-flowing coffee, iced tea, lemonade, and fountain sodas. Now, Panera is kicking off an entire week of savings...
The end of Starbucks as we know it? Coffee giant will spend $450M on 'Reinvention' plan that will see Frappuccinos made one minute faster, with less emphasis on city cafes and more on drive-thrus and pick up
Starbucks unveiled a 'Reinvention' plan on Tuesday to overhaul their current stores with speedier technology and implement new stores that will only offer delivery services and a drive-thru. The plan will cost the company $450 million to execute and will increase Starbucks' store growth rate in the US from 450...
I'm a professional baker. I tried chocolate-chip cookies from Costco, Walmart, Kroger, and Safeway to find the best.
I tried chocolate-chip cookies from the bakery section of Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and Costco. As a pro baker, I had high expectations — but Safeway and Walmart didn't impress me much. Costco's cookies were soft and not too sweet with lots of chocolate chunks.
Costco Is Getting Criticised By Customers
By ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=88266413. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Thrillist
Barnes & Noble Stores Offer Free Coffee for National Coffee Day
No one is surprised when someone likes coffee or says they have it every morning or swears they absolutely have to drink a pot every day. A little further down the list of coffee-related clichés sits this reminder that a cup goes quite well with a book. (Bonus points for adding a porch and sunset to that equation, I suppose.)
I visited Aldi and Lidl's stores and spotted the strategies they use to save shoppers money, from mimicking big-name brands to selling products straight out of crates
German discount grocers Aldi and Lidl are both famed for their low prices, promotions, efficiency, and rotating selection of time-limited items.
WRAL
Publix deals Sept. 28 - Oct. 4: Hard squash, Lender's bagels, Oikos yogurt, Eggo Waffles, Campbell's Chunky Soup, Quaker Chewy Granola Bars
Publix has new sales starting Sept. 28 including cabbage, hard squash, Lender's bagels, Oikos yogurt, Eggo Waffles, Campbell's Chunky Soup, Quaker Chewy Granola Bars, Publix Premium Hazelnut Spread, Publix Microwave Popcorn, Waterloo Sparkling Water and more. These deals are based on the online ad preview on the Publix website for...
Shoppers on Amazon Are Saving Money After Ditching Starbucks for This 'Delicious' Matcha
Thousands are singing the praises of this popular powder.
Starbucks Just Announced It's Ending COVID-19 Sick Pay—Employees Will Not Be Happy About This
Starbucks announced earlier this week that as of October 2nd, the coffee chain’s employees will no longer have COVID-19 sick pay. The company described the pandemic to be shifting into “the endemic phase.” This means, as CBS News reports, workers at the almost 9,000 locations will not receive benefits that provide extra time off if they are to contract the virus.
Sheetz to Celebrate National Coffee Day with Free Cold Brew Coffee
(LOOTPRESS) – Today Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced it will celebrate National Coffee Day on Thursday, September 29, 2022 by offering customers a free Cold Brew coffee with the purchase of any in-store item. This promotion can be redeemed through the Sheetz app and is valid for any size cold brew at all of Sheetz’s more than 660 locations.
Basic or Not, Pumpkin Spice Lattes Are Shattering Records at Starbucks and Are More Popular Than Ever
Starbucks is seeing record numbers upon the release of its beloved fall menu lineup.
6 Incredible Perks of Being a Costco Employee
Costco was one of the companies at the forefront of raising their minimum wage to $15 (it's now $16), but the pay is only one of the job perks that come along with working at the warehouse club....
WRAL
Food Lion Deals Sept. 28 - Oct. 4: Fall squash, Roma tomatoes, chicken thighs, London broil, Toaster Strudel
Food Lion has new sales starting Sept. 28 including Fall squash, Roma tomatoes, plantains, navel oranges, chicken thighs or drumsticks, baby back pork ribs, London broil, Sunny Delight drink, Pillsbury Toaster Strudel, Green Giant frozen veggies, Nature's Promise cleaning wipes and more. * The following sales are from a Raleigh,...
Shop today's QVC Labor Day deals on Dyson, Keurig and Barefoot Dreams
The QVC Labor Day sale 2022 is officially here. Shop epic deals on Keurig, Dyson, Barefoot Dreams and more.
WRAL
Is Beyond Meat beyond saving?
CNN — Having an executive allegedly bite someone's nose might be the least of Beyond Meat's problems. Investors have taken a big chomp out of Beyond Meat's stock price as fears grow that the popularity of plant-based food may have reached a peak. Shares of Beyond Meat were around...
Amazon to raise average hourly pay by $1 to $19 in October
NEW YORK — Amazon said Wednesday it’s raising its average starting pay for frontline workers from $18 to $19 a hour, a boost that could help it attract more employees in a tight labor market as the holiday season approaches. Amazon said that beginning in October, warehouse and...
