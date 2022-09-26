ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Fortune

Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2022: New direct $3,200 one-time check payment to be sent out next month

The state of Alaska is gearing up to give eligible people a round of $3,200 checks beginning next month. The state's legislature had approved the annual budget in May, and included in the budget was a provision of $3,200 payments for eligible residents before the end of 2022. The budget was then approved by Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R-AK), and residents can expect the direct payments in their bank accounts on Sept. 20, according to Alaska Public Media.
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks That Have Nowhere to Go but Up

The Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation and other macroeconomic issues have weighed on investors’ sentiments lately. Since the market might remain under pressure, investors may consider buying fundamentally strong stocks...
