A PEI Lotto 6/49 Winner Is $1M Richer & Will Use The Money To See A Jays & Habs Game IRL

A P.E.I. man was a millionaire for a month due to scoring big with Lotto 6/49 and he didn't even know it. According to a press release from Atlantic Lottery, on August 20, Gladstone Higginbotham of Murray River won the $1 million Guaranteed Prize but it wasn't until four weeks later that he actually checked his ticket that he picked up at an Esso station in Montague.
I Live In One Of Canada's Least Favourite Provinces & Here's Why It Doesn't Deserve The Hate

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. When I saw a recent survey found that Alberta was a lot of Canadian's second-favourite province, it really resonated with me as I've lived here for over a year now and it was nice to see that people love the province as much as I do.
Lotto Max Canada North Vancouver The Bj Sons
BC Is Set To Have One Of The Biggest Wage Increases In Canada For 2023 & Here's How Much

Good news for all those in B.C. struggling to pay rent — wages are expected to increase in 2023 more so than in the rest of Canada. On par with Ontario and Quebec, B.C. is set to have a 4.1% increase in average salaries, which is higher than most other provinces in the country, according to a compensation planning survey from the consulting company Eckler.
Canada's 'Best Fine Dining' Restaurant Is In A Small Town In BC & It's Worth The Ferry Ride

A list of Canada's best fine dining restaurants has been announced and a restaurant in a small town in B.C. took first place. Pluvio in Ucluelet, a community on the coast of Vancouver Island, came in on top of a list of the best fine dining restaurant in all of Canada for 2022 in Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice awards. To get there from Vancouver you just need to hop on B.C. ferries!
