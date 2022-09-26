Read full article on original website
Fox47News
Consumers Energy - 9/28/22
LANSING, Mich. — Brian Wheeler, Spokesperson for Consumers Energy talks about National Drive Electric Week this week and how they are active in leading Michigan's electric vehicle transformation, including providing over 2,000 rebates for EV charging. For more information please visit ConsumersEnergy.com or call (800) 477-5050. Want to check...
Williamston man arrested in connection to suspicious death in May 2021
EAST LANSING, Mich. — A Williamston man was arrested Monday after a warrant was issued by the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office for the crime of torture and domestic violence. According to a news release from the Williamston Police Department, this arrest is in connection to an ongoing investigation into...
Fox47News
Michigan RB Blake Corum grabs weekly Big Ten honor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan running back Blake Corum is the co-offensive player of the week in the Big Ten. Corum had 243 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the 34-27 win over Maryland. Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan shares the honor with Corum. Morgan threw for 268 yards and...
Fox47News
FULL INTERVIEW: Jim Harbaugh talks Blake Corum's big day, preparing JJ McCarthy for the road at Iowa
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh talked with WXYZ about Blake Corum's big day against Maryland, preparing JJ McCarthy and the Wolverines for the road at Iowa, and Dametrius "Meechie" Walker's impact on the program. Watch as Harbaugh shows off the Wolverines fueling and nutrition station inside the football...
Fox47News
Mel Tucker reveals long list of improvements his team needs to make after 'unacceptable' loss to Minnesota
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ- — On Saturday, after a near shutout by Minnesota at home, Mel Tucker said that he was not pleased with what he is seeing from his team and that he’s not accepting it. However, he said he wouldn’t go off the handle and jump...
