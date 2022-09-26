Read full article on original website
Related
A Thousand Horses Talk ‘Broken Heartland’, Share New Video
A Thousand Horses are back in the saddle. The country-rock foursome—made up of frontman Michael Hobby, bassist Graham DeLoach, and dual guitarists Bill Satcher and Zach Brown—have dropped their sophomore album, their first in seven years, and the first to be released on their own label, Highway Sound Records.
The FADER
Song You Need: Daniel Avery and HAAi take a breath on “Wall of Sleep”
One of the best pieces of video game music ever made is “Aquatic Ambience“ by David Wise, written for the 1995 Super Nintendo game Donkey Kong Country. One search of “aquatic ambiance remix” will yield hundreds of examples of musicians over the years trying (and mostly failing) to turn the song into something rave-worthy. “Wall of Sleep” is an original composition from Daniel Avery, but it also feels like a descendant of “Aquatic Ambience,” its tricky clay finally molded into a bold and beautiful new vessel.
Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
Red Hot Chili Peppers share emotional tribute song for the late Eddie Van Halen
Red Hot Chili Peppers release new single, Eddie, inspired by their love for the late guitarist Eddie Van Halen
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guitar World Magazine
Nancy Wilson releases touching Taylor Hawkins tribute song, Amigo Amiga
The Heart singer says she wrote the acoustic guitar-driven ballad in the days following the Foo Fighter drummer's death. Nancy Wilson has penned a heartfelt musical tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, entitled Amigo Amiga. The track – which arrives ahead of the band’s second large-scale tribute concert...
Billboard
Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Patient Number 9’ Is His Third Straight Rock Albums Chart Ruler
Ozzy Osbourne‘s Patient Number 9 launches as the rock icon’s third consecutive No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, debuting atop the Sept. 24-dated survey. The set starts with 56,000 equivalent album units earned in the tracking week ending Sept. 15, according to Luminate,...
talentrecap.com
David Archuleta Releases Dance-Filled Music Video for ‘Faith in Me’
American Idol Season 7 runner-up David Archuleta has released a fun new music video for his song “Faith in Me.” The clip features plenty of dancing, as well as a few winky references to iconic ’80s movies. David Archuleta Releases “Faith in Me” Music Video.
CBS Holds ‘Ghosts’ Season 2 Premiere Screenings in Empty Theaters — For Non-Living Fans Only (EXCLUSIVE)
CBS is screening the Season 2 premiere of “Ghosts” in theaters across the country — and you’re not invited. Well, unless you’re dead. In a marketing stunt tied to this Thursday’s return of the hit Eye comedy, the season opener of “Ghosts” is being showcased in the middle of the night at venues in Los Angeles, Savannah, Ga., and Portland, Ore., but to empty seats. Instead, CBS is inviting actual ghosts to view the show — mortals be damned. “We are using social media and we’ve got some mediums and some other folks that we’re using to put the word out to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mavi, Coco & Clair Clair, Joy Orbison and Overmono, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Louder
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Guitar World Magazine
Polyphia and Steve Vai deliver a guitar collab for the ages in mesmerizing new single, Ego Death
It's the fourth single from the pioneering prog outfit's highly anticipated new album, Remember That You Will Die, due October 28. Earlier this month, Polyphia sent hearts racing with the announcement that their long-awaited upcoming album, Remember That You Will Die, will feature none other than legendary electric guitar player Steve Vai.
NME
The Snuts – ‘Burn The Empire’ review: urgent excitement holds together the many twists
The Snuts’ vocalist Jack Cochrane recently told NME that new album ‘Burn The Empire’ “is just bonkers all the way through”. True to his word, the follow-up to The Snuts’ chart-topping debut ‘W.L.’ really is wonderfully unhinged. The album starts with a...
WORLD PREMIERE: Godsmack - 'Surrender'
Boston rockers Godsmack are making their return after four years with a tease from their upcoming eighth studio album. Listen to the new single “Surrender” now, and all day today on your favorite Audacy Rock stations!
Guitar World Magazine
Walrus Audio completes a Five-States trifecta with new Eons fuzz pedal
Eons looks to let users dial in everything from well-rounded, traditional dirt to loud, angry and "rowdy" fuzz tones with heaps of gain. In 2020, Walrus Audio ushered in a new era of sorts for itself with the unveiling of its Ages overdrive pedal, which impressed with its five available gain modes. 2021, meanwhile, saw the arrival of Eras, a distortion pedal equipped with a blend knob and, like Ages before it, a quintet of flavors selectable via a five-position rotary switch.
withguitars.com
Pole shares a new single, Stechmück
LIVE DATES INCLUDE UNSOUND FESTIVAL AND FESTIVAL BBMIX. “German electronica maestro relocates the liminal dub territory of his classic early albums, with a dying Minimoog adding chance and friction to the architecturally rigorous sound design” – MOJO. “The German grandmaster of minimal ambience goes back to dub…” –...
Corey Taylor announces charity livestream event Half Sold Out: CMFT Live At The Palladium
Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor shares details of special livestream performance in aid of The Taylor Foundation
Guitar World Magazine
Nick Zinner on the return of Yeah Yeah Yeahs: ditching amps, embracing EBow and his early love of Eddie Van Halen
The NYC garage-punk institution are back on grand, sweeping form with Cool It Down, their first album in nearly a decade – although their guitarist is still keeping his metal chops up with a thrash side-project or two…. A nearly 10-year gap sits between Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Mosquito full-length...
The FADER
Mount Kimbie share new songs “f1 racer” and “Zone 1 (24 Hours),” announce new album
Mount Kimbie have announced their new project MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning. The double album is out on November 4 via Warp Records and contains one full-length solo record from each member of the English electronic music duo, Speakerboxxx / The Love Below style. With today's announcement comes the release of two new songs, “f1 racer” featuring Kučka and produced by MK's Dom Maker as well as “Zone 1 (24 Hours),” produced by Kai Campos.
wfit.org
The Dropkick Murphys put their spin on Woody Guthrie lyrics in new album
A new album from Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys drops on Friday. “This Machine Still Kills Fascists” takes its name from a phrase American singer-songwriter Woody Guthrie once had painted on his guitars. It’s not the only way the band incorporates Woody Guthrie into their new album: They...
How to fit a top-tier HBCU marching band and the gospel tradition onto one album
The massive sound of The Aristocrat of Bands, a highly respected HBCU marching band, and the overflowing history of gospel combine on a single album (with a great title) — 'The Urban Hymnal.'
Comments / 0