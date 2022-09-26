Read full article on original website
Related
travelawaits.com
Our 13 Favorite Fall Vacation Destinations For 2022
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When it comes to fall vacation destinations, New England seems to get all of the glory. While there is nothing wrong with this classic and charming leaf-peeping locale, it’s not exactly groundbreaking. That’s why TravelAwaits turned to our writers to find out about their favorite fall vacation destinations. From Mississippi to Zambia (you’ll see), here are the best places to go this autumn, according to our travel experts — whether you’re after fall foliage or beachy vibes.
The Key to a Superior Bali Vacation: Don’t Mix Partying With Prayer
I’m barefoot and sitting cross-legged in a cave temple, Pura Gunung Kukus Gwa Gong, hidden away in the southern hills of Bali. I’m wearing traditional Balinese temple garb including a sarong and an udeng, a wrapped head covering for men. There’s a woven offering tray of multicolored flowers and burning incense placed before me as the sharp, hypnotic chime of a bell rings in my ears, spliced with the rhythmic chanting of a priest who has agreed to meet with me and provide a blessing.
This $7 Million ‘Floating’ Villa in the Maldives Lets You Waterslide From the Bedroom to the Lagoon
What’s better than vacationing in the Maldives? Having your own private home there, of course. As luck would have it, an idyllic overwater villa on the island of Medhufaru has just hit the market for $7 million. Roughly 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the secluded 150-acre island is one of the largest in the famed archipelago and is encircled by a picturesque coral reef. It is also home to Soneva Jani. Opened in 2016, this resort features an array of villas that are available for both holidayers or homeowners. The two-story villa in question spans a little over 6,700...
cntraveler.com
The World's Most Exhilarating Hotel Arrivals, From White Water Rafting to Skydiving into Your Lodging
The luster could be removed from even the most luxurious resort in the world if it made guests walk down a back alley and through an unmarked entrance in order to check-in. There's no fun in that, is there? And hotels are getting bolder and more creative than ever with their arrival experiences, offering guests the ability to make a grand entrance with unique entrances such as helicopter rides, river rafts, and even skydiving. With a dash of adventure, a jolt of adrenaline, and often an unbeatably scenic view, the world's wildest hotel arrivals ensure that the first impression their properties make may be the grandest of them all.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FodorsTravel
Plan a Winter Escape With 50-66% Discounts in Aruba and Hawaii
As it gets closer to Halloween and Thanksgiving, prices will shoot up and you’ll be hard-pressed to settle. In fact, travelers are already thinking about next year’s summer vacations—some destinations require you to start planning a year in advance if you want the first picks. So if you have been wavering on where to go this winter, we have two great resorts that are currently offering massive discounts.
sippycupmom.com
Why Is Dubai the Top Destination for International Travelers?
Positioned on the Persian Gulf coast, Dubai is the second largest and second most populous emirate of the United Arab Emirates. The capital of the Dubai emirate is Dubai, which is the largest city ideally placed on a small creek in the northeast of the emirate. It is one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in the world. Moreover, Dubai is also recognized as a city for short stays.
This New Turks & Caicos Resort Has the Island Nation’s First Manmade Lagoon
In our work-from-anywhere world, Turks and Caicos hopes to lure new residents to its white-sand shores. One of the latest developments in the works is the 31-acre South Bank Resort and Marina, a community of private neighborhoods united by a range of high-end amenities and experiences. It is located on Long Bay Beach in Providenciales, the tourism hub of the island, and is home to Turks’ first-ever man-made lagoon. One of its neighborhoods, Arc at South Bank, is now launching sales for its 17 residences. This six-story, low-density residential tower, designed by architect and designer Piero Lissoni, will house 17 luxury...
Not Just Sandals: 7 All-Inclusive Resorts That Offer a True 5-Star Experience
Does the phrase “all-inclusive” have you envisioning mediocre meals, watered-down martinis and crowded pools overrun with spring breakers? With some extravagant exceptions—African safaris, a cruise to Antarctica, a journey on the Venice Simplon-Orient Express—all-inclusive getaways haven’t historically been synonymous with sophistication and luxury. But the category is in the throes of its own pandemic pivot: the last two years have seen the emergence of a new crop of all-inclusive resorts promising travelers a far more elevated experience. “Following the stress and chaos of the pandemic, many travelers were intrigued by the simplicity of the all-inclusive model,” says Mark Hoenig, co-founder of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
activebeat.com
Best Money Saving Travel Tips
Popular travel destinations tend to have costly tourist traps, but connecting with locals can help you find authentic and cost-effective experiences. You can find cheap flights by browsing travel search engines and booking flights during the offseason. Instead of booking a fancy hotel, you can stay in Airbnbs, hostels and...
Silver solos: Meet the 60- and 70-something travellers setting off on adventures
Going it alone is firmly in style. Solo travel is on the up this year, with many travellers who spent the pandemic cooped up in house shares, family homes – or even relationships that subsequently ended – inspired to jet off alone. Adventure tour operator Wild Frontiers reports that traffic to the solo travel page on its website surged by 30 per cent in 2022 compared to last year, rising above pre-Covid levels.“There’s a new need to seize the moment post-Covid, and people are not letting anything stop them from taking that dream trip, even travelling on their own,” Wild...
It's one of Europe's most popular destinations. Here's how to avoid the crowds
Dubrovnik is a victim of its own popularity, pulling in millions of visitors a year. For those who like their history, art and architecture with far fewer people, these seven alternative Croatian coastal towns deliver a similar vibe with far fewer people:
Edition Hotels Is Opening an Italian Location on Lake Como in 2025
George Clooney is going to get a new neighbor. Edition Hotels announced it will open along the picturesque Lake Como in 2025, providing a place to stay for A-listers who don’t already have a villa there like Clooney. Set in a 19th-century building on the western shore of the...
drifttravel.com
Exodus Travels’ 2022 Life of Adventure Contest is Back!
Leading adventure tour operator, and Your Guide to the World, Exodus Travels is celebrating the return of travel by bringing back its popular #LifeofAdventure contest, running from Sept. 27 to Dec. 20, 2022, with a chance to win a different trip every year for life!. As the first travel company...
techaiapp.com
Short stay: Hotel Kriunes, Near Reykjavik, Iceland – A Luxury Travel Blog
The family-run Hotel Kriunes is a unique luxury hotel that is often overlooked by visitors heading directly for Reykjavik, yet it offers a lovely alternative on the capital’s outskirts. Nestled on the shores of Lake Elliðavatn, popular with migratory birds as well as fishermen looking to catch char, trout and salmon, the hotel provides a more rural alternative to suburban Reykjavik.
To Tip or Not To Tip? All-Inclusive Vacations
Your bags are packed and you're counting down the minutes until vacation starts. The only thing left on your to-do list is to figure out if you need to bring cash tip money on your all-inclusive trip....
Comments / 0