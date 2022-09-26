Bellator announces return to Dublin on Feb. 24; Scott Coker promises 'amazing fight card'

Bellator has its first event date for 2023.

Before leaving Dublin from this past Saturday’s Bellator 285 card, which the promotion claims to have set an attendance record, it announced a return to Ireland was already on the docket.

Bellator will return to 3Arena in Dublin on Feb. 24 for another fight card in a market that has been very kind to the company.

“Right now it’s a little premature to fight out who will be fighting next February,” Scott Coker told reporters following Bellator 285. “But I think we’ve always delivered great cards here and we’ll bring back another amazing fight card.”

Bellator first traveled to Ireland in December 2016. It has hosted fight cards in the country eight times total, and Coker called it one of the best markets available.