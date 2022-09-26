ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
tipranks.com

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Unveils Crypto Wallet with Zero Fees for Select Users

Robinhood Markets shares jumped 4% yesterday after the company rolled out the latest zero transaction fee, non-custodial crypto wallet to 10,000 customers. Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) gained 4% on September 27 after the company announced the roll-out of the latest non-custodial crypto wallet to selected 10,000 customers. With the...
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) Slides on $5M Public Offering

Shares of fabless integrated circuit design company Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) have continued yesterday’s nosedive in today’s pre-market session after its registered public offering of American Depository shares for gross proceeds of about $5 million. Under the offering, Nano Labs will sell about 2.08 million shares and underwriters have...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) to Help BYD Increase Europe Footprint

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) has agreed to help EV producer BYD (OTC:BYDDF) expand its new energy vehicle (NEV) footprint in Europe with its overseas messaging cloud offering. BYD has already delivered over 1,000 Tang SUVs in Norway and Aurora will help it execute user reach and improve the experience for BYD’s customers.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Cscw#Metaverse#Tech#Smart Phone#Linus Business#Web3 Technology#Color Star Technology
The Verge

Square launches support for Apple’s Tap to Pay technology

Square now lets merchants use Apple’s Tap to Pay feature to process transactions. In a press release, the company announced that sellers with a compatible iPhone can use Square’s Point of Sale (POS) app to accept contactless payments. Apple first rolled out Tap to Pay on the iPhone...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be

It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
CELL PHONES
AOL Corp

Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon

SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
ELECTRONICS
tipranks.com

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Abandons Canadian Brick-and-Mortar Stores

Canopy Growth sells off several stores for an undisclosed amount. Getting the stores off the balance sheet is a good move, but there’s not many reasons to recommend this company for investment. If Canopy Growth shares (NASDAQ:CGC) (TSE:WEED) seem a bit unsettled right now, it’s largely connected to the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Place
Dubai
tipranks.com

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Rises on COVID-19 Vaccine Deal; Street Sees 3.5x Upside

Shares of biopharmaceutical company Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) are soaring in the pre-market session today on the back of its exclusive licensing deal with Washington University for its COVID-19 vaccine. The agreement includes development, manufacturing, and commercialization rights for the intranasal vaccine in the U.S., Europe, and Japan. It already has an...
INDUSTRY
tipranks.com

Mind Medicine Stock (NASDAQ:MNMD): Investors Just Got a Dose of Reality

Mind Medicine may seem like a high-conviction wager on the emerging psychedelics market. However, cautious investors should consider the implications of a ballooning pool of circulating shares – and the company’s desperation in resorting to a quick-and-dirty capital-raising tactic. At first glance, Mind Medicine (NASDAQ:MNMD) might look like...
STOCKS
Phone Arena

Apple pulls a Samsung! US iPhone 14 not same as UK, EU iPhone 14: Huge value and feature differences

If you’re like me, you’d be rightfully puzzled when a phone-maker happens to be selling different phones under the exact same name, as if they are exactly the same phone… Ideally, of course, there shouldn’t be any differences between a Galaxy 22 or iPhone 14 you’ll buy in North America and the same phone that’s sold in Europe, the UK or elsewhere.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Pixel 7 about to crush Galaxy and iPhone as Samsung and Apple roll the red carpet for Google?

It's now been nearly 11 months since the launch of the much anticipated Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro flagships, which were meant to be "Android's iPhone". We (and by "we" I mean me) were expecting a duo of flagship devices that can do everything more expensive phones from Samsung and Apple could do, but just as reliably (if not even more reliably) and at a better price!
CELL PHONES
tipranks.com

Here are the Highlights of Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) New Product Launches

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has announced new products today ahead of this year’s second Prime Day event. New this year are the following:. For $139.99, customers can purchase a contactless sleep tracker that the company claims uses machine learning to measure sleep patterns and is expected to ship later in the year.
SHOPPING
tipranks.com

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Rises on Promising Phase 1 DMD Trial Data

Shares of biotechnology company PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) are up in the pre-market session today after its lead candidate PGN-ED051 demonstrated promising results in a Phase 1 trial for treating Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). The drug showed high oligonucleotide delivery and exon skipping and was generally well tolerated. The company now plans...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Focally unveils the world's first Full colour Micro-led based true AR glasses with fully see-through display and USound MEMS speakers' technology

The glasses combine state-of-the-art USound audio technology, optical display system and hardware that enables spatial computing in a small form factor for assistive AR applications. GRAZ, Austria, Sept 27, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - USound, the leading provider of micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) loudspeakers for hearables and wearables, announces the cooperation...
ELECTRONICS
tipranks.com

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Drops on Lowered Q3 Outlook

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) shares are trending lower in the pre-market session today after the company said it now expects to deliver only 25.500 vehicles in the third quarter versus the earlier guidance of 27,000 to 29,000 deliveries. The development comes owing to supply chain challenges for the company even as...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Exclusive-India's Push for Home-Grown Navigation System Jolts Smartphone Giants

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is pushing tech giants to make smartphones compatible with its home-grown navigation system within months, worrying the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi and Apple who fear elevated costs and disruptions as the move requires hardware changes, according to two industry sources and government documents seen by Reuters.
CELL PHONES
tipranks.com

Why Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Could be a Steal Right Now

On the surface, social media network and technology giant Meta Platforms seems too risky of a wager due to a troubling economic backdrop. However, the vast influence undergirding META stock makes the Facebook parent a possibly compelling discount. At first glance, the narrative for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) appears overwhelmingly negative....
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy